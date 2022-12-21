ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wastewater Worries: What’s With Pittsboro’s Sewer?

Pittsboro’s water and sewer problems are no secret. Contamination of the town’s water supply and the dueling realities of aggressive development and constrained water and sewer capacities have been documented for years. Still, in 2022, the town progressed on a number of key matters related to its water...
PITTSBORO, NC
Managing Moncure: Commissioners Hear First Draft of Small Area Plan

With $4 billion in investment and 7,500 jobs, VinFast is bringing more than just electric vehicles to Chatham County. It’ll also bring a population boom, and those new families will need other places in and around Moncure to live, work and play. That expected growth is why the Chatham...
MONCURE, NC

