Sugar Grove, IL

Grundy County Board Five Year Plan Introduction

At the Grundy County Board meeting on December 13th, Finance Director Matt Melvin and Board Chairman Chris Balkema each spoke on the topic of the Board’s five year outlook. Melvin started with the budget forecast. Your browser does not support the audio element. He said the numbers included in...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Kendall County projects included in government funding package

Kendall County is getting funding for several big projects as part of the government funding package passed by the U.S. House on Friday. A news release from Fourteenth District Congresswoman Lauren Underwood's office says that the funding package includes $1.8 million for Village of Oswego corrosion studies that are part of the switch of Oswego, Montgomery, and Yorkville to Lake Michigan water from ground water.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
Kendall County unemployment rate up in November compared to last year

Kendall County's unemployment rate is up compared to last year according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security. The rate this November was at 3.5 percent. Last year it was at 3.1 percent. In the region consisting of Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kendall, McHenry, and Will counties unemployment stayed the same...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
George W. Adkins, 91

George W. Adkins, 91, of Yorkville, IL, passed away early Tuesday, December 22, 2022. He was born March 16, 1931 in Rosamond, IL the son of Byron and Iva (McCain) Adkins. George was united in marriage to the late Harriett “Dee” McCaslin on August 18, 1951 in Pana, IL.
YORKVILLE, IL
He never forgets these kids, a true heartwarming Santa tale

They know he is arriving. Hard to contain the excitement this school day. Some will have difficulties talking and others will use a high-tech speaking I-pad. Some will even shy away while others are ready for a big hug. This Santa Claus visits Hope D. Wall School in Aurora. He...
AURORA, IL
Eighteen-year-old shot and killed in Boulder Hill

An eighteen-year-old man was shot and killed in Boulder Hill Thursday night. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office identified him as Ashton Laatz, of Oswego. The sheriff's office says the shooting happened in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East. Police had responded to a report of gunshots just before 5:30...
OSWEGO, IL
Geneva man facing charges of attempted murder and domestic battery

Geneva police on Thursday arrested 45-year-old Craig G. Chaney, of Geneva, from the 100 block of Syril Drive. Chaney is charged with attempted murder and several domestic battery charges. Police allege that Chaney had pinned down his girlfriend after an argument turned physical and twice put his hands on her...
GENEVA, IL

