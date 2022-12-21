ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in North Memphis Wednesday midday.

At approximately 12 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Wells Avenue, off Thomas Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There is no suspect information, as this is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 with tips.

