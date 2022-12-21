Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in North Memphis Wednesday midday.
At approximately 12 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Wells Avenue, off Thomas Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
There is no suspect information, as this is still an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 with tips.
©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.
Comments / 0