WWE News: Kevin Owens Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas, Bayley Attends NFL Game
Kevin Owens took to social media to share a video wishing fans a Merry Christmas on Christmas Eve. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account to deliver a Christmas message, as you can see below:. – Bayley was at the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Saturday, and the team...
Bruce Prichard Thinks Mr. Kennedy Was Afraid Of Success In WWE, Recalls Nasty Boys’ 2007 Tryout Match
On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Armageddon 2007. Bruce discussed Mr. Kennedy’s career reaching a make or break point and the Nasty Boys having a tryout in Tampa. Below are some highlights. On Mr. Kennedy’s career being at a ‘make or break’ phase in...
Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Buy First House Together
– AEW stars and power couple Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo have bought their first house together, as they announced yesterday on Twitter. The couple got married earlier this year.
Notes on Ballerina, Camera Man Attacked by Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown
– The Local Competitor account provided some details on the extras on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. JT Energy was the cameraman who was on the receiving end of a Mandible Claw by Bray Wyatt. JT Energy previously appeared on the December 23, 2019 edition of WWE Raw as Travis Horn against Erick Rowan.
Note on If Tony Khan Shopped ROH TV Deal To Anyone Other Than Warner Bros. Discovery
It was reported earlier this month that Ring of Honor has relaunched Honorclub, which will host a new weekly ROH TV series next year. This would seem to suggest that Khan was unable to get a TV deal or streaming deal for the show. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Khan did not attempt to shop the new ROH series outside of the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella.
Brian Myers On What He Learned From Edge, Not Being Allowed To Change In The WWE Locker Room
On a recent episode of The Sessions With Renee Young, Brian Myers spoke about a variety of topics, including what he learned from Edge, not being allowed to change in the WWE locker room and more. Check out some of the highlights:. On what he learned from Edge that he...
Big E on Why ‘The Crow’ Sting Had His Favorite Gimmick
– During a recent interview with These Urban Times, former WWE Champion Big E discussed why Sting during his Crow Sting era was his favorite wrestling gimmick. He stated the following (via Fightful):. “My favorite gimmick? That’s a very good question. It might be Sting. Sting has a great gimmick,...
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite following tonight’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:. * Best Of Seven Series Falls Count Anywhere Match: Death Triangle (3-2) vs. The Elite (2-3) * Jon Moxley &...
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Titles On the Line
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which will feature the Usos defending the Undisputed WWE tag team titles. The show was taped in Chicago and you can find spoilers here. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Hit Row. * Gauntlet Match to determine...
NJPW Issues Announcement on Oskar Leube Withdrawing From Card Due to Fever
– NJPW issued an announcement this week on Oskar Leube having to withdraw from yesterday’s show in Korakuen Hall as he’s still recovering from a fever. You can see the announcement below:. Leube absent from Korakuen 12/23 card. Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. After being absent...
Deonna Purrazzo Says She Wants a Casket Match With Mickie James
Mickie James is on her Last Rodeo, and Deonna Purrazzo has an idea for a match with her fellow Impact star. James is set to put her career on the line against Jordynne Grace at Impact Hard to Kill, but Purrazzo wants to be the one to end James’ career. Speaking with Women’s Wrestling Talk, Purrazzo talked about her idea for a Casket Match with James and more. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE News: Paul Heyman Says Stephen A. Smith Is Not in His League, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– Paul Heyman wrote on Twitter earlier, “1 – I’m not a manager. I’m #SpecialCounsel to the #TribalChief. @WWERomanReigns 2 – @stephenasmith is not in my league. He’s a screaming voice crying out for attention from the Ocean of Obscurity. I, on the other hand, reside on the Island of Relevancy!”
Next Week’s Impact Wrestling to Feature Best of 2022
Next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling will be the company’s annual “best of the year” special. It was announced on tonight’s show that next week’s episode will look at the best of 2022 and feature the Year-End Award winners. Last year’s Best Of special...
Jim Ross Recalls Goldberg’s Debut In WWE, If Wrestlers Opposed Him Coming In
On a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Goldberg run in the WWE including if wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in and the disappointment in the RAW rating for Goldberg’s debut. Some highlights are below. On if any wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in: “Probably not as much volume...
Leighty’s Retro Review: WCW Uncensored 1997
-Commentary: Tony Schiavone, Dusty Rhodes, and Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. -PPV Buys: 325,000 (2nd most in company history to that point) -I finally get to the show that I couldn’t get to 9 months ago. This probably works out better because the way this show ended probably should have just led to Hogan/Sting the next month on PPV anyway. Let’s get to it!
Roxanne Perez Praises Mandy Rose, Says Rose Was ‘Happy’ To Drop NXT Title To Her
In a recent interview with BT Sport, Roxanne Perez praised Mandy Rose and said that the former NXT women’s champion was ‘happy’ to drop the belt to her. Rose was likely less happy with what happened after that, when she was fired from the company for posting risqué content on her Fantime page.
The Workhorsemen Reportedly Injured at AEW Dark Tapings
– According to a report by Fightful Select, The Workhorsemen JD Drake and Anthony Henry were forced to miss a scheduled date at its weekend’s CDW show after suffering injuries at recent AEW Dark tapings. Henry’s injury is reportedly not serious, and he’s expected to be good to return to the ring soon.
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has an updated card for the final Smackdown of 2022 after this week’s show. WWE has announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs on FOX:. * Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez. * Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus. * Roman Reigns...
Dutch Mantell Clarifies Tweet About Being Robbed: ‘It Was a Joke’
Dutch Mantell tried to put a joke onto Twitter today about being robbed, but Poe’s Law came into play and he had to clarify. The WWE alumnus posted to his Twitter account earlier in the day to write:. “Walking down the street in Nashville today thinking about what a...
Various News: Full Episode of NJPW Strong From May, Lineup For Tomorrow’s NWA USA
– NJPW has released the full episode for the May 28th edition of NJPW Strong. You can see the video below for the episode, which had the following lineup:. * Fred Yehi, Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. Stray Dog Army. * David Finlay vs. Blake Christian. * Bad Dude...
