Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli on Sportsnet on the Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Ken Read: “The Chicago Blackhawks are struggling of late. Front runners in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes. So if you’re...
Cam Talbot shines as Senators edge Bruins in shootout
Cam Talbot made a season-high 49 saves and Alex DeBrincat scored the only goal in the shootout to help the
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Appreciative Head Coach Mike Tomlin Reveals Which Player Came Up With Idea To Wear Franco Harris’ #32 To Stadium On Saturday
What a win for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday evening over the Las Vegas Raiders. Head Coach Mike Tomlin‘s team came up with a riveting 13-10 victory in what was a must-win game to keep playoff hopes alive. There were thousands of emotions surrounding the contest. What was supposed to be a celebration of Hall of Fame running back, Franco Harris, ended up turning into somber preparation after the legend’s passing earlier in the week. There were ideas circulating social media about how the organization and its players would honor the architect of the Immaculate Reception prior to the contest and it was clear as the team arrived what was decided.
Yardbarker
Steelers OC Matt Canada Trusted A Rookie Who Never Had Jet Sweep In His Life With Game On The Line In Week 17
To cap off the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 16 victory, offensive coordinator, Matt Canada opted to go to an option that he uses fairly often, but not with this particular player. Rookie tight end, Connor Heyward was able to officially seal the Steelers’ emotional win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday Night Football. No, it wasn’t in the form of reception from rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett either.
Yardbarker
Former star WR calls for Steelers to make coaching change
The Steelers found a way to sneak out another win in Week 16, but their offense struggled for the majority of the game once again. Are offensive coordinator Matt Canada's days numbered?. NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. hopes they are for the sake of Pittsburgh's future. "Mike Tomlin, he's...
Yardbarker
The Steelers’ 2022 Free Agent Acquisitions Are Paying Significant Dividends So Far This Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers went into the last off-season in unfamiliar territory. They had an exceptional amount of cap space and money to give them an opportunity to be aggressive in the free agent market. First-year General Manager Omar Khan with the help of Kevin Colbert got to work right away and made the most of the opportunity. And it’s safe to say those free agents have made a significant impact so far this season.
Yardbarker
2 Browns Players Who Need Replaced This Offseason
The Cleveland Browns need a roster shakeup, among other things, before the 2023 season. With the level of talent on this year’s roster, a record below .500 is extremely disappointing. The roster has several holes in it that need to be fixed and/or upgraded. Here are two players who...
Yardbarker
Pirates make surprising free-agent signing
The Pittsburgh Pirates made a surprising free-agent signing on Tuesday. The big surprise is that they actually signed somebody. The Pirates agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with veteran pitcher Rich Hill. The deal is pending a physical, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Hill will turn 43 in...
Yardbarker
2 Browns Players That Could See Increased Playing Time In Final 2 Games
With some teams officially eliminated from post-season play, it’s a good time for many to look ahead to next year. And that doesn’t just apply to Cleveland Browns fans, who are certainly used to it. But also to head coach Kevin Stefanski, who should assume he will be...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Says Limiting Davante Adams Was Easy Thanks To Superior Secondary Communication
The Pittsburgh Steelers faced a daunting task on Christmas Eve when they met the Las Vegas Raiders. They were facing the ghost of Franco Harris, the bitter wrath of the Raiders from days gone by and most importantly, Davante Adams. Adams might be the best wide receiver in the league with apologies to Justin Jefferson who is no lower than 1A. Pittsburgh’s secondary has struggled against A.J. Brown, Stephon Diggs and even Michael Pittman came up with big plays against the black and gold earlier this season.
Yardbarker
Third Watt Brother, J.J., Announces Retirement
The only Watt brother not to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers has announced he's walking away from football after his final two games. J.J. Watt shared that this past weekend was his last home game as he'll retire following the 2022 season. Watt shared a picture of his family, saying...
Comments / 0