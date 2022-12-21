ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson County, MS

mageenews.com

Fireworks Ordinance Reminder for the City of Magee

The City of Magee would like to remind all residents of the firework ordinance that is in effect. Fireworks may be...
MAGEE, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Friday, December 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

This Mississippi hospital ranks in top 10 percent in nation for surgical care. You might be surprised where it is located.

One Mississippi hospital is ranked in the top 10 percent in the nation when to comes to surgical care for patients. King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the state for Patient Safety for Overall Surgical Care and General Surgery. The CareChex ranking — based on a comprehensive quality scoring system comparing inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals — also ranked KDMC in the top 10 percent in the nation.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
mageenews.com

City of Magee Under A Boil Water Notice

The City of Magee is under a boil water notice until Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The pumping station froze Friday night...
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

Shop Small for the Holidays

The holiday season is winding down! Shop at local, small businesses for unique gifts that make a difference. By shopping small, you're supporting the independent businesses that create jobs and make communities vibrant. Here are a few other ways to support small businesses in your community throughout the holidays and beyond.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Winter Weather Warning

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has announced that the extreme cold expected in Mississippi in the days leading up to Christmas could create dangerous situations. MEMA has recommended purchasing extra supplies of food, water, and suggested ways to stay warm in case of emergency. The agency is warning of potential pipe bursts and boil water notices. For more information, please visit MEMA's website for more information on preparing for winter weather, and follow the MEMA Twitter page for updates on severe weather.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Temporary restraining order filed against Hattiesburg VFW post

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders filed a temporary restraining order against the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 on Mobile Street. This comes after two recent shootings after events held at the venue. Pine Belt News reported leaders approved the action on Monday, December 19. According to the order, the VFW must not make […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WAPT

Cooking fire damages Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. — A home on Savanna Street was damaged by a fire. The fire was reported at about 10 a.m. Thursday. Fire officials said someone was cooking at the house, which sparked the fire. A neighbor said an air fryer was to blame. Firefighters were able to extinguish...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson home lost to fire Wednesday afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a home in Jackson Wednesday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 700 block of Monterey Street. Jackson Fire Department responded within minutes of the fire. According to the assistant fire chief, Patrick Armon, the home was completely lost. Armon says that...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring

A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
RIDGELAND, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Man accused of fatally shooting son in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars after his son died from a gunshot wound in Jackson on Thursday, December 22. Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Suncrest Drive. Burton Sullivan, 66, is accused of shooting his son, 32-year-old Terrence Skipper, in his thigh during a domestic […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Three arrested for shooting at Jackson Kroger

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at a Kroger in Jackson. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones identified the suspects as 20-year-old Lesean Robins, 18-year-old Ariel Royal and 20-year-old Jamarri Holley. Robins was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Body found on Castle Hill Drive in Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police believe the person whose body was found on Castle Hill Drive was a natural death. The coroner said there was no blunt force trauma to the body. Investigators are still working to identify the person and notify the next of kin. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are […]
JACKSON, MS

