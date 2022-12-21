Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has announced that the extreme cold expected in Mississippi in the days leading up to Christmas could create dangerous situations. MEMA has recommended purchasing extra supplies of food, water, and suggested ways to stay warm in case of emergency. The agency is warning of potential pipe bursts and boil water notices. For more information, please visit MEMA’s website for more information on preparing for winter weather, and follow the MEMA Twitter page for updates on severe weather.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO