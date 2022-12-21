Read full article on original website
Related
mageenews.com
Fireworks Ordinance Reminder for the City of Magee
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The City of Magee would like to remind all residents of the firework ordinance that is in effect. Fireworks may be...
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, December 23
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting...
This Mississippi hospital ranks in top 10 percent in nation for surgical care. You might be surprised where it is located.
One Mississippi hospital is ranked in the top 10 percent in the nation when to comes to surgical care for patients. King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital in the state for Patient Safety for Overall Surgical Care and General Surgery. The CareChex ranking — based on a comprehensive quality scoring system comparing inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals — also ranked KDMC in the top 10 percent in the nation.
mississippifreepress.org
Music ‘Saved My Life’: Madison County Composer and Conductor Speaks on 50-Plus Years of Band Connections
Night after night, a young Bill Murphy waited for his older brother, Allen Murphy, to return home and head straight to his room, where Allen would sit on his bed and remove his euphonium horn from its case. For roughly two hours a night, Allen practiced his instrument while Bill stood nearby to watch all the way through.
What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers
A rally has been scheduled for the Mississippi Black man who mysteriously when missing in early October. The post What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers appeared first on NewsOne.
mageenews.com
City of Magee Under A Boil Water Notice
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The City of Magee is under a boil water notice until Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The pumping station froze Friday night...
WLBT
Jackson announces garbage collection hours for Christmas and New Year’s
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In observance of Christmas and New Year’s, the City of Jackson has a new holiday garbage pickup schedule. Leaders say garbage collection in Jackson will be suspended on Monday, December 26, and Monday, January 2. Services will resume on Thursday, December 29, and Thursday, January...
mageenews.com
Shop Small for the Holidays
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The holiday season is winding down! Shop at local, small businesses for unique gifts that make a difference. By shopping small, you’re supporting the independent businesses that create jobs and make communities vibrant. Here are a few other ways to support small businesses in your community throughout the holidays and beyond.
mageenews.com
Winter Weather Warning
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has announced that the extreme cold expected in Mississippi in the days leading up to Christmas could create dangerous situations. MEMA has recommended purchasing extra supplies of food, water, and suggested ways to stay warm in case of emergency. The agency is warning of potential pipe bursts and boil water notices. For more information, please visit MEMA’s website for more information on preparing for winter weather, and follow the MEMA Twitter page for updates on severe weather.
Alert issued for Mississippi woman not seen since October
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 23-year-old Kiajuana Kenya Nakedra Levy of Jackson in Hinds County. Levy is described as a black female, five foot three inches tall, weighing 113 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Tuesday, October 25, at...
WLBT
Thousands of Mississippians experiencing power outages due to extreme cold front
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting into the state. According to Entergy Mississippi, there are roughly 6,312 power outages across Mississippi, most being in Madison County with over 3,169 as of Friday afternoon. Over 400 power outages have also been reported...
WLBT
Jackson seeking bids to demolish Casa Grande apartment complex... again
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is again seeking bids to tear down an abandoned apartment complex in South Jackson. The city began advertising for bids to tear down the Casa Grande apartments at the corner of Terry Road and Sykes Road. The apartments have been empty for years.
Temporary restraining order filed against Hattiesburg VFW post
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg leaders filed a temporary restraining order against the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 on Mobile Street. This comes after two recent shootings after events held at the venue. Pine Belt News reported leaders approved the action on Monday, December 19. According to the order, the VFW must not make […]
WAPT
Cooking fire damages Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. — A home on Savanna Street was damaged by a fire. The fire was reported at about 10 a.m. Thursday. Fire officials said someone was cooking at the house, which sparked the fire. A neighbor said an air fryer was to blame. Firefighters were able to extinguish...
WLBT
Jackson home lost to fire Wednesday afternoon
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a home in Jackson Wednesday afternoon. The fire occurred in the 700 block of Monterey Street. Jackson Fire Department responded within minutes of the fire. According to the assistant fire chief, Patrick Armon, the home was completely lost. Armon says that...
Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring
A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
Man accused of fatally shooting son in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars after his son died from a gunshot wound in Jackson on Thursday, December 22. Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Suncrest Drive. Burton Sullivan, 66, is accused of shooting his son, 32-year-old Terrence Skipper, in his thigh during a domestic […]
WLBT
UPDATE: Boil water notice issued for portions of Azalea Drive neighborhood in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An unfixed water main break has resulted in a Jackson neighborhood experiencing flooding. On top of the road turned river, Azalea Drive resident, Evelyn Jones, says this issue is going to get much worse Thursday night once the severe cold temperatures begin to roll into the Metro.
Three arrested for shooting at Jackson Kroger
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at a Kroger in Jackson. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones identified the suspects as 20-year-old Lesean Robins, 18-year-old Ariel Royal and 20-year-old Jamarri Holley. Robins was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. […]
Body found on Castle Hill Drive in Jackson
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police believe the person whose body was found on Castle Hill Drive was a natural death. The coroner said there was no blunt force trauma to the body. Investigators are still working to identify the person and notify the next of kin. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are […]
Comments / 0