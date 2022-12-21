Search for missing twin boy expands to 5 more states as he's believed to be in danger, Northeast Ohio braces for winter storm, and more: 3News Daily

Read full article on original website
Sheri Barnes
4d ago
Lord please keep your hand on that child that is missing he's just a tiny infant he didn't know what's going on please please Lord save his life and let his mommy find him
Reply(6)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio witness reports rectangular object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshPickerington, OH
Related
LIST: Warming centers available in Northeast Ohio during winter storm
CLEVELAND — As Northeast Ohio faces a winter storm and a massive cold front, many cities are opening up warming shelters. 3News has compiled a list of warming centers by county in Northeast Ohio. We will continue to add to this list as we learn of more shelters. LIST:...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Could Cleveland see coldest Christmas since 2004?
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Not only are Santa and his reindeer getting ready to visit Northeast Ohio, weather from the North Pole swooped down for a visit, too. FOX 8 meteorologists say Cleveland could experience the coldest Christmas in recent history on Saturday and Sunday. Actual temperatures on Christmas Eve...
What are the winning Powerball lottery numbers for December 24, 2022? See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $186 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing from Saturday, Dec. 24, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below.. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday...
Live weather updates: Winter storm hits Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — It's a system we've been tracking for days... A major winter storm is bringing big impacts to Northeast Ohio with strong winds, dangerously cold temperatures and blowing snow. So what's happening right now? We're following the storm minute-by-minute with time-stamped updates throughout the story below. Be sure...
Ohio winter storm: Strangers take road trip to Cleveland after canceled flight
Four strangers desperate to get home for Christmas took a road trip they will not soon forget. Their flight from Florida to Cleveland was canceled, and after a little bit of anxious thought, they all piled into a rental car to make it home for the holidays.
Blizzard warning canceled for portions of Northeast Ohio, but winter storm warning remains in effect
CLEVELAND — A blizzard warning has been canceled for a handful of Northeast Ohio counties as an impactful winter storm continues moving through the region. The blizzard warning — which included Cleveland — was supposed to remain in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday, but was instead called off just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. The following counties are effected:
Power restored to many after storm slams Ohio
Thousands in Northeast Ohio are without power as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect.
Feel it? Where an earthquake was recorded in Ohio
An earthquake was recorded in Ohio on Thursday.
NBC4 Columbus
Chilly Christmas, followed by snow Monday for Columbus area
Today: Partly sunny, some clearing later, chilly, high 15. Monday: Sct’d snow showers, light accumulations, high 22. Merry Christmas to all! Bundle up today again, as temps will be slightly warmer today, with less wind, so it will feel better than it has the last 2 days. Today will still be a top 5 coldest Christmas day in Columbus with a high near 15.
Find a dog in the cold? Here’s which Ohio humane societies you should call
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As a major winter storm is traveling across central Ohio, a number of humane societies are aiding smaller dogs looking for a warm place to stay. Find the number to your local humane society below if you find a dog in need.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, state officials, discuss Winter Storm Elliott preparations
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As a major winter storm approaches in the days ahead, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a press conference with other state officials to address the state's preparations on Thursday. You can watch the entirety of the press briefing in the YouTube player below. During the press...
Winter storm will test patience of air travelers this weekend: The Wake Up for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Cleveland gets best of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee, 114-106 Northeast Ohio Thursday weather forecast: Slight chance of snow as winter storm approaches. Travel challenge: The timing of the expected...
Indy Twins That Found Missing Ohio Twin Tells Their Story
God moves in mysterious ways, just like miracles. An Ohio mother went to pickup a Doordash order at a Columbus Pizza shop, just before 10:00pm on Monday, leaving her twin 5 month year old’s in a car seat while she ran inside to grab the order. When the woman turned around, that quick her black Honda Accord, was gone, along with her twin babies. One of the babies was found some hours later in a car seat in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport. But his twin brother was still missing as well as the person of interest has been named Nalah Jackson.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 25
This list will be updated throughout the day Sunday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas morning as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
WLWT 5
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating quadruple fatal crash in Franklin Township
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle quadruple fatal crash that occurred on Saturday morning. According to officials, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-75 near mile post 97. The crash resulted in four fatalities. Troopers said a 2011...
ideastream.org
Northeast Ohio winter storm watch
Northeast Ohio is bracing for its first major storm of the season. Follow Ideastream's live blog for updates from the National Weather Service, major cities, utilities, transit, airports and more. Warming centers will be open in Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Portage County.
Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway
A previous report on road conditions in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above. SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer […]
WTOL-TV
An update on Ohio's roads from ODOT: Dec. 23, 5:15 p.m.
Kelsie Hoagland with ODOT gives a live update on the status of the roads. Now that the snow is mostly over, the main concerns are the cold, wind and ice.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 34