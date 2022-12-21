Read full article on original website
Best Hospital In Casper
You are finding for the best quality hospital sort list in the Casper locality area, right? You are going to get a hospital sort list details in Casper. Also, a direction link from your home, with details directions, Support Number, Website Link details, avg regular users reviews, has been mentioned Our team has collected this details from these hospital ‘, official page.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, December 23, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Fred and Ami Rawling at their home northwest of the airport in Casper, Wyoming. They write: “I just sat down to eat breakfast when my wife says, look there’s a vertical rainbow. When we...
It’s ASTOUNDING How fast Wyoming Temperatures Dropped
When that cold front moved in on Wednesday temperatures across Wyoming dropped fast. In some places, there was as much as a 40-degree difference in a half hour. Readings are still coming in from across the state. There is a lot to look at. But what we've seen so far has meteorologists rather excited.
cowboystatedaily.com
Casper Breaks All-Time Record With 42 Degrees Below Zero As Wyoming Gets Blasted By Cold
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. They said it was going to be cold. Turns out, they were right. Casper’s low temperature of 42 degrees below zero could be the coldest the community has ever recorded. Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day wasn’t ready to proclaim...
Casper May Have Broken Its Lowest Temperature Record
Just before 6 am on Thursday morning Don Day sent me this note:. Looks like Casper, WY may have set an all time record low of -42F this morning, old record of -41F in 1990. According to Don Day, of Day Weather, Casper Wyoming may have set an all-time record for the lowest recorded temperature, Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Allison Maluchnick Announced as New Executive Director of The Nic
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Board of Directors have announced that Casper native Allison Maluchnik has been appointed the new Executive Director of The Nic. The news came via a press release from The Nic's Board of Directors who wrote that Maluchnik will fill the role that was vacated by former Executive Director, Andy Couch.
cowboystatedaily.com
Arctic Blasts Wyoming On Wednesday; Casper Drops 43 Degrees In 30 Minutes
Sub-zero temperatures. High winds. Closed Roads. Life threatening conditions. An Arctic blast has entered Wyoming and is bringing with it dangerous weather. Wind chills are minus 50 in some areas and will continue to drop through the day and tonight. Don Day. On Wednesday afternoon, Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don...
oilcity.news
Casper City Council approves restaurant liquor license for Antojitos Shiwas
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council approved a request from the Mexican restaurant Antojitos Shiwas for a restaurant liquor license. Antojitos Shiwas Restaurant & Mini Market held its grand opening at 611 W. Collins Drive in October. The business started as a food truck before finding a brick-and-mortar home inside the space that was previously occupied by Grab and Go Gourmet.
Casper Vice-Mayor Bruce Knell Confronted on Alleged Slanderous Comments
Casper Vice-Mayor Bruce Knell was the subject of the first 20 minutes of the December 20, 2022 Casper City Council meeting, due to comments he's made regarding a story from K2 Radio News which alleged that Knell threatened to kill his ex-wife. The story, written by K2 Radio News Reporter...
Casper Woman Hoping for a Christmas Miracle
--- Earlier today a Casper woman posted in the local classifieds on Facebook that she is hoping for a Christmas miracle. Marci Monroe is the mother of two boys, ages 4 and 6. A box of presents for the boys was delivered, presumably, to the wrong person. Monroe lives off...
Glenrock to Casper, Mills to Evansville Roads CLOSED to Light, High Profile Vehicles
Dangerous winds have closed I-25 and Wyoming 258: between Glenrock and Casper and Mills to Evansville. This according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT). Per W.S. 24-1-109, motorists traveling on a closed road without permission from WYDOT or WHP may be subject to a fine of up to $750 and/or up to 30 days imprisonment.
oilcity.news
Westbound I-80 closed to all traffic Rawlins–Laramie due to crash; wind closure on I-25 from Casper to Cheyenne
CASPER, Wyo. — Westbound Interstate 80 is closed to all traffic between Rawlins and Laramie as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday due to a crash, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. U.S. 30/287 are also facing closures to all traffic due to the crash. While eastbound I-80 is open...
PHOTOS: Traffic on 2nd Street in Casper Backed Up For Miles
It's not really that surprising. It's the day before Christmas eve and, if the rest of the town is anything like us, there's still a few last-minute Christmas presents that still need to get got. Because of this, 2nd Street in Casper is backed up from Wyoming Boulevard all the...
oilcity.news
Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/22/22 – 12/23/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
UPDATE: Casper Police catch wanted suspect
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Casper Police Department has confirmed to Wyoming News Now that they have arrested a suspect that had been on the run for several months. Joshua Charles Crook was arrested on December 18 at the Rodeway Inn on the east side of Casper, near Evansville. Crook had been on the loose, evading police, since August.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Arctic blast brings brutally cold winds, subzero temps to Casper and Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Temperatures plunged well below zero degrees on Wednesday morning, and kept dipping lower as the day progressed in central Wyoming as well as much of the rest of the state. Today’s high temperature peaked at about 30 degrees at around 8 a.m. Within a couple of...
oilcity.news
‘Overwhelming amount of accidents’ prompt Casper police to declare ‘snow day’
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has declared a “snow day” in response to an “overwhelming amount of accidents being reported within the city, and due to the private wreckers on our rotation also being overwhelmed.”. In a release Wednesday evening, Casper police said they...
oilcity.news
Heavy snow could fall at over 1 inch per hour in west; Wyoming windchills to drop as low as minus 70 degrees
CASPER, Wyo. — Some extreme winter weather is in store for the Equality State ahead of Christmas. Some light snow had started falling in western Wyoming early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast discussion. While snow is expected to be light through most of the day Tuesday, it is expected to become heavy in western Wyoming overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in.
oilcity.news
Casper residents faced power outages, road closures during brutal arctic blast overnight
CASPER, Wyo. — Thousands were left without power in the Casper area late Wednesday night as temperatures plunged well below zero. More than 4,500 customers in Casper and Mills were without power around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Tweets from Rocky Mountain Power. Most power was restored by 2:20 early Thursday morning.
