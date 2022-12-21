Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Casper Breaks All-Time Record With 42 Degrees Below Zero As Wyoming Gets Blasted By Cold
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. They said it was going to be cold. Turns out, they were right. Casper’s low temperature of 42 degrees below zero could be the coldest the community has ever recorded. Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day wasn’t ready to proclaim...
cowboystatedaily.com
Arctic Blasts Wyoming On Wednesday; Casper Drops 43 Degrees In 30 Minutes
Sub-zero temperatures. High winds. Closed Roads. Life threatening conditions. An Arctic blast has entered Wyoming and is bringing with it dangerous weather. Wind chills are minus 50 in some areas and will continue to drop through the day and tonight. Don Day. On Wednesday afternoon, Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don...
Casper Vice-Mayor Bruce Knell Confronted on Alleged Slanderous Comments
Casper Vice-Mayor Bruce Knell was the subject of the first 20 minutes of the December 20, 2022 Casper City Council meeting, due to comments he's made regarding a story from K2 Radio News which alleged that Knell threatened to kill his ex-wife. The story, written by K2 Radio News Reporter...
oilcity.news
Westbound I-80 closed to all traffic Rawlins–Laramie due to crash; wind closure on I-25 from Casper to Cheyenne
CASPER, Wyo. — Westbound Interstate 80 is closed to all traffic between Rawlins and Laramie as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday due to a crash, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. U.S. 30/287 are also facing closures to all traffic due to the crash. While eastbound I-80 is open...
cowboystatedaily.com
Settlement: Wyoming’s Largest Homeless Shelter Can Refuse To Hire Non-Christians
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s largest homeless shelter has won the right to hire only Christians. Casper-based Wyoming Rescue Mission in September sued the state’s Department of Workforce Services director, Robin Sessions Cooley, in her official capacity. The department had launched a 16-month...
PHOTOS: Traffic on 2nd Street in Casper Backed Up For Miles
It's not really that surprising. It's the day before Christmas eve and, if the rest of the town is anything like us, there's still a few last-minute Christmas presents that still need to get got. Because of this, 2nd Street in Casper is backed up from Wyoming Boulevard all the...
oilcity.news
Gillette woman accused of ‘supplying the whole state’ with meth pleads not guilty in federal court
CASPER, Wyo. — A woman said by police sources to have brought up to 25 pounds of methamphetamine at a time into Gillette has entered a not guilty plea in federal court. According to court records, Wendy Delana Kaufman, 51, was arraigned before Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Dec. 21, 2022. Held at the Platte County Detention Center since her arrest in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, last summer, an unsecured $20,000 bond was set for Kaufman’s release before a trial scheduled for February 2023.
oilcity.news
Casper City Council approves restaurant liquor license for Antojitos Shiwas
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council approved a request from the Mexican restaurant Antojitos Shiwas for a restaurant liquor license. Antojitos Shiwas Restaurant & Mini Market held its grand opening at 611 W. Collins Drive in October. The business started as a food truck before finding a brick-and-mortar home inside the space that was previously occupied by Grab and Go Gourmet.
oilcity.news
Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
UPDATE: Casper Police catch wanted suspect
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Casper Police Department has confirmed to Wyoming News Now that they have arrested a suspect that had been on the run for several months. Joshua Charles Crook was arrested on December 18 at the Rodeway Inn on the east side of Casper, near Evansville. Crook had been on the loose, evading police, since August.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Arctic blast brings brutally cold winds, subzero temps to Casper and Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Temperatures plunged well below zero degrees on Wednesday morning, and kept dipping lower as the day progressed in central Wyoming as well as much of the rest of the state. Today’s high temperature peaked at about 30 degrees at around 8 a.m. Within a couple of...
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/22/22 – 12/23/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
oilcity.news
‘Overwhelming amount of accidents’ prompt Casper police to declare ‘snow day’
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department has declared a “snow day” in response to an “overwhelming amount of accidents being reported within the city, and due to the private wreckers on our rotation also being overwhelmed.”. In a release Wednesday evening, Casper police said they...
oilcity.news
Casper residents faced power outages, road closures during brutal arctic blast overnight
CASPER, Wyo. — Thousands were left without power in the Casper area late Wednesday night as temperatures plunged well below zero. More than 4,500 customers in Casper and Mills were without power around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Tweets from Rocky Mountain Power. Most power was restored by 2:20 early Thursday morning.
Casper Woman Hoping for a Christmas Miracle
--- Earlier today a Casper woman posted in the local classifieds on Facebook that she is hoping for a Christmas miracle. Marci Monroe is the mother of two boys, ages 4 and 6. A box of presents for the boys was delivered, presumably, to the wrong person. Monroe lives off...
county17.com
Highway Patrol investigating driver inattention in crash that claimed first responder’s life
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating driver inattention in a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 29-year-old first responder. Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a crash at mile marker 197 on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins at 3:55 a.m. Troopers were told the crash involved a semi-tractor with trailer and a pickup truck pulling a small enclosed trailer. At about 4:15 a.m., first responders were attending to possible injuries involved in that crash when a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor with trailer struck two first responders and collided with the rear of the ambulance, a news release states.
Casper, Wyoming is Colder than South Pole, Antarctica Today
Casper is currently being affected by a frigid arctic blast that is causing dangerous wind chill warnings. Wind chills as low as 40 to 50 below zero are to be expected until 11:00am MST Friday. It is colder today in Casper than the southern most point of the globe, South...
oilcity.news
Casper shatters record cold temps on Thursday; warming trend ahead for Christmas weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — The recent cold snap is poised to ease as the arctic air moves through the rest of the U.S. this week. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the coldest temperature on record was recorded in the early hours on Thursday. “Casper had a record...
Don’t Run Police, Fire, Emergency Vehicle Roadblocks
One word to those who think or want to drive around emergency vehicles blocking a street:. The weather and traffic are horrible enough on days like this, and interfering by running a roadblock just makes it worse at a crash or fire scene with police, fire, ambulances, tow trucks and utility companies.
