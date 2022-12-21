ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Converse County, WY

findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Casper

You are finding for the best quality hospital sort list in the Casper locality area, right? You are going to get a hospital sort list details in Casper. Also, a direction link from your home, with details directions, Support Number, Website Link details, avg regular users reviews, has been mentioned Our team has collected this details from these hospital ‘, official page.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Arctic Blasts Wyoming On Wednesday; Casper Drops 43 Degrees In 30 Minutes

Sub-zero temperatures. High winds. Closed Roads. Life threatening conditions. An Arctic blast has entered Wyoming and is bringing with it dangerous weather. Wind chills are minus 50 in some areas and will continue to drop through the day and tonight. Don Day. On Wednesday afternoon, Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Settlement: Wyoming’s Largest Homeless Shelter Can Refuse To Hire Non-Christians

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s largest homeless shelter has won the right to hire only Christians. Casper-based Wyoming Rescue Mission in September sued the state’s Department of Workforce Services director, Robin Sessions Cooley, in her official capacity. The department had launched a 16-month...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Gillette woman accused of ‘supplying the whole state’ with meth pleads not guilty in federal court

CASPER, Wyo. — A woman said by police sources to have brought up to 25 pounds of methamphetamine at a time into Gillette has entered a not guilty plea in federal court. According to court records, Wendy Delana Kaufman, 51, was arraigned before Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Dec. 21, 2022. Held at the Platte County Detention Center since her arrest in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, last summer, an unsecured $20,000 bond was set for Kaufman’s release before a trial scheduled for February 2023.
GILLETTE, WY
oilcity.news

Casper City Council approves restaurant liquor license for Antojitos Shiwas

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council approved a request from the Mexican restaurant Antojitos Shiwas for a restaurant liquor license. Antojitos Shiwas Restaurant & Mini Market held its grand opening at 611 W. Collins Drive in October. The business started as a food truck before finding a brick-and-mortar home inside the space that was previously occupied by Grab and Go Gourmet.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits minus 18 degrees with minus-51-degree windchill

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at minus 15 degrees with a windchill value of minus 42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at minus 18 degrees with a windchill value of minus 51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

UPDATE: Casper Police catch wanted suspect

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Casper Police Department has confirmed to Wyoming News Now that they have arrested a suspect that had been on the run for several months. Joshua Charles Crook was arrested on December 18 at the Rodeway Inn on the east side of Casper, near Evansville. Crook had been on the loose, evading police, since August.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (12/22/22 – 12/23/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Woman Hoping for a Christmas Miracle

--- Earlier today a Casper woman posted in the local classifieds on Facebook that she is hoping for a Christmas miracle. Marci Monroe is the mother of two boys, ages 4 and 6. A box of presents for the boys was delivered, presumably, to the wrong person. Monroe lives off...
CASPER, WY
county17.com

Highway Patrol investigating driver inattention in crash that claimed first responder’s life

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating driver inattention in a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 29-year-old first responder. Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a crash at mile marker 197 on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins at 3:55 a.m. Troopers were told the crash involved a semi-tractor with trailer and a pickup truck pulling a small enclosed trailer. At about 4:15 a.m., first responders were attending to possible injuries involved in that crash when a 2019 Freightliner semi-tractor with trailer struck two first responders and collided with the rear of the ambulance, a news release states.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Don’t Run Police, Fire, Emergency Vehicle Roadblocks

One word to those who think or want to drive around emergency vehicles blocking a street:. The weather and traffic are horrible enough on days like this, and interfering by running a roadblock just makes it worse at a crash or fire scene with police, fire, ambulances, tow trucks and utility companies.
CASPER, WY

