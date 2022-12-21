Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Yardbarker
Bruins Have 3 Potential Options for Next Captain
The Boston Bruins have had a long run of incredible captains throughout the history of the organization, from Milt Schmidt, to Johnny Bucyk, to Raymond Bourque, to Zdeno Chara, to the current captain, Patrice Bergeron. Many of their former captains now have their names and numbers hanging from the rafter in TD Garden (or should be very soon).
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli on Sportsnet on the Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Ken Read: “The Chicago Blackhawks are struggling of late. Front runners in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes. So if you’re...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Appreciative Head Coach Mike Tomlin Reveals Which Player Came Up With Idea To Wear Franco Harris’ #32 To Stadium On Saturday
What a win for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday evening over the Las Vegas Raiders. Head Coach Mike Tomlin‘s team came up with a riveting 13-10 victory in what was a must-win game to keep playoff hopes alive. There were thousands of emotions surrounding the contest. What was supposed to be a celebration of Hall of Fame running back, Franco Harris, ended up turning into somber preparation after the legend’s passing earlier in the week. There were ideas circulating social media about how the organization and its players would honor the architect of the Immaculate Reception prior to the contest and it was clear as the team arrived what was decided.
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Bruins, NHL Trade Chatter
NHL trade chatter was increasing as the NHL’s roster freeze went into effect on Dec. 19 and should pick up again when the freeze is lifted tomorrow. Will the Boston Bruins be part of that chatter?. That and the latest NHL news in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Yardbarker
Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII
Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
Yardbarker
Steelers Get Major News Involving Playoff Hopes
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers need plenty of help to get into the 2022 postseason, and while they fight to keep their season alive, their biggest opponent just took a major blow. The Steelers will need to beat the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns in the final two weeks...
Yardbarker
Steelers OC Matt Canada Isn’t Pro Material According To An Infuriated Steve Smith Despite Week 16 Win
The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to clinch a victory in Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The win came in part because of a final scoring drive late in the fourth quarter, along with an interception by Cam Sutton on the Raiders’ last possession. However, according to commentator Steve Smith, offensive coordinator, Matt Canada isn’t off the hook.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Takes A Big Shot At The Raptors: "They Can Foul The Whole Game, And They're Really Good At It..."
The Toronto Raptors may be just 15-18 on the season, but they were good enough to beat the 3rd-place Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Thanks to big performances from O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Scottie Barnes (who combined for 52 points), the Raptors were able to come out on top by holding the Cavs to just 107 points on the night.
