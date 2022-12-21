What a win for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday evening over the Las Vegas Raiders. Head Coach Mike Tomlin‘s team came up with a riveting 13-10 victory in what was a must-win game to keep playoff hopes alive. There were thousands of emotions surrounding the contest. What was supposed to be a celebration of Hall of Fame running back, Franco Harris, ended up turning into somber preparation after the legend’s passing earlier in the week. There were ideas circulating social media about how the organization and its players would honor the architect of the Immaculate Reception prior to the contest and it was clear as the team arrived what was decided.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO