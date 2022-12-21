Read full article on original website
Evil Uno On Where In Canada He Expects AEW To Hold Shows
AEW began making its presence known in Canada in October, and Evil Uno recently weighed in on other potential AEW destinations in the country. The company held its Canadian debut in Toronto in October and announced a show in Winnipeg for March. Before the latter happened, Uno spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
Kurt Angle Shares His Disappointments From His Time With TNA
Kurt Angle referenced some of his regrets on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, focusing on some things he wished he’d done differently during his stint with TNA (per Wrestling Inc). He also spoke about how he viewed his role for the company and his disappointment that he wasn’t able to realize the full extent of the promotion’s potential. You can read a highlight from Angle and listen to the full episode for more details below.
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite following tonight’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:. * Best Of Seven Series Falls Count Anywhere Match: Death Triangle (3-2) vs. The Elite (2-3) * Jon Moxley &...
Brian Myers On What He Learned From Edge, Not Being Allowed To Change In The WWE Locker Room
On a recent episode of The Sessions With Renee Young, Brian Myers spoke about a variety of topics, including what he learned from Edge, not being allowed to change in the WWE locker room and more. Check out some of the highlights:. On what he learned from Edge that he...
The Workhorsemen Reportedly Injured at AEW Dark Tapings
– According to a report by Fightful Select, The Workhorsemen JD Drake and Anthony Henry were forced to miss a scheduled date at its weekend’s CDW show after suffering injuries at recent AEW Dark tapings. Henry’s injury is reportedly not serious, and he’s expected to be good to return to the ring soon.
NJPW Issues Announcement on Oskar Leube Withdrawing From Card Due to Fever
– NJPW issued an announcement this week on Oskar Leube having to withdraw from yesterday’s show in Korakuen Hall as he’s still recovering from a fever. You can see the announcement below:. Leube absent from Korakuen 12/23 card. Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. After being absent...
411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.24.22 – Braun Strowman Wants GUNTHER, Raquel is Ready for Ronda Rousey and More!
-It’s Christmas Eve and I found time to get to this show between wrapping gifts and heading to church. Let’s get to it!. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. As she noted on RAW Talk earlier in the week, no Jackie Redmond this week.
Big E on Why ‘The Crow’ Sting Had His Favorite Gimmick
– During a recent interview with These Urban Times, former WWE Champion Big E discussed why Sting during his Crow Sting era was his favorite wrestling gimmick. He stated the following (via Fightful):. “My favorite gimmick? That’s a very good question. It might be Sting. Sting has a great gimmick,...
Bruce Prichard Thinks Mr. Kennedy Was Afraid Of Success In WWE, Recalls Nasty Boys’ 2007 Tryout Match
On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Armageddon 2007. Bruce discussed Mr. Kennedy’s career reaching a make or break point and the Nasty Boys having a tryout in Tampa. Below are some highlights. On Mr. Kennedy’s career being at a ‘make or break’ phase in...
Notes on Ballerina, Camera Man Attacked by Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown
– The Local Competitor account provided some details on the extras on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. JT Energy was the cameraman who was on the receiving end of a Mandible Claw by Bray Wyatt. JT Energy previously appeared on the December 23, 2019 edition of WWE Raw as Travis Horn against Erick Rowan.
More Details On WWE Postponing Live Event In India
It was previously reported that WWE has postponed plans for a live event in India that was originally planned for January 18. The show was scheduled for Hyderabad and would be presented by Sony Six, WWE’s TV partner in the country. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that it was Sony Six, not WWE, that made the decision to postpone the show.
Willow Nightingale On Making AEW Debut Against Thunder Rosa, Reaction To Being Offered Contract
Willow Nightingale is a part of the AEW roster, and she recently recalled her AEW debut match against Thunder Rosa and her reaction to being offered a contract in October. Nightingale appeared on AEW Unrestricted, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:. On making her AEW debut...
WWE News: Ricochet Gets Stitches After Smackdown Match, This Week’s Smackdown In Three
– Ricochet had a rough go of it in the Miracle on 34th Street Fight that aired on last night’s Smackdown, sharing pics of the stitches he got after the bout. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account, writing:. “6 stitches in my stocking and a lump…least it’s...
NJPW STRONG Detonation Full Results 12.24.2022: NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match & More
An episode of NJPW STRONG Detonation was hosted by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on December 24, with matches taped on November 20 in Los Angeles, CA. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below. *Lince Dorado & Mascara Dorada defeated C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) *Bobby...
Jimmy Jacobs on the Day He Was Fired by WWE, Posting Photo With the Bullet Club
– During a recent edition on The Insiders Podcast, former WWE creative team member Jimmy Jacobs discussed getting fired by WWE back in 2017 after posting a photo with the Bullet Club when they “invaded” WWE Raw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Jimmy Jacobs on The Bullet...
John Cena Hypes Next Week’s WWE Smackdown Appearance
In a post on Twitter, John Cena hyped his match on next week’s episode of Smackdown, where he’ll team with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. He wrote: “You do not wanna miss the final @WWE event of 2022! Get ready Tampa, FL – #Smackdown @WWERomanReigns and @SamiZayn vs. @FightOwensFight and YOURS TRULY!! I’ll C U THERE!”
WWE News: Roxanne Perez On After The Bell, Ric Flair Replica Gear In WWE Shop, & More
– Roxanne Perez appears on the most recent episode of WWE’s After The Bell podcast. You can listen to the full episode below, described as:. The brand-new NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez joins the podcast to chat about her incredible title victory, her journey to WWE and learning from WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Plus, Corey and Kevin discuss their favorite matches from 2022!
Roxanne Perez Praises Mandy Rose, Says Rose Was ‘Happy’ To Drop NXT Title To Her
In a recent interview with BT Sport, Roxanne Perez praised Mandy Rose and said that the former NXT women’s champion was ‘happy’ to drop the belt to her. Rose was likely less happy with what happened after that, when she was fired from the company for posting risqué content on her Fantime page.
Various News: Highlights From Last Week’s Impact, NJPW Strong Match Online
– Impact Wrestling has released some highlights from last week’s show, including Sami Callihan trying to join The Design and more. You can check out the videos below:. – NJPW released the following match from Saturday’s NJPW Strong featuring Bobby Fish vs. Kevin Blackwood:
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 To Air Live Exclusively On NJPW World App
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 will not air on FITE TV or any other service beyond NJPW’s own streaming app, according to a report. PWInsider reports that the July 4th show at the Tokyo Dome will be exclusive to NJPW World, the promotion’s streaming app. There is always the...
