Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Bitter Cold Brings Rolling Power Outages to NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Taxpayers Are On the Hook For Billions In NFL Stadium CostsTaxBuzzNashville, TN
Related
5 Delicious Pizza Places in Nashville
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
fox17.com
Tennessee man, 32, gunned down on I-24 on Christmas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 32-year-old man from Greenbrier died on Christmas Day in a shooting on Interstate 24. Metro Police are looking for the suspect and believe road rage is a possible motive. It happened just after 12 p.m. Sunday on I-24 West between the Shelby Avenue and...
atozsports.com
How Tennessee fans may have received a hint this week about who UT will hire as Vols’ offensive coordinator
Tennessee Vols fans may have received a hint this week about who Josh Heupel will hire as the program’s next offensive coordinator. The Vols need a new offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh left Knoxville to become the new head coach at USF. There hasn’t been much movement on Heupel’s...
WKRN
White Christmases in Nashville
The snow that fell in Middle Tennessee heading into the Christmas weekend got News 2 a little nostalgic, so Davis Nolan looked back at some snowy Christmases from years past. The snow that fell in Middle Tennessee heading into the Christmas weekend got News 2 a little nostalgic, so Davis Nolan looked back at some snowy Christmases from years past.
247Sports
Purdue's Zach Edey and Tennessee's defense highlight college basketball's most impressive stats this season
With the regular season wrapping up, Purdue’s Zach Edey has been arguably the nation’s most impressive player this season. Through 11 games, the junior center leads the nation in rebounding and is the only player in college basketball averaging more than 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks per game.
atozsports.com
Is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel making a big mistake this month?
Earlier this month, former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton appeared on the Big Orange Podcast and suggested that UT should look to add a quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. The feeling is that more competition will yield better results at the quarterback position for the Vols. Despite Crompton’s suggestion,...
2 Tennessee Cities Among The 'Most Caring' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub compiled a list of the "most caring" cities around the country. See where these two Tennessee cities rank.
WKRN
Grinch steals toys in Dickson County
Thousands of dollars in toys stolen in Dickson County. Just a few days before Christmas, gifts were all set to be given to families in need. Instead, they were stolen in downtown Dickson. Salvation Army bell ringing ends early. The Salvation Army's bell ringing season is ending early due to...
WKRN
6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight snowfall
TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. 6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight …. TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. Housing market recap. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire.
The Burger Scene in Nashville TN
Nashville has an extensive burger scene that ranges from classic to innovative. You can get a traditional burger at a fast food joint, a smoky dive bar, or gourmet beer. There are varieties of options, but many of the burgers are pricey.
Nashville Hot Christmas: The warmest Dec. 25 temps in Music City history
Typically, Nashville sees an average high temperature of 50 degrees on Christmas, but there have been a few years where it got just a bit too warm to bust out the holiday sweaters.
2 shot in West Nashville, suspect sought
Metro police are investigating a shooting in West Nashville that left two people injured.
WKRN
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in creek
A homicide investigation is underway in Nashville after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday. Homicide investigation underway after woman found …. A homicide investigation is underway in Nashville after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday. Hopkinsville home severely damaged in fire. An early morning...
‘It screams inefficacy’: Nashville lawmakers say they are investigating power outages
Lawmakers say they are trying to learn more about the situation after numerous Nashville residents were left in the dark amid freezing temperatures this week.
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville
NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Music City, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Dec. 19, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Melrose Gas Station, 2609 8th Ave. S., Nashville.
WSMV
Shot fired after basketball game at Lipscomb Academy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to the basketball gymnasium at Lipscomb Academy for a possible shooting on Wednesday night. According to MNPD, several teenagers were outside the gymnasium after the Lipscomb-Hillsboro basketball game just before 10 p.m. when a gun was fired. Witnesses told police the crowd of teenagers dispersed immediately.
Nashville #1 in U.S. for housing inventory, study finds
High interest rates are one big reason for Nashville's home inventory spike, said Jeff Checko, Relocation Director with the Ashton Real Estate Group.
Mural pays tribute to two girls killed in 1987 Nashville concert stampede
Thirty-five years ago this week, a tragic event happened in Nashville history. For those present that day, it was something so shocking and unexpected, they'll never forget it.
clarksvillenow.com
2 teenagers from Clarksville charged with murder in Interstate 24 shooting on Halloween
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two Clarksville 17-year-olds in the Halloween deadly shooting of a Nashville woman in Interstate 24. At about 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, suspects in a black Charger shot a woman near mile marker 19 in...
beckersdental.com
Tennessee dental clinic 1st to offer 24-hour emergency services
A Nashville, Tenn.-based practice recently became the first dental clinic in the city to offer 24-hour emergency care. Nashville Smiles Up offers emergency services from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is now available 24 hours on Sunday and Monday, according to a Dec. 21 news release.
Comments / 0