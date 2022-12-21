ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox17.com

Tennessee man, 32, gunned down on I-24 on Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 32-year-old man from Greenbrier died on Christmas Day in a shooting on Interstate 24. Metro Police are looking for the suspect and believe road rage is a possible motive. It happened just after 12 p.m. Sunday on I-24 West between the Shelby Avenue and...
GREENBRIER, TN
WKRN

White Christmases in Nashville

The snow that fell in Middle Tennessee heading into the Christmas weekend got News 2 a little nostalgic, so Davis Nolan looked back at some snowy Christmases from years past. The snow that fell in Middle Tennessee heading into the Christmas weekend got News 2 a little nostalgic, so Davis Nolan looked back at some snowy Christmases from years past.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel making a big mistake this month?

Earlier this month, former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton appeared on the Big Orange Podcast and suggested that UT should look to add a quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. The feeling is that more competition will yield better results at the quarterback position for the Vols. Despite Crompton’s suggestion,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Grinch steals toys in Dickson County

Thousands of dollars in toys stolen in Dickson County. Just a few days before Christmas, gifts were all set to be given to families in need. Instead, they were stolen in downtown Dickson. Salvation Army bell ringing ends early. The Salvation Army's bell ringing season is ending early due to...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight snowfall

TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. 6 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight …. TDOT and NDOT began their preparations two days ahead of this winter weather. Housing market recap. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire. Residents displaced after Franklin apartment fire.
NASHVILLE, TN
East Coast Traveler

The Burger Scene in Nashville TN

Nashville has an extensive burger scene that ranges from classic to innovative. You can get a traditional burger at a fast food joint, a smoky dive bar, or gourmet beer. There are varieties of options, but many of the burgers are pricey.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in creek

A homicide investigation is underway in Nashville after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday. Homicide investigation underway after woman found …. A homicide investigation is underway in Nashville after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday. Hopkinsville home severely damaged in fire. An early morning...
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville

NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Music City, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Dec. 19, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Melrose Gas Station, 2609 8th Ave. S., Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Shot fired after basketball game at Lipscomb Academy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to the basketball gymnasium at Lipscomb Academy for a possible shooting on Wednesday night. According to MNPD, several teenagers were outside the gymnasium after the Lipscomb-Hillsboro basketball game just before 10 p.m. when a gun was fired. Witnesses told police the crowd of teenagers dispersed immediately.
NASHVILLE, TN
beckersdental.com

Tennessee dental clinic 1st to offer 24-hour emergency services

A Nashville, Tenn.-based practice recently became the first dental clinic in the city to offer 24-hour emergency care. Nashville Smiles Up offers emergency services from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday and is now available 24 hours on Sunday and Monday, according to a Dec. 21 news release.
NASHVILLE, TN

