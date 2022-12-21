Read full article on original website
Argentina star Angel Di Maria will return to Juventus with a giant tattoo of the World Cup
Di Maria continued his run of scoring in finals after he bagged the winning goal in the Copa America and netted again in a 3-0 win against Italy in the UEFA Cup of Champions.
Former Italy PM Silvio Berlusconi Promises 'Bus Of Whores' If His Soccer Team Wins
The populist politician went full Donald Trump after criticism of his misogynistic comment.
France fans start petition to replay World Cup final vs. Lionel Messi, Argentina over 2 mistakes
While all of Argentina continues to celebrate Lionel Messi and co.’s World Cup win in Qatar, French fans still can’t move on from the bitter defeat. Now, a campaign on French website MesOpinions is gaining traction as it petitions for the World Cup final between Argentina and France to be replayed. It cited two reasons why the match should be started from scratch, highlighting that the first two goals of La Albiceleste shouldn’t have counted.
Vieira claims Martínez’s ‘stupid’ World Cup celebrations spoiled triumph
Crystal Palace’s manager, Patrick Vieira, believes the Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez’s “stupid” celebrations have taken some of the sheen off Argentina’s World Cup win. Martínez was instrumental in Argentina’s penalty shootout victory over France last Sunday, but he has raised eyebrows with some...
Report: Manchester United Favourites For Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez
Manchester United are now reportedly favorites for Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez.
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
BBC
Africa Super League: Can new competition improve club game on continent?
Morocco may well have broken barriers for African football with the country's historic run to the World Cup semi-finals, but the club game on the continent is still lagging well behind the standards in Europe. As such, Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe is hoping the launch of...
Yardbarker
A member of the Omani parliament has offered Lionel Messi $1million for the ‘Bisht’ he wore after winning the World Cup
A $1 million offer has been made to Lionel Messi for the bisht he wore after winning the World Cup on Sunday. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner led Argentina to a 4-2 victory over France in the penalty shootout on Sunday in what was an extraordinary final. Argentina were...
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp Provides Fitness Update Ahead Of Aston Villa Clash
Now that the winter FIFA World Cup in Qatar is over, we can finally turn our attention back to Liverpool’s season. Despite the break, it seems that the Reds are picking up right where they left off — namely dealing with a multitude of injuries from match to match.
BBC
Andre Onana: Cameroon goalkeeper retires from internationals after World Cup dispute
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has retired from international football after falling out with head coach Rigobert Song at the World Cup. Song said Onana had asked not to play in Cameroon's second group match against Serbia. He was suspended from the national team and did not feature again, flying out...
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Manchester United Open Talks With PSV To Sign Cody Gakpo
Manchester United are now in talks with PSV to sign Cody Gakpo.
BBC
Transfer news: Man Utd confident over Dutch duo
Manchester United have opened talks with PSV Eindhoven about signing their Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo. (Mirror), external. The Red Devils believe they have a chance of finally signing Frenkie de Jong in the summer, but feel Barcelona are trying to increase his value by saying the 25-year-old Netherlands midfielder is not for sale. (Sport - in Spanish), external.
BBC
Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors
Celtic v St Johnstone (Sat, 12:30) Celtic will assess Anthony Ralston, who went off against Livingston in midweek with a back knock. Fellow right-back Josip Juranovic is still on his post-World Cup break and new signing Alistair Johnston isn't eligible until January. Midfielder James McCarthy (hamstring) and defender Stephen Welsh...
Title race, battle for top four and relegation scrap: the Premier League is back
When Premier League festivities resume on Boxing Day the smart money is on Arsenal and Manchester City slugging it out for the title until May in what could be a contest for the ages. Leading their sides in a classic master-apprentice matchup is City’s near-peerless manager, Pep Guardiola, and his former assistant and now Arsenal No 1, Mikel Arteta.
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo to Al Nassr: Saudi club hope to land $75 million-a-year signing before transfer window opens
Al Nassr are hopeful that they will secure the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in time for the opening of the January window, sources close the Saudi Arabian club have told CBS Sports. The 37-year-old is a free agent after his contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated. So far Al...
Cricket West Indies announces Headley-Weekes series, a domestic red-ball competition
The three-team three-match series will be played at the end of the West Indies Championship
Boxing Day Test: Victorian fast bowler Scott Boland retains spot over Hazlewood
Boxing Day Test hero Scott Boland has retained his spot in Australia’s star bowling attack and will line up at the MCG against South Africa. The Victorian quick will return to the scene of his famous Test debut last December, with Australia selectors opting for Boland over Josh Hazlewood, who continues his recovery from a side strain.
