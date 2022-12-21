Chicago Bulls Injury Report: 2 Players Out vs. Hawks

The Bulls will be shorthanded as they look to win their second game in as many nights.

The Chicago Bulls will be shorthanded for Wednesday's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. On the injury report , guard Goran Dragic (left ankle soreness) and forward Derrick Jones Jr. (left ankle sprain) are listed as out.

Additionally, Alex Caruso (right elbow sprain) is questionable and Javonte Green (right knee soreness) is doubtful. The good news is that guard Zach LaVine is not listed on the report and will be playing in the second game of a back-to-back.

Chicago snapped its four-game losing skid Tuesday with a 113-103 victory over the Miami Heat . The Bulls' "big three" performed extremely well amidst a wave of drama surrounding them.

The Bulls still seem to believe in each other despite recent locker-room tribulations . After Sunday's blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, it was reported that multiple teammates called out LaVine for his effort .

The Chicago Bulls are looking to rebound from a 12-18 start and embark on a winning streak. Wednesday's contest against the Hawks will tip off at 6:30 PM and air on NBC Sports Chicago.