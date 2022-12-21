ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

wfxl.com

LIST: Warming shelters open for holiday Arctic blast

Below average temperatures are expected in Southwest Georgia starting Friday. Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the cold weather Wednesday prompting local communities to also declare a local state of emergency. Ahead of the cold weather, a handful of Southwest Georgia communities have announced that warming...
ALBANY, GA

