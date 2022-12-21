Delays, cancelations at Phoenix airport as storm approaches

PHOENIX (AP) — A looming winter storm expected to sweep much of the country this holiday week is already having an impact at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

AZFamily.com reports nearly 50 flights have been delayed and almost a dozen canceled Wednesday. Most of them are departing flights.

It was also a similar scenario at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Multiple flights have already been postponed or canceled altogether.

Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow.

The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.

Authorities are urging people to postpone travel plans if possible.

Still, the Transportation Safety Administration expects Thursday and Dec. 30 to be the busiest days at U.S. airports, with traffic expected to be close to pre-pandemic levels.