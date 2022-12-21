ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29

If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
SAGINAW, MI
97.5 NOW FM

9 Indoor Activities Michiganders Go To When It’s Snowy Outside

We recently asked the question on our Facebook page, "What's your go-to indoor activity for snowy weather?" As I type this, the entire country is preparing for lower-than-normal conditions. We, in Michigan, are expecting a foot or more of snow and unsafe traveling conditions. With that being said, whether you're snowed in or not, you'll probably be looking for some ideas for activities to do with your family or even by yourself.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

The Most Beautiful Town in Michigan?

Even though there are the tongue-in-cheek naysayers who think their town, city, or village “stinks” and is “crummy”, many Michigan residents stand by their hometowns and feel theirs is the ‘most beautiful’. As far as a legitimate “Most Beautiful Place” - again, it’s all...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Blizzard Prep For Christmas Storm 2022

We all know by now that we will have a white Christmas. Snow is supposed to start falling tomorrow afternoon (Thursday 12/22) and it will be heavy at times. There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect from 4pm Thursday (12/22) thru 7pm Saturday (12/24). There is the potential for...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

The Shipwreck at the Bottom of Lake Saint Clair, Michigan

Let’s face it…even though it pales in comparison to our five Great Lakes, I still think Lake Saint Clair should be the sixth one…or at least an honorary member. And, like all the other five, Lake Saint Clair has its share of shipwrecks and sunken boats. With 430 square miles of water, the lake was a main passageway for cargo ships on their way thru the other Great Lakes. So it only stands to reason the lake should have its fair share of sunken vessels. And it does.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Huge Disagreement on Pre-Christmas Snow Forecast for Mid-Michigan

Depends on who you ask. You're likely to get responses that vary wildly. Accuweather.com and the National Weather Service are both generally trusted sources when it comes to forecasting Mid-Michigan weather, but they are very far apart when it comes to forecasting the winter storm that's bearing down on us as we approach Christmas 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Check Out The Cute “Yooper Gnomes” Created by a Michigan Artist

If you love local artwork, you must see these Yooper Gnome watercolors created by a Michigan artist. They are simply adorable. I was scrolling through Facebook and stumbled upon a post from ArtbyKristAn in the public group, Pure U.P. Her post caught my attention because of the multiple watercolors depicting gnomes doing various Yooper things in Michigan's U.P.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Holiday ‘Miracle’ As Tour Bus Reunites Cat With Michigan Owner

Tucker the cat is back with his Detroit area owner after a harrowing trip through Tennessee. Tucker Went On An Adventure During His Owner's Move To Michigan. In the middle of her move from Florida to Waterford near Pontiac, Jamie McCall’s cat Tucker escaped from her hotel room in Cleveland, Tennessee. "Tucker got out of the room, ran across the highway, a four lane highway,” Jamie told WXYZ News.
DETROIT, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Gone to Pot: Michigan Marijuana Prices Reach An All-Time Low

There's certainly no shortage of dispensaries throughout Michigan-- especially in our neck of the woods!. It seems as though the healthy competition between Michigan dispensaries has led to a decrease in marijuana prices and consumers are reaping the benefits. According to the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency, the average price for...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

How to Craft the Most Pure Michigan Dating Profile Ever

Colder weather is here and with it comes cuffing season!. If you're like my mom and you're unfamiliar with that term Urban Dictionary explains,. During the Fall and Winter months people who would normally rather be single... find themselves along with the rest of the world desiring to be "Cuffed" or tied down by a serious relationship. The cold weather and prolonged indoor activity causes singles to become lonely and desperate to be cuffed.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight

'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy