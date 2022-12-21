Read full article on original website
The Time Wisconsin Tried To Steal The Upper Peninsula
The ties between the Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin have always been close, and once The Badger State made a part of the U.P. an offer to come on over. The Wisconsin State Legislature Made An Offer In 1921. In late January 1921, the Wisconsin Sate Legislature made a joint resolution...
Five Michigan Hermits and the Saga of ‘Michigan Slim': 1889-1978
It seems there are hermits a-plenty living in Michigan, for one reason or another. In the late 1800s, the man known as “Uncle Eph” hermitized himself in Benzie County, around Platte Lake near Honor and west of Traverse City. Taking a look at his three-wall shack, there's a huge wood-burning stove that kept him warm.
Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29
If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
Planning To Travel For The Holidays? You Better Leave From Michigan Today
It's the final week of the year for a lot of us, and we'll all counting down the hours until we can hit the road to be with our family and loved ones. And if you have plans to leave to travel long distances, you may want to pack up and head out early if you're able.
9 Indoor Activities Michiganders Go To When It’s Snowy Outside
We recently asked the question on our Facebook page, "What's your go-to indoor activity for snowy weather?" As I type this, the entire country is preparing for lower-than-normal conditions. We, in Michigan, are expecting a foot or more of snow and unsafe traveling conditions. With that being said, whether you're snowed in or not, you'll probably be looking for some ideas for activities to do with your family or even by yourself.
The Most Beautiful Town in Michigan?
Even though there are the tongue-in-cheek naysayers who think their town, city, or village “stinks” and is “crummy”, many Michigan residents stand by their hometowns and feel theirs is the ‘most beautiful’. As far as a legitimate “Most Beautiful Place” - again, it’s all...
Blizzard Prep For Christmas Storm 2022
We all know by now that we will have a white Christmas. Snow is supposed to start falling tomorrow afternoon (Thursday 12/22) and it will be heavy at times. There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect from 4pm Thursday (12/22) thru 7pm Saturday (12/24). There is the potential for...
The Shipwreck at the Bottom of Lake Saint Clair, Michigan
Let’s face it…even though it pales in comparison to our five Great Lakes, I still think Lake Saint Clair should be the sixth one…or at least an honorary member. And, like all the other five, Lake Saint Clair has its share of shipwrecks and sunken boats. With 430 square miles of water, the lake was a main passageway for cargo ships on their way thru the other Great Lakes. So it only stands to reason the lake should have its fair share of sunken vessels. And it does.
How To Keep Your Pipes From Bursting During Upcoming Michigan Winter Storm
West Michigan is going to be under it's first Blizzard warning since the Groundhog's Day Blizzard in 2011. While longtime residents know this could mean freezing temperatures, snow banks piling up high, and strong winds. And that combination can mean hazards of all kinds, including power outages. While losing power...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for December 22-24
Some portions of Mid-Michigan could be buried beneath up to a foot and a half of snow before Christmas, according to the latest projections from forecasters at AccuWeather.com. A developing winter storm is expected to begin dropping snow onto Mid-Michigan by the wee hours of Thursday morning, with relatively minor...
Huge Disagreement on Pre-Christmas Snow Forecast for Mid-Michigan
Depends on who you ask. You're likely to get responses that vary wildly. Accuweather.com and the National Weather Service are both generally trusted sources when it comes to forecasting Mid-Michigan weather, but they are very far apart when it comes to forecasting the winter storm that's bearing down on us as we approach Christmas 2022.
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Michigan Winter
After we just experienced the most snowfall this past weekend, we are being bombarded by snow yet again this weekend. Make sure you have everything you need for a cozy weekend in because I promise you...you are not going anywhere. Grab your shovels, rock salt, gloves, jackets, food, water bottles,...
5 Things Michigan Transplants Need to Be Ready for This Winter
If this is your first winter in Michigan, you're about to experience something rather unique. Here are five things that transplants to the state of Michigan need to be ready for as we approach another winter season. Michigan Drivers May Not Be Any Better at Winter Driving Than Your State.
Check Out The Cute “Yooper Gnomes” Created by a Michigan Artist
If you love local artwork, you must see these Yooper Gnome watercolors created by a Michigan artist. They are simply adorable. I was scrolling through Facebook and stumbled upon a post from ArtbyKristAn in the public group, Pure U.P. Her post caught my attention because of the multiple watercolors depicting gnomes doing various Yooper things in Michigan's U.P.
Watch: Family Guy Makes Fun of Michigan’s Favorite Game, Euchre
The show Family Guy may have perfectly summed up what it's like to be a person who has never played the oh-so-popular game of Euchre. Euchre is one of Michigan's favorite card games. I'm basing that solely on the number of Michiganders that have pressured me to learn and play the game since I moved here two years ago.
Michigan-Based Company Hiring for More Positions In State
More jobs are going to be created right here in the state of Michigan. Carhartt Plans to Hire Over 100 Workers in Michigan. The Detroit Free Press reports that Carhartt, based out of Dearborn, Michigan, has "plans to hire up to 125 more workers in Dearborn". This decision comes in...
Holiday ‘Miracle’ As Tour Bus Reunites Cat With Michigan Owner
Tucker the cat is back with his Detroit area owner after a harrowing trip through Tennessee. Tucker Went On An Adventure During His Owner's Move To Michigan. In the middle of her move from Florida to Waterford near Pontiac, Jamie McCall’s cat Tucker escaped from her hotel room in Cleveland, Tennessee. "Tucker got out of the room, ran across the highway, a four lane highway,” Jamie told WXYZ News.
Gone to Pot: Michigan Marijuana Prices Reach An All-Time Low
There's certainly no shortage of dispensaries throughout Michigan-- especially in our neck of the woods!. It seems as though the healthy competition between Michigan dispensaries has led to a decrease in marijuana prices and consumers are reaping the benefits. According to the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency, the average price for...
How to Craft the Most Pure Michigan Dating Profile Ever
Colder weather is here and with it comes cuffing season!. If you're like my mom and you're unfamiliar with that term Urban Dictionary explains,. During the Fall and Winter months people who would normally rather be single... find themselves along with the rest of the world desiring to be "Cuffed" or tied down by a serious relationship. The cold weather and prolonged indoor activity causes singles to become lonely and desperate to be cuffed.
Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight
'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
