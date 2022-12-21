ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

97.5 NOW FM

Blizzard Update: Don’t Plow Snow Into the Roads

Keep checking back to this post for further updates. As new updates become available, they will be added to the top of this post. You may want to bookmark this page for quick reference during the storm. Many updates will include important links to the information you may need. UPDATE:...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Open Letter To Winter Storm Elliott

Thank you for ensuring that mid Michigan will have a white Christmas. I have wanted one of these for many years. Your arrival is just in time. I have lived in Michigan most of my life. I grew up on Lake Michigan and had a white Christmas every year. I am not compaining about your arrival or the snow that will be coming along with you. I do have a few things to get off my chest.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Huge Disagreement on Pre-Christmas Snow Forecast for Mid-Michigan

Depends on who you ask. You're likely to get responses that vary wildly. Accuweather.com and the National Weather Service are both generally trusted sources when it comes to forecasting Mid-Michigan weather, but they are very far apart when it comes to forecasting the winter storm that's bearing down on us as we approach Christmas 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Blizzard Prep For Christmas Storm 2022

We all know by now that we will have a white Christmas. Snow is supposed to start falling tomorrow afternoon (Thursday 12/22) and it will be heavy at times. There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect from 4pm Thursday (12/22) thru 7pm Saturday (12/24). There is the potential for...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

9 Indoor Activities Michiganders Go To When It’s Snowy Outside

We recently asked the question on our Facebook page, "What's your go-to indoor activity for snowy weather?" As I type this, the entire country is preparing for lower-than-normal conditions. We, in Michigan, are expecting a foot or more of snow and unsafe traveling conditions. With that being said, whether you're snowed in or not, you'll probably be looking for some ideas for activities to do with your family or even by yourself.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

The Shipwreck at the Bottom of Lake Saint Clair, Michigan

Let’s face it…even though it pales in comparison to our five Great Lakes, I still think Lake Saint Clair should be the sixth one…or at least an honorary member. And, like all the other five, Lake Saint Clair has its share of shipwrecks and sunken boats. With 430 square miles of water, the lake was a main passageway for cargo ships on their way thru the other Great Lakes. So it only stands to reason the lake should have its fair share of sunken vessels. And it does.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Grand Rapids Was The Most Searched For Large City On Zillow In 2022

Are more people looking to move to Grand Rapids? Or are Grand Rapidians just looking for decent housing? It's hard to say. Zillow Released Their Most Popular Searches For 2022. The real estate web site Zillow released its most searched for terms for 2022 and Grand Rapids was the most searched for large city on the site. The site allows consumers to look for and compare real estate prices around the country.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.5 NOW FM

What’s Going on With These Quality Dairy Locations in East Lansing?

Apparently, I don't drive along Michigan Avenue enough to know/see that the Quality Dairy that had been at the corner of Harrison and Michigan Avenue has closed. It was brought to my attention by someone in the 517 Living Community Greater Lansing Area Facebook group. Someone was in a similar boat to me and only just recently learned that this particular location had closed.
EAST LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

How to Craft the Most Pure Michigan Dating Profile Ever

Colder weather is here and with it comes cuffing season!. If you're like my mom and you're unfamiliar with that term Urban Dictionary explains,. During the Fall and Winter months people who would normally rather be single... find themselves along with the rest of the world desiring to be "Cuffed" or tied down by a serious relationship. The cold weather and prolonged indoor activity causes singles to become lonely and desperate to be cuffed.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Already with the Valentine’s Candy, Michigan?

The turkeys are barely breathing their sighs of relief to have made it another year. Santa's sleigh has yet to take off. And at least one Lansing-area establishment has already trotted out the Valentine's Day chocolates. Those red heart-shaped boxes of melt-in-your-mouth chocolate are already adorning the store shelves at...
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Forget the Cookies: 7 Pure Michigan Things to Leave Out for Santa

This Christmas, like every year, kids all over the world will leave out a plate of cookies and a glass of milk for Santa Claus before they go to bed. While we have no doubt the jolly old elf loves him some cookies - we thought we'd mix it up a bit and instead offer up some ideas to give Santa a delicious taste of Pure Michigan this Christmas.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

5 Mental Health Tips for Surviving Michigan’s Winter Season

It feels like ages since we've seen the sun in Southwest Michigan. Naturally, I can't find it now, but I saw a social media post from a local meteorologist that said it had been at least 14 days since we, in SW Michigan, had seen the sun. I don't care how mentally "strong" you are. Being under cloud cover for that long has an effect on both your mind and body.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight

'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan.

