Holiday TSA Lines at Atlanta Airport Are Every Traveler's Nightmare

Between the usual holiday rush and tons of last-minute flight changes thanks to the massive winter storms across the country, US airports right now are more hectic than ever. If you plan on flying in the next couple of days, you're gonna want to show up to your flight as early as possible. Some of these lines are starting to get crazy...

Travel vlogger @thejenndanielle thought two hours before her flight was enough time to show up at Atlanta International Airport. Unfortunately, fate had the drop on her here...

Seriously, do not underestimate these delays right now- if you do, it'll come back to bite you. A seasoned traveler herself, Jenn is no newbie when it comes to flying, and even she was surprised by how bad the lines at Atlanta International currently are! You know it's serious when the TSA line literally goes out the door. At least everybody looks bundled up against the freezing weather...

Jenn may have made a mistake, however, in not factoring in holiday traffic (which has only been compounded by recent weather conditions). "On normal schedule, 2-3 hrs in advance is recommended- but during holiday season, come the night before," quipped @caribbeanqt90. "You thought 2 hours in Atlanta was going to be enough at Christmas time?! Whew I hope you make it," worried @uknowuluvbre.

The trouble starts long before the TSA lines, though. "I was in traffic at the airport for an hour trying to drop my friends off. It’s ridiculous," reported @johnyeahthatsme. Jeez! If you're budgeting time to get through Atlanta International this week, don't just think in terms of security lines... account for travel times to the airport as well.

Luckily, there's at least a happy ending to this story. "I got lucky," Jenn updated in the comments. However, not everyone will be as lucky as Jenn was, especially when security lines are this bad. Budget at least an extra hour or two than you normally would for flying this season, especially if you're flying out of a big hub like Atlanta. Otherwise, you might find yourself having a tough time traveling!

