ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, NY

Holiday TSA Lines at Atlanta Airport Are Every Traveler's Nightmare

By Kathleen Joyce
WanderWisdom
WanderWisdom
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13SizG_0jqSBchB00

Good thing they're bundled up, at least.

Between the usual holiday rush and tons of last-minute flight changes thanks to the massive winter storms across the country, US airports right now are more hectic than ever. If you plan on flying in the next couple of days, you're gonna want to show up to your flight as early as possible. Some of these lines are starting to get crazy...

Travel vlogger @thejenndanielle thought two hours before her flight was enough time to show up at Atlanta International Airport. Unfortunately, fate had the drop on her here...

View the original article to see embedded media.

Seriously, do not underestimate these delays right now- if you do, it'll come back to bite you. A seasoned traveler herself, Jenn is no newbie when it comes to flying, and even she was surprised by how bad the lines at Atlanta International currently are! You know it's serious when the TSA line literally goes out the door. At least everybody looks bundled up against the freezing weather...

Jenn may have made a mistake, however, in not factoring in holiday traffic (which has only been compounded by recent weather conditions). "On normal schedule, 2-3 hrs in advance is recommended- but during holiday season, come the night before," quipped @caribbeanqt90. "You thought 2 hours in Atlanta was going to be enough at Christmas time?! Whew I hope you make it," worried @uknowuluvbre.

The trouble starts long before the TSA lines, though. "I was in traffic at the airport for an hour trying to drop my friends off. It’s ridiculous," reported @johnyeahthatsme. Jeez! If you're budgeting time to get through Atlanta International this week, don't just think in terms of security lines... account for travel times to the airport as well.

Luckily, there's at least a happy ending to this story. "I got lucky," Jenn updated in the comments. However, not everyone will be as lucky as Jenn was, especially when security lines are this bad. Budget at least an extra hour or two than you normally would for flying this season, especially if you're flying out of a big hub like Atlanta. Otherwise, you might find yourself having a tough time traveling!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
disneytips.com

Guest Calls Disney World ‘Robbery in Broad Daylight’ After Spending Nearly $4,000 in One Day

The Walt Disney World Resort is certainly an expensive vacation destination; There is no denying that. Even cutting out airfare (if that is a possibility for where you are traveling from) and staying at budget-friendly, likely off-property accommodations, there are some costs associated with a Disney trip (like Park tickets) that you simply cannot avoid.
CNET

Dog Sent Through TSA X-Ray Machine at Wisconsin Airport

Holiday travel is tough on everyone -- even pets: Less than two weeks after a cat snuck into a passenger's carry-on bag at New York's JFK airport, officials at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, reported a traveler had sent their dog through the airport's security X-ray machine over the weekend.
MADISON, WI
Thrillist

Amtrak Just Launched a Sneak Peek at Its Brand New Trains

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
disneytips.com

Don’t Fall for This Scam Found Inside Your Disney Hotel Room

The Walt Disney World Resort provides Guests visiting from around the world a much-needed escape from the negativity of the real world. And while staying at a Disney Resort hotel does help to keep all of the magic nicely inside the Disney bubble, there are, unfortunately, still ways that reality can make its way in.
The Independent

Pilot reveals time of day nervous travellers should book flights to avoid turbulence

A pilot has revealed which flights tend to have less turbulence - and urged those with a fear of flying to choose them for their next journey.Boeing 737 pilot Morgan Smith told the New York Times on 23 November that some flights are more likely to experience turbulence than others, depending on the time of day.Generally speaking, she revealed, morning flights will have less turbulence than those later in the day. This is because in the morning, the land below has not heated up yet - heat rising from the ground is what increases the chance of turbulence on flights.But...
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Tests a Big Boarding Process Change

With the holiday season upon us, parents are already dreading the headaches that can come from flying with a big family. Some airlines, like Spirit (SAVE) - Get Free Report, will charge more money if you want to make certain the entire family sits together on their flight. Hawaiian, Alaska, American Airlines, and many others will let you pre-assign a seat when you are purchasing a ticket, so you can make certain that everyone sits together.
HAWAII STATE
ZDNet

8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance

I often wonder about companies and the ideas they have. Do they always think them through? Do they feel pressured by internal or external forces, of the social or political kind?. And how do customers truly react when a company thrusts an idea upon them, especially an idea the company...
WanderWisdom

WanderWisdom

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
657
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to site for travel to learn about what's going on in the world of destinations and travel.

 https://wanderwisdom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy