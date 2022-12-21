ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HONOLULU — Led by Nelly Junior Joseph’s 26 points, the Iona Gaels defeated the Seattle U Redhawks 83-72 on Friday night. The Gaels improved to 8-4 with the victory and the Redhawks fell to 8-4. Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KIFI Local...
