ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Should Falcons Re-Sign Emerging LB Lorenzo Carter?

Prior to taking the job as the Atlanta Falcons general manager, Terry Fontenot was one of the NFL's best professional personal evaluators ... and considering the cap-stricken situation he entered in Atlanta, he's had to rely on his ability to find quality, under-the-radar contributors throughout his two-year tenure. Perhaps the...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Another Test for Tyler Huntley to Lead Ravens Offense

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is having mixed results as the starter. He'll get another chance to show he can effectively lead the offense in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons. There was some speculation that Lamar Jackson would be back in the lineup this week...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Falcons vs. Ravens: Rookie QB Desmond Ridder No. 1 Need

Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder made his first NFL start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. … but the Falcons recorded their second loss against their NFC South rival, as Ridder struggled in his first start. The Falcons have not lost faith in the Cincinnati product. Indeed, the franchise believes...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

CeeDee is ‘No. 1’: Can WR Win Cowboys vs. Eagles Dual with Slay?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has heaped praise on receiver CeeDee Lamb as the former Oklahoma Sooner' form has taken off in recent weeks and he’s proved to be the type of player the organization knew he would be. Bumping up into the leading role on offense after...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Mike McDaniel December 23 Takeaways

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins' Friday practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:. -- First question deals with guard Liam Eichenberg and whether he'll be activated for the Green Bay game, and McDaniel says the coaching...
Centre Daily

Too Cold? Not for Steelers LB T.J. Watt

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to kick off their Week 16 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in next-to-zero-degree weather. The expected temperature for game time is 1 degree with up to 50 miles per hour wind gusts hitting the field at Acrisure Stadium. The reactions from players...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Rams Aaron Donald OUT vs. Broncos on Christmas; But For How Long?

Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been ruled out for Sunday's Christmas Day game against the Denver Broncos due to a lingering ankle injury, LA coach Sean McVay said Friday. McVay also said it's "unlikely," that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year will suit up again...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Hackett Sounds Off on Pat Surtain Being Broncos’ Only Pro Bowler

Residing in the AFC West basement with double-digit losses is never going to make the Denver Broncos a national storyline — at least not for the right reasons. The recent announcement of the Pro Bowl rosters reflects how the Broncos have spectacularly bombed once again. Elite cornerback Patrick Surtain...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

McVay: Aaron Donald Likely Done for Season With Ankle Injury

Rams head coach Sean McVay ruled Aaron Donald out for Sunday’s game vs. Denver, and that could be it for the defensive tackle this season. McVay added that Donald is “probably not” going to play again this year, according to Rams staff writer Stu Jackson. Donald suffered...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Lions Fans Week 16 Rooting Guide

Despite starting the season with a 1-6 record, the Detroit Lions could play themselves into the postseason picture as soon as Saturday. With a win over the Carolina Panthers, Detroit could push itself into the seventh seed in the NFC. The Lions have won six of their last seven games...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Behind Enemy Lines with John Maakaron of All Lions

Ahead of tomorrow's Christmas Eve matchup with the Detroit Lions, I reached out to All Lions publisher John Maakaron to get some inside on arguably the hottest team in the league. 1. Why has Jared Goff been so successful this season?. Goff has worked closely with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy