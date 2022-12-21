Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In CaliforniaMatt LillywhiteCalifornia State
Related
Centre Daily
Should Falcons Re-Sign Emerging LB Lorenzo Carter?
Prior to taking the job as the Atlanta Falcons general manager, Terry Fontenot was one of the NFL's best professional personal evaluators ... and considering the cap-stricken situation he entered in Atlanta, he's had to rely on his ability to find quality, under-the-radar contributors throughout his two-year tenure. Perhaps the...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Jake Bobo, Wide Receiver, UCLA Bruins
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Centre Daily
Oklahoma’s Versatile 2023 Linebacker Class Will Reinforce the Core of Brent Venables’ Defense
The future spine of Oklahoma’s defense is starting to take shape under Brent Venables. In his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach for the Sooners, Venables landed a trio of linebackers that had him bristling with excitement in his Christmas-themed blazer during Wednesday’s Signing Day press conference.
Centre Daily
Another Test for Tyler Huntley to Lead Ravens Offense
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is having mixed results as the starter. He'll get another chance to show he can effectively lead the offense in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons. There was some speculation that Lamar Jackson would be back in the lineup this week...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Jamezz Kimbrough, Interior Offensive Linemen, Central Michigan Chippewas
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Centre Daily
Respect Earned: ‘Blessed’ Seahawks S Quandre Diggs Relishes Third Consecutive Pro Bowl Nod
RENTON, Wash. - After coming up short as an alternate selection in 2018 and 2019, Quandre Diggs finally got over the proverbial Pro Bowl hump with the Seahawks in 2020, earning his first all-star selection while leading the eventual NFC West champions with five interceptions. Even though he knew he...
Centre Daily
Falcons vs. Ravens: Rookie QB Desmond Ridder No. 1 Need
Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder made his first NFL start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. … but the Falcons recorded their second loss against their NFC South rival, as Ridder struggled in his first start. The Falcons have not lost faith in the Cincinnati product. Indeed, the franchise believes...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Brandon Munoz, EDGE, Wheeling Cardinals
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Fred Payton, Quarterback, Mercer Bears
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Centre Daily
CeeDee is ‘No. 1’: Can WR Win Cowboys vs. Eagles Dual with Slay?
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has heaped praise on receiver CeeDee Lamb as the former Oklahoma Sooner' form has taken off in recent weeks and he’s proved to be the type of player the organization knew he would be. Bumping up into the leading role on offense after...
Centre Daily
Mike McDaniel December 23 Takeaways
Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins' Friday practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:. -- First question deals with guard Liam Eichenberg and whether he'll be activated for the Green Bay game, and McDaniel says the coaching...
Centre Daily
Too Cold? Not for Steelers LB T.J. Watt
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to kick off their Week 16 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in next-to-zero-degree weather. The expected temperature for game time is 1 degree with up to 50 miles per hour wind gusts hitting the field at Acrisure Stadium. The reactions from players...
Centre Daily
Rams Aaron Donald OUT vs. Broncos on Christmas; But For How Long?
Los Angeles Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been ruled out for Sunday's Christmas Day game against the Denver Broncos due to a lingering ankle injury, LA coach Sean McVay said Friday. McVay also said it's "unlikely," that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year will suit up again...
Centre Daily
Hackett Sounds Off on Pat Surtain Being Broncos’ Only Pro Bowler
Residing in the AFC West basement with double-digit losses is never going to make the Denver Broncos a national storyline — at least not for the right reasons. The recent announcement of the Pro Bowl rosters reflects how the Broncos have spectacularly bombed once again. Elite cornerback Patrick Surtain...
Centre Daily
McVay: Aaron Donald Likely Done for Season With Ankle Injury
Rams head coach Sean McVay ruled Aaron Donald out for Sunday’s game vs. Denver, and that could be it for the defensive tackle this season. McVay added that Donald is “probably not” going to play again this year, according to Rams staff writer Stu Jackson. Donald suffered...
Centre Daily
Cowboys vs. Eagles: From NFL Game of the Year to White Elephant Gift?
Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. *The wind chill during the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s Armed Forces Bowl between Baylor and Air Force was a crisp -11 degrees. Otherwise known by two simple words:
Centre Daily
Lions Fans Week 16 Rooting Guide
Despite starting the season with a 1-6 record, the Detroit Lions could play themselves into the postseason picture as soon as Saturday. With a win over the Carolina Panthers, Detroit could push itself into the seventh seed in the NFC. The Lions have won six of their last seven games...
Centre Daily
Behind Enemy Lines with John Maakaron of All Lions
Ahead of tomorrow's Christmas Eve matchup with the Detroit Lions, I reached out to All Lions publisher John Maakaron to get some inside on arguably the hottest team in the league. 1. Why has Jared Goff been so successful this season?. Goff has worked closely with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson...
Comments / 0