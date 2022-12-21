Read full article on original website
Sheriff reports shooting outside of Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Deputies are responding to shots being fired in a Weslaco home — and law enforcement has shot the homeowner, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities responded to the 7000 block of Mile 3 1/2 of Weslaco for a “welfare concern”, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra. “Neighbors were concerned for […]
Sheriff’s office: Homeowner killed during welfare check in rural Weslaco
Edinburg PD: Two suspects wanted in connection to mail theft
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is searching for two people suspected of committing mail theft, police said. Stephanie Ballew and Daniel Lee Presas shown on surveillance committing mail theft, according to Edinburg Police Department. Presas is also wanted for parole violation and robbery, police stated. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of […]
Sheriff: Alton teen breaks into ex’s house with gun, fights guy she is dating
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house and fighting the man she is dating. Justin Tovar, 19, was arrested on charges of a habitation with intention to commit other felony, according to Hidalgo County Jail Records.
UPDATE: Mission police investigate fatal hit-and-run
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that left one woman dead Thursday afternoon. The fatal accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on 1st Street and Conway, according to Mission Police Public Information Officer Art Flores. “A female was struck by an unknown vehicle. We’re still investigating the vehicle. […]
Brownsville PD saves Christmas and ‘captured’ the Grinch
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a week-long pursuit, the Brownsville Police Department has “arrested” the Grinch, just in time to save Christmas. Brownsville PD has been updating the public throughout the week on sightings of the Grinch across the city. The annual holiday pursuit of the Christmas thief has become a tradition in the department […]
Hidalgo County sheriff: Welfare check ends in shooting
Two juveniles arrested after SWAT executes search warrant in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two juveniles were arrested after Harlingen detectives and SWAT executed a search warrant Tuesday. At 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, detectives with the Harlingen Police Department, with assistance from Harlingen SWAT, executed a search warrant at the 800 block of Pittman Avenue, a news release from the Harlingen PD stated. Two juvenile males […]
McAllen PD: Duo tried to steal flan, jeans and more at Walmart with fake price tags
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested for attempting to swap out barcodes at a Walmart. Eliud Chavez and Juan Carlos Hernandez were both charged with fraud/destroy/rem/conceal price tag=$100<$750, Hidalgo County Jail Records indicate. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated the two men were spotted switching out barcodes at a McAllen Walmart. Loss […]
Shooting in McAllen leaves 1 hospitalized
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking the public for information following a shooting that left one hospitalized. At 7:36 a.m. Tuesday, a caller told police that someone had been shot nearby, the McAllen Police Department stated. Officers found a wounded man at the 1900 block of Oakland Avenue, police stated. He […]
McAllen FD: Fire prevention, staying warm during cold front
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Fire Department is urging the community about fire safety and prevention after two house fires in November that occurred days apart left two people dead. The McAllen Fire Department provided an update Wednesday on the two deadly fires, cautioning residents to practice fire safety. As the Valley prepares for […]
Woman gave 13-year-old weed to ‘calm down,’ documents allege
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen woman was arrested for giving her 13-year-old sister marijuana–after the father reported them, according to police. Abigail Gonzalez was arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony, Hidalgo County jail records indicate. A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral details that a man contacted […]
Woman flashes gun after ‘gorda’ insult in parking spot dispute, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly flashing a gun at people during an argument over a parking spot, according to police. Yolanda Anorga, 40, was taken into custody Dec. 17 on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. Anorga told officers the other people had parked their […]
4 indicted in human smuggling attempt involving Starr County vehicle
Four individuals, including a former Starr County employee, were officially indicted on federal human smuggling charges. Bernice Garza, the former crime victims coordinator for Starr County, was arrested and accused of using a vehicle belonging to the crime victim’s center to smuggle migrants to Houston. According to the criminal...
Edinburg woman sentenced for drunken driving, killing teen walking her dog
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman has been sentenced to state jail for driving while intoxicated, fatally hitting a teenage girl who was walking her dog. Maricela Sauceda Escobar was ordered to serve 15 years in the Texas Department of Corrections Monday, according to Hidalgo County records. Records show that Escobar was sentenced to […]
Alton PD: Traffic stops turn to holiday surprise
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alton police officers were tasked with surprising drivers Wednesday morning by conducting traffic stops and issuing holiday gift cards instead of speeding tickets. Alton PD participated in handing out gift cards ranging from 10 to 25 dollars to make a difference in people’s lives at this time of year. One resident […]
BPD: Two accused of robbery, organized crime, assault and more
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested two men accused of robbing and assaulting a man at knifepoint, police said. James Edward Robbins, 27; and Steven Leeroy Garcia, 38, were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Additionally, Garcia was charged Dec. 16 with […]
Officials identify inmate who died at Cameron County jail
OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the inmate who died from medical complications Dec. 17 at the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center in Olmito. Jose Sergio Valdez, 49, was taken Dec. 16 to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, where he was pronounced dead at 4:47 a.m. Dec. […]
Mission police releases photos of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
Brownsville PD begins pursuit of the Grinch
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After being “locked up” for trying to steal Christmas last year, the Grinch is back on the streets to ruin holiday cheer. As part of the department’s public outreach, the Brownsville Police Department has been doing daily social media updates on its “pursuit” of the Grinch this week. Straight out of […]
