ValleyCentral

KRGV

Sheriff’s office: Homeowner killed during welfare check in rural Weslaco

Four law enforcement officers were placed on administrative leave after a welfare check in rural Weslaco ended with the homeowner being killed in a shooting. Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7000 block of Mile 3 ½ in rural Weslaco on Friday after neighbors reported shots were being fired inside a home while children were inside, according to a news release.
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD: Two suspects wanted in connection to mail theft

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is searching for two people suspected of committing mail theft, police said. Stephanie Ballew and Daniel Lee Presas shown on surveillance committing mail theft, according to Edinburg Police Department. Presas is also wanted for parole violation and robbery, police stated. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

UPDATE: Mission police investigate fatal hit-and-run

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that left one woman dead Thursday afternoon. The fatal accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on 1st Street and Conway, according to Mission Police Public Information Officer Art Flores. “A female was struck by an unknown vehicle. We’re still investigating the vehicle. […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD saves Christmas and ‘captured’ the Grinch

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a week-long pursuit, the Brownsville Police Department has “arrested” the Grinch, just in time to save Christmas. Brownsville PD has been updating the public throughout the week on sightings of the Grinch across the city. The annual holiday pursuit of the Christmas thief has become a tradition in the department […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

ValleyCentral

Two juveniles arrested after SWAT executes search warrant in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two juveniles were arrested after Harlingen detectives and SWAT executed a search warrant Tuesday. At 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, detectives with the Harlingen Police Department, with assistance from Harlingen SWAT, executed a search warrant at the 800 block of Pittman Avenue, a news release from the Harlingen PD stated. Two juvenile males […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD: Duo tried to steal flan, jeans and more at Walmart with fake price tags

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested for attempting to swap out barcodes at a Walmart. Eliud Chavez and Juan Carlos Hernandez were both charged with fraud/destroy/rem/conceal price tag=$100<$750, Hidalgo County Jail Records indicate. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated the two men were spotted switching out barcodes at a McAllen Walmart. Loss […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Shooting in McAllen leaves 1 hospitalized

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking the public for information following a shooting that left one hospitalized. At 7:36 a.m. Tuesday, a caller told police that someone had been shot nearby, the McAllen Police Department stated. Officers found a wounded man at the 1900 block of Oakland Avenue, police stated. He […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen FD: Fire prevention, staying warm during cold front

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Fire Department is urging the community about fire safety and prevention after two house fires in November that occurred days apart left two people dead. The McAllen Fire Department provided an update Wednesday on the two deadly fires, cautioning residents to practice fire safety. As the Valley prepares for […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman gave 13-year-old weed to ‘calm down,’ documents allege

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen woman was arrested for giving her 13-year-old sister marijuana–after the father reported them, according to police. Abigail Gonzalez was arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony, Hidalgo County jail records indicate. A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral details that a man contacted […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

4 indicted in human smuggling attempt involving Starr County vehicle

Four individuals, including a former Starr County employee, were officially indicted on federal human smuggling charges. Bernice Garza, the former crime victims coordinator for Starr County, was arrested and accused of using a vehicle belonging to the crime victim’s center to smuggle migrants to Houston. According to the criminal...
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Alton PD: Traffic stops turn to holiday surprise

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alton police officers were tasked with surprising drivers Wednesday morning by conducting traffic stops and issuing holiday gift cards instead of speeding tickets. Alton PD participated in handing out gift cards ranging from 10 to 25 dollars to make a difference in people’s lives at this time of year. One resident […]
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Two accused of robbery, organized crime, assault and more

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested two men accused of robbing and assaulting a man at knifepoint, police said. James Edward Robbins, 27; and Steven Leeroy Garcia, 38, were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Additionally, Garcia was charged Dec. 16 with […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials identify inmate who died at Cameron County jail

OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the inmate who died from medical complications Dec. 17 at the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center in Olmito. Jose Sergio Valdez, 49, was taken Dec. 16 to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, where he was pronounced dead at 4:47 a.m. Dec. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Mission police releases photos of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

The Mission Police Department released photos of a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run. Police responded to Conway Avenue and 1st Street Thursday in reference to a woman being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Ines Maria Guerra, 79, succumbed to her injuries at the scene,...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

