Columbia, MO

KMZU

State climatologist retiring after a long career tracking Missouri weather

Every morning, even on weekends and holidays, Pat Guinan grabs a coffee and opens his laptop to weather data from stations across Missouri. Readings from the network of 40 connected weather stations — known as the Missouri Mesonet — help provide climate data used by scientists, government agencies, the public and others around the globe.
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Over 1,000 MOScholars scholarships awarded

Jefferson City, Mo. — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick today announces over 1,000 scholarships have been awarded to students to attend the school of their choice through the MOScholars program. The 1,029 awards come from six Educational Assistance Organizations and provide scholarships to students in all eligible regions of...
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Injuries in Pettis County accident

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. - A Sedalia teen and her passenger were injured in a one-vehicle crash in Pettis County Monday afternoon. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the crash occurred at 3:48 p.m. when the 17-year-old driver reportedly failed to negotiate a curve on northbound Cherry Tree Lane, north of Guier. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a ditch and a tree.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Driver dies in multi-vehicle collision

MORGAN COUNTY, MO - A driver from Florence is dead after her vehicle hit two oncoming cars on 50 Highway Saturday afternoon. Highway Patrol says Kristan Price, 26, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A Warrensburg driver, Layne Fischer reported minor injuries and was hospitalized. Price's eastbound vehicle had reportedly...
FLORENCE, MO

