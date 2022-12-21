Read full article on original website
Related
KIMA TV
Yakima hospital slammed due to the 'tripledemic'
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital says they have seen a lot of COVID, Influenza and RSV circulating all at once for a while now. Dr. Marty Brueggemann says they currently have 13 COVID patients, adding their ER has really been impacted. He says on Monday they had over a hundred patients...
KIMA TV
What local health experts say parents need to know about RSV
Yakima Valley Memorial hospital says they are seeing a lot of kids in their emergency room with RSV. When I asked about warning signs parents should look out for, Dr. Brueggemann says the main things to look our for are trouble breathing and 'copious secretions', where you child's nose is stopped up with mucus.
KIMA TV
Yakima pastor becomes an Uber driver to keep up with rising costs
YAKIMA, Wash. – A Yakima pastor is picking up a side hustle to combat rising inflation and help his son pay for legal documentation. Misael Hernandez has been working as a pastor at New Life Bible church for four years now. Just recently, he decided to become a driver...
Comments / 0