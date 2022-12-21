ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

‘Suspicious death’ as 1 killed in house fire in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
One person was killed in a house fire in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood on Wednesday morning, the Seattle Fire Department announced.

According to SFD, calls reporting smoke and flames at a two-story home came in just before 10 a.m. When firefighters arrived, flames were visible on the second floor and were starting to extend through the roof.

At 10:21 a.m., an elderly woman was carried out of the burning home. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A secondary search of the home confirmed that there were no other occupants.

By 10:49 a.m., the fire was under control. A total of 53 Seattle Fire personnel were dispatched to the scene.

Detectives from the Seattle Police Department’s arson/bomb squad also responded to the scene.

SPD homicide detectives responded to the scene as well and will be leading the investigation of what the department is calling a “suspicious death.”

