MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces a new drop-and-hook trailer service to complement its growing freight brokerage business. By leveraging available capacity through COOP by Ryder, the leading peer-to-peer truck- and trailer-sharing platform, customers have access to a dynamic fleet of dry and refrigerated trailers. Currently, COOP has more than 6,000 trailers listed across the United States, with inventory growing daily. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005077/en/ Ryder announces a new drop-and-hook trailer service to complement its growing freight brokerage business. By leveraging available capacity through COOP by Ryder, the leading peer-to-peer truck- and trailer-sharing platform, customers have access to a dynamic fleet of dry and refrigerated trailers. (Photo: Business Wire)

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO