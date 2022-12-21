ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

This couple paid $7,150 for items people returned to Amazon, Walmart and Target—and made $19,500 reselling them

In December 2020, Jamie and Sarah McCauley stumbled into their strangest side hustle yet: Buying pallets of items people returned to Target, Walmart and Amazon. The pair — who also flip furniture and renovate and rent out properties in West Michigan — first saw a distributor selling the boxed collections in a Facebook group. The process seemed simple: Interested parties visited a local warehouse and paid $550, on average, for a pallet of returns.
The Associated Press

Ryder Launches Drop-and-Hook Trailer Service for Freight Brokerage Solution

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces a new drop-and-hook trailer service to complement its growing freight brokerage business. By leveraging available capacity through COOP by Ryder, the leading peer-to-peer truck- and trailer-sharing platform, customers have access to a dynamic fleet of dry and refrigerated trailers. Currently, COOP has more than 6,000 trailers listed across the United States, with inventory growing daily. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005077/en/ Ryder announces a new drop-and-hook trailer service to complement its growing freight brokerage business. By leveraging available capacity through COOP by Ryder, the leading peer-to-peer truck- and trailer-sharing platform, customers have access to a dynamic fleet of dry and refrigerated trailers. (Photo: Business Wire)
GOBankingRates

4 Reasons You Should Cancel Amazon Prime

It's not uncommon to receive advice about cord-cutting if you need to save a little extra money in your budget. Increasingly, more people are being advised to cancel one of their streaming services...
WJBF

Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny

JOPLIN, Mo. — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of Eggs Is Soaring

The Producer Price Index rose rose 7.4% year over year in November and was up .3% from October. The number was high and signaled that inflation was still firmly in place. As with every PPI report, some items rose faster than others based on what companies pay for goods and services in the index. The price […]
CNET

You Could Be Owed Money From Keurig's $10 Million K-Cup Settlement. Find Out How

K-Cups have become ubiquitous in homes and offices in the last decade. But there's been debate about the single-serve coffee pods' taste, cost and, most notably, their impact on the environment. While K-Cups are technically recyclable, it requires peeling off their foil top, removing the coffee grounds and rinsing out the pod first.
Popculture

Coca-Cola Issues Recall

You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.

