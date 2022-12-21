Read full article on original website
CNBC
This couple paid $7,150 for items people returned to Amazon, Walmart and Target—and made $19,500 reselling them
In December 2020, Jamie and Sarah McCauley stumbled into their strangest side hustle yet: Buying pallets of items people returned to Target, Walmart and Amazon. The pair — who also flip furniture and renovate and rent out properties in West Michigan — first saw a distributor selling the boxed collections in a Facebook group. The process seemed simple: Interested parties visited a local warehouse and paid $550, on average, for a pallet of returns.
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
Amazon slammed by US government for failing to record warehouse-worker injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Amazon has said it's reducing injuries at its warehouses. But if the company isn't recording all injuries, those claims could be hard to gauge.
Ryder Launches Drop-and-Hook Trailer Service for Freight Brokerage Solution
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces a new drop-and-hook trailer service to complement its growing freight brokerage business. By leveraging available capacity through COOP by Ryder, the leading peer-to-peer truck- and trailer-sharing platform, customers have access to a dynamic fleet of dry and refrigerated trailers. Currently, COOP has more than 6,000 trailers listed across the United States, with inventory growing daily. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005077/en/ Ryder announces a new drop-and-hook trailer service to complement its growing freight brokerage business. By leveraging available capacity through COOP by Ryder, the leading peer-to-peer truck- and trailer-sharing platform, customers have access to a dynamic fleet of dry and refrigerated trailers. (Photo: Business Wire)
4 Reasons You Should Cancel Amazon Prime
It's not uncommon to receive advice about cord-cutting if you need to save a little extra money in your budget. Increasingly, more people are being advised to cancel one of their streaming services...
Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny
JOPLIN, Mo. — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
Sam Bankman-Fried says a $16 million Bahamian house in his parents' name was actually meant to be for FTX staff
Sam Bankman-Fried says a Bahamian house in his parents' name was meant to be for FTX staff. "It was not intended to be their long-term property," he said. "It was intended to be the company's property." Reuters had reported that the $16.4-million house listed Bankman-Fried's parents as signatories. Sam Bankman-Fried...
Billionaire CEO Shuts Down Disney World For Employee Party, Pays For 10,000 Employees
Citadel employees were in for the trip of their lifetime when CEO Ken Griffin planned quite the celebration.
These Quarters Are Worth $20 And Millions Are In Circulation
Even if you are not a coin collector, these quarters may be worth looking for in your change. Seems they are rare because only 2 million of each design were minted in West Point, New York. So with ten different designs at 2 million each means there are 20 million...
Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service
Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
A former Amazon exec was reportedly paid more than $800,000 in 2021 to run Jeff Bezos' preschool system, which mostly comprised 1 school with 13 students
Jeff Bezos reportedly paid former Amazon execs a small fortune to run his nonprofit preschool, which only had 13 students for most of last year.
A Florida woman is suing Kraft for $5 million, saying Velveeta microwave mac and cheese takes longer to make than advertised
The label on Velveeta's microwaveable mac and cheese says it takes three and a half minutes to prepare. But a Florida woman says this is false -- and she's suing manufacturer Kraft Heinz for $5 million. The company called the lawsuit "frivolous" in a statement.
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
msn.com
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home
Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.
The Price Of Eggs Is Soaring
The Producer Price Index rose rose 7.4% year over year in November and was up .3% from October. The number was high and signaled that inflation was still firmly in place. As with every PPI report, some items rose faster than others based on what companies pay for goods and services in the index. The price […]
Cannabis giant Curaleaf cut about 220 jobs, then sent the workers it laid off a survey asking why they left
"We recognize that an exit survey in this scenario was an oversight," Curaleaf said in a statement about the surveys.
CNET
You Could Be Owed Money From Keurig's $10 Million K-Cup Settlement. Find Out How
K-Cups have become ubiquitous in homes and offices in the last decade. But there's been debate about the single-serve coffee pods' taste, cost and, most notably, their impact on the environment. While K-Cups are technically recyclable, it requires peeling off their foil top, removing the coffee grounds and rinsing out the pod first.
Sam’s Club Reduces Membership Price - Discount is Temporary
For a limited time, Sam's Club Plus Memberships is $70. The regular membership price is $110, which means that for a limited time, customers can save $40. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)
Popculture
Coca-Cola Issues Recall
You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
