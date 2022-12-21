ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus cases reported in Mesa

By Independent Newsmedia
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

The Arizona Department of Health Services on Dec. 21 reported the number of coronavirus cases in Mesa is 192,270 in ZIP codes 85201-85210, 85212, 85213 and 85215.

More than 90% of cases were mapped to the address of the patient’s residence. If the patient’s address was unknown the case was mapped to the address of the provider followed by the address of the reporting facility, according to the ADHS.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.

Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) covers FDA-authorized COVID-19 diagnostic tests. Go to medicare.gov/coverage/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-diagnostic-tests .

To see full numbers across the state, click here .

