kezi.com
Eugene Family YMCA gets millions in federal funding to expand services to youth
EUGENE, Ore.- One local YMCA is getting millions in federal funds to help address child care and mental health. The Eugene Family YMCA celebrated the passage of the 2023 congressional omnibus appropriations package, which includes $2 million in funding to the Capital Campaign for a new YMCA in recognition of its approaching ability to address family and youth needs.
kqennewsradio.com
HOMELESS VETERANS IN WILLAMETTE VALLEY RECEIVING HOUSING VOUCHERS
U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have announced that homeless veterans in the City of Salem, as well as in Lane, Linn and Benton counties will receive a total of nearly $700,000 in federal vouchers to help them secure affordable housing and to access support service from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
kezi.com
Mad shopping dash on Christmas Eve as ice delayed holiday shopping
EUGENE, Ore.-- The last-minute holiday shopping scramble is heating up in western Oregon. This comes after this week's icy road conditions forced some people to push back their gift-grabbing all the way to Christmas Eve. Bonnie, a local store employee, said it's a mad dash for those last-minute shoppers. "It's...
kezi.com
Winter storm causes crashes, closures, delays
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Thursday night’s freezing rain left a layer of ice across the valley, turning roads into skating rinks and causing numerous crashes while closing several services. Residents are advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary until about Noon on Friday, when slightly warmer weather is expected to melt the ice.
kptv.com
Thawing begins today for much of the metro
A slow thawing is beginning on this Christmas Eve morning. Temperatures further south in the Willamette Valley have climbed to just above freezing around Salem and Eugene. A few spots of the metro have climbed to freezing, but no one is above that point yet. Winds indicate that some areas are beginning to switch to a southeasterly wind. As the south wind arrives later today, a warm up could happen dramatically. However, the east wind is going to keep many in the east metro still very cold today. Starting to the south and west, temperatures should begin to climb above freezing after sunrise today and eventually much warmer. That will start a nice thaw in these areas. The east metro though is likely to stay locked in the freezing until this evening. We also have another wet system arriving later this morning. That is likely to bring more ice to the eastern part of the metro that is still below freezing. Another 1/2″ of ice is possible and that ice continues into the gorge today as well. Temperatures should be warming for everyone after about 3pm or so and roads will likely be improving for all through tonight.
nbc16.com
City of Eugene preparing to respond to potential ice storm
EUGENE, Ore. — The city of Eugene is preparing for a potential ice storm, designating seven trucks to assist in ice management on the roads. Public Works spent Wednesday night sanding priority roads and will monitor the conditions for Thursday night into Friday morning. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES |...
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Cottage Grove Cares: Home Share Oregon
December 23 - The Oregon Beliefs and Values Center conducted an online survey of Oregonians from October 1-6, 2020. It revealed 50 percent of residents believe that solving the homeless crisis in Oregon should be the top priority for our elected officials and that our leaders have a responsibility to fix it. Despite the growing severity of homelessness, Oregonians remain optimistic. Fifty-seven percent believe a mix of policies and resources implemented by our elected officials can help solve the epidemic.
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES
While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
kcfmradio.com
Viruses – Holiday Gathering; Warming Shelters; Emergency SNAP Benefits; Power Outages
The Oregon Health Authority is urging caution during holiday gatherings indoors this year. Many hospitals are experiencing record numbers of patients due to the onslaught of COVID-19, influenza and RSV. The rate of infection is greatly increased in enclosed spaces and the colder weather will keep people inside for the holiday. Across the state there are 314 COVID-19 cases alone in hospitals with that just being a part of admissions. Flu and RSV cases continue to spike. 109 patients were admitted with influenza and the OHA is reporting 717 cases of RSV with a hospitalization rate of about 10 percent. The most recent data on COVID-19 suggests that the BA5 variant of omicron is now in 100% of cases being seen based on test results released in their current reporting cycle.
kezi.com
Temperatures warm above freezing Friday morning
Good Friday, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud. As of 5:00 AM, satellite imagery shows a warm front located between Eugene and Roseburg moving north. Behind the front, is warmer air. Temperatures will quickly warm to around 42°F by lunch time today and the upper 40s by the...
hereisoregon.com
This Roseburg 7-year-old has an Oregon business license for his lemonade stand
Isaiah Barnett is just like any other 7-year-old kid in Roseburg. He loves spaghetti, riding dirt bikes, playing with RC cars, collecting Pokémon cards and playing Xbox. He does have one thing, however, that sets him apart from most of other second graders — a registered business license with the Oregon Corporation Division.
Lebanon-Express
What's opened and closed Christmas weekend 2022 in Benton and Linn counties
Sunday is Christmas Day. But the holiday is observed in many places on Monday. Here is a list of holiday schedules and closures for the weekend:. Banks, credit unions: Some will be closed Monday. Buses: Most buses will not run Monday. Government: State government agencies will be closed Monday; federal...
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hours
EUGENE, Oreg. - Following dozens of car accidents between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, officials are urging caution and encouraging people to avoid driving if possible.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Family embraces one last holiday with Thomas Radley
It’s the holiday season, and all Jolene Burch wants for Christmas is for her kids to be happy. To be frank, she expects it to be the last she’ll spend with her 14-year-old son, Thomas Radley. She believed last year could have been her last holiday with him...
kqennewsradio.com
REGION CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH WINTER STORM
While the Umpqua Valley has rain and moderate temperatures, much of western Oregon continues to face numerous challenges as it deals with the impacts of a strong winter storm. In Eugene, many offices and organizations planned to open mid-morning Friday but eventually decided to close for the day, due to continued hazardous driving conditions. A declaration of an Ice Emergency remained in effect.
hh-today.com
When it’s icy: Thoughts about heat
The ice storm that shut down this part of Oregon today was a fitting time to think about things, amog them the best way to keep from freezing in our homes. Our part of western Oregon does not get many days like this, and one hopes it stays that way. But with climate change, as we’re always told, extreme weather is likely to become more common.
mynews4.com
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A massive nationwide winter storm covered Oregon and Washington state in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the...
philomathnews.com
Ice storm warning in effect through 7 a.m. Friday
The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning until 7 a.m. Friday for the Central Coast Range and South Willamette Valley, which includes Philomath. According to the NWS, significant icing is expected with ice accumulations of 0.1 to 0.5 inches. In addition, winds could gust as high as 35 mph and temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DMV OFFICES CLOSED IN EUGENE AREA, NORTH OREGON COAST; ALL STATE OFFICE CLOSED IN CLATSOP, LINCOLN, TILLAMOOK & LANE COUNTIES
These Oregon DMV offices in the Eugene area and northwest coast will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22, through noon Friday, Dec. 23, due to severe weather and road conditions:. Also, all State of Oregon offices are closed in Clatsop, Lincoln, Tillamook and Lane Counties through noon Friday. More information on...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Sweet Home courts and police logs, Dec. 12-18, 2022
Warrants are out on the following individuals: Samuel Frank Ayers, Noah David Colgrove, Curtis Ray Daniel, Andrew James Freitag, Aaron Thomas Halvorson, Noe Hernandez-Reyes, Michael Trevor Hilton, Faron Walter Kennedy, Taylor Robert Mespelt, Carrie Lynne Miller, Kendra Lynne Montoya, Larry Robert Morgan, Julianne Nicole Phillips, Joseph Clayton Pritchett, Tammy Lavonn Robinson, Steven Edward Robinson, Paula Marie Lea Skyles-Lutzi, Corey Alan Smith and Rhonda Sparks.
