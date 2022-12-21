Read full article on original website
Cold blast has arrived, we stay in the deep freeze through Christmas weekend
Temperatures across Southeast Louisiana fell more than 30 degrees in 12 hours from yesterday afternoon to this morning. “The Arctic air is here and winds are howling,”
Cold weather causes spike in electricity use; Entergy offers conservation tips
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Entergy Louisiana say the cold weather has caused a spike in electricity use. About 2,000 people across Louisiana were without power on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24. Customers can help to reduce any strain on the electricity system by practicing safe energy...
KPLC TV
SWLA plumber thaws frozen pipes as arctic blast comes through
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Start your day with 7 News Sunrise. KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather,...
wbrz.com
Entergy asking customers to conserve energy during extreme cold snap; thousands in the dark Friday night
Thousands of Louisiana residents were without power amid the cold snap wracking the state Christmas weekend, and crews worked as safely and quickly as they could to restore it. According to Entergy, Demco and other providers' outage maps, more than 23,400 customers throughout the state dealt with a power outage...
redriverradio.org
Extreme Cold Weather To Hit 4 State Region
ARCTIC BLAST- Weather conditions for the Red River Radio listening area are going to change drastically over the next few hours as a strong Arctic surge is on its way, bringing high winds and freezing temperatures that will cause the Mercury to plunge into the lower teens and possibly into single digits. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Hard Freeze and Wind Chill watch for the entire 4 state region and it’s expected to last through Friday morning and even into Saturday. Meteorologist Ron App held a Winter Weather briefing to outline what we can expect.
Timeline for arrival of Arctic blast, plunging SE Louisiana into deep freeze
The surge of frigid air is set to arrive in the New Orleans area Thursday evening. WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone says after highs in the mid 60s Thursday afternoon, temps start plummeting around 6:00pm.
theadvocate.com
Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend
Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
theadvocate.com
Why freezing weather is unlikely to close Louisiana roads, bridges for holiday travel
Roads and bridges in the Baton Rouge area are unlikely to close for holiday travel because of Thursday night's intense cold front, thanks to fortunate timing of the wind and rain that will accompany the blast of freezing air, forecasters say. The cold front is expected to arrive in the...
WDSU
The Arctic Blast Hits Thursday Evening
NEW ORLEANS — The Arctic Blast moves into Southeast Louisiana Thursday evening. Fortunately, after rain tracks east out of the area. West winds of 20-30 mph, gusts of 40 mph increase to 25-35 mph, gusts of 50 mph -- from the northeast. Prompting Wind Chill Advisories, Wind Advisories, and Hard Freeze Watches and Warning. This is significant because the wind chill becomes potentially dangerous -- especially for those ill prepared for sub-freezing temperatures, and outdoor pets/livestock. The wind chill will have overnight and early morning local temperatures feel like you are experiencing single digit temperatures on your skin. It would not take long to expose an unprotected person to hypothermia. For those having to travel locally across overpasses within Metro New Orleans -- at high heights gusty winds of 40-50 mph plus can be a bit treacherous for vehicles (especially high profile vehicles). Take it slow. If you have family, friends or guests traveling by automobile to Southeast Louisiana, please inform them to have their vehicle in good travel condition with blankets, and provisions in case accidents occur along their travel route which causes them to remain in traffic for extended time.
Cold Christmas putting strain on electric grid
On a bitterly cold Christmas Eve, Entergy sends this message to customers: “Unusually high electricity use due to extreme temperatures may exceed available power supply. Please help by adjusting thermostats and turning off non-essential lights,
wbrz.com
Entergy asking customers to conserve energy during extreme cold snap; see power outage updates here
kvol1330.com
Prepare Your Home For Freezing Temperatures
It’s officially winter! Temperatures are predicted to drop below freezing in Southwest Louisiana. There is a greater potential for water leaks and damage. Now is a good time to prepare your home to prevent frozen pipes and water damage. Kent LaBry, LUS Conservation Specialist, has these tips for protecting your home during extremely cold weather:
ridgeviewnews.com
National Weather Service Update for Weekend Weather
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Charleston WV Issued by National Weather Service Pittsburgh Greenup-Carter-Boyd-Lawrence KY-Perry-Morgan-Athens-Washington- Jackson OH-Vinton-Meigs-Gallia-Lawrence OH-Dickenson-Buchanan-Wayne- Cabell-Mason-Jackson WV-Wood-Pleasants-Tyler-Lincoln-Putnam-Kanawha- Roane-Wirt-Calhoun-Ritchie-Doddridge-Mingo-Logan-Boone-Clay-Braxton- Gilmer-Lewis-Harrison-Taylor-McDowell-Wyoming-Upshur-Barbour- Northwest Raleigh-Northwest Fayette-Northwest Nicholas- Northwest Webster- ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, central West Virginia, northeast West Virginia, northern West Virginia, southeast West Virginia, southern West Virginia and western West Virginia. .DAY ONE...Tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. Wind Chill Watch. Wind Advisory.
Blizzard Warning for Tri-States Effective Thursday Dec 22 at 6pm
Winter Storm Warning starts tonight at 6pm...BLIZZARD Waring Thursday starting at 6 pm. Today is the first official day of winter, and boy is it going to be one heck of a start. National Weather Service has been predicting a major snowstorm for the past week or more....and now it looks like their prediction is about to come true.
List of closings due to winter freeze in Northwest Arkansas and the river valley
ARKANSAS, USA — Luckily, most of the harsh winter weather stayed away until most schools in Arkansas were already out for holiday break. However, the severe conditions could impact driving conditions, including roads and bridges, which could lead to many instances of municipal buildings such as libraries and courthouses closing.
kalb.com
Frigid temps not stopping Louisiana duck hunters
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the North Shore of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures dipped down to the teens in some places. And on a frigid day when most people try to stay in, duck hunters in Madisonville loaded up and headed out. “Got layers on... a bunch of layers, but I...
Mississippi Skies: Icy roads already causing headaches for drivers
Temperatures are plummeting across northern Mississippi at the 8 o’clock hour. While it’s still in the middle 50s in the Pine Belt and along the Gulf Coast, temps have fallen to 14 in Southaven and 22 in Oxford. Greenville is recording 27 degrees while Natchez has fallen to 43.
NOLA.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
Fire department shares tips on how to safely heat up your home during cold weather
The cold weather all over Louisiana has many residents staying home trying to keep warm. This can lead to people starting house fires without the proper preparations.
