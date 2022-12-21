ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland.com

‘Sad Christmas Eve Football & Season,’ writes Bernie Kosar: What they’re saying after Browns’ loss to Saints

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ meager playoff hopes coming into Christmas Eve officially hit zero after their 17-10 loss at home to the Saints in FirstEnergy Stadium. The Saints had 17 unanswered points, with the crucial score coming with the help of an interception by Daniel Sorensen against Deshaun Watson. The Browns didn’t score in the second half and struggled to establish the run until late in the game.
Cleveland.com

Why Daniel Sorensen’s 3rd-quarter interception of Deshaun Watson was the turning point in Browns vs. Saints

CLEVELAND, Ohio — On a day where throwing the football was extremely difficult, it’s unsurprising the way the Browns’ Christmas Eve game vs. the Saints was decided. With the score tied at 10 in the third quarter, a pass from Deshaun Watson went off the hands of David Bell and into the hands of Saints safety Daniel Sorensen, who has been a thorn in the Browns’ side the past two seasons when he was with Kansas City.
Cleveland.com

Bengals right tackle La’el Collins injured in first quarter against Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts — Bengals starting right tackle La’el Collins suffered a left knee injury late in the first quarter against the Patriots. Collins was in obvious pain after defensive tackle Davon Godchaux rolled into his leg. He walked off the field under his own power, but was carted into the locker room and the team announced he wouldn’t return to the game.
Cleveland.com

Here’s how to bet on the NFL in Ohio this holiday weekend

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help Ohio bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. While Saturday is usually for the boys of college and Sunday features the professionals, this particular weekend presents a bizarro...
Cleveland.com

DraftKings promo code: Christmas Eve bonus, Ohio launch offer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Football fans are in luck for NFL Week 16 and it’s all about this DraftKings promo code offer. Celebrate the holidays...
Cleveland.com

BetMGM bonus code: NFL bet insurance, Ohio pre-registration offer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 16 lines up with Christmas weekend and this BetMGM bonus code offer is unwrapping a gift for new players....
Cleveland.com

BetMGM Ohio bonus code: score the $200 bonus this Christmas

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. End the year with our BetMGM Ohio bonus code here to obtain a special pre-registration offer ahead of a massive January...
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

