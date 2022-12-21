Read full article on original website
An embarrassing Browns loss for the offense and coaching staff – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – You should be embarrassed. That’s what I was thinking after the Browns lost 17-10 to the Saints at the ice box called FirstEnergy Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots: Live updates from Saturday’s Week 16 matchup
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Six days after coming back from a 17-point deficit to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 34-23 victory, the Cincinnati Bengals are on the road again in Brady’s old stomping grounds. The win was their sixth straight and their tenth this season....
‘Sad Christmas Eve Football & Season,’ writes Bernie Kosar: What they’re saying after Browns’ loss to Saints
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ meager playoff hopes coming into Christmas Eve officially hit zero after their 17-10 loss at home to the Saints in FirstEnergy Stadium. The Saints had 17 unanswered points, with the crucial score coming with the help of an interception by Daniel Sorensen against Deshaun Watson. The Browns didn’t score in the second half and struggled to establish the run until late in the game.
Painful truth about the Browns’ loss and their season was on display in the frigid weather – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 17-10 loss to New Orleans:. 1. A few times in his postgame interview, New Orleans coach Dennis Allen said: “We talked all week about how this game was going to be about mental toughness, and I thought our guys showed incredible grit.”
Watch Joe Burrow cap the Bengals’ opening drive vs. the Patriots with a TD pass to Tee Higgins
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Unlike last week’s win in which Cincinnati conceded 17 straight points before storming back, the Bengals are off to a fast start against the Patriots. Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins in front of the end zone, and with 12:24 remaining in the opening quarter Higgins fought through a defender for a touchdown.
Scorigami! Bengals’ 22-18 win over the Patriots is the 1,075th unique score in NFL history
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- As if Saturday’s 22-18 win over the Patriots wasn’t sweet enough, Bengals fans can also celebrate having the 1,075th unique final score in NFL history. That marks the NFL’s third “scorigami” this season. A scorigami is when a game has a final...
Why Daniel Sorensen’s 3rd-quarter interception of Deshaun Watson was the turning point in Browns vs. Saints
CLEVELAND, Ohio — On a day where throwing the football was extremely difficult, it’s unsurprising the way the Browns’ Christmas Eve game vs. the Saints was decided. With the score tied at 10 in the third quarter, a pass from Deshaun Watson went off the hands of David Bell and into the hands of Saints safety Daniel Sorensen, who has been a thorn in the Browns’ side the past two seasons when he was with Kansas City.
Bengals right tackle La’el Collins injured in first quarter against Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts — Bengals starting right tackle La’el Collins suffered a left knee injury late in the first quarter against the Patriots. Collins was in obvious pain after defensive tackle Davon Godchaux rolled into his leg. He walked off the field under his own power, but was carted into the locker room and the team announced he wouldn’t return to the game.
NFL world roasts Browns, Deshaun Watson as Cleveland falls out of playoff contention
The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson ran out of chances to make the NFL Playoffs. The Browns will miss the postseason again after a 17-10 loss to the visiting New Orleans Saints. Beleaguered Cleveland is 6-9 with two weeks to go and that just won’t cut it in the ultra-competitive AFC.
Here’s how to bet on the NFL in Ohio this holiday weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help Ohio bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. While Saturday is usually for the boys of college and Sunday features the professionals, this particular weekend presents a bizarro...
DraftKings promo code: Christmas Eve bonus, Ohio launch offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Football fans are in luck for NFL Week 16 and it’s all about this DraftKings promo code offer. Celebrate the holidays...
BetMGM bonus code: NFL bet insurance, Ohio pre-registration offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 16 lines up with Christmas weekend and this BetMGM bonus code offer is unwrapping a gift for new players....
The Browns’ play calling should be questioned after 17-10 loss
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns were delivered a cold-hearted 17-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Yet, the biggest factor for the loss was not the fact this was the third-coldest game in NFL history, instead it was the play calling. The Browns’ offensive calls favored the pass...
Bengals hang on, barely, for Christmas Eve win over Patriots: Takeaways
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals were on the verge of the franchise’s second-largest blown lead in team history. But safety Vonn Bell forced the ball out of Rhamondre Stevenson’s arms inside the Bengals 5-yard line, and the Bengals held on — barely — for a 22-18 win on Saturday. It wasn’t pretty, but it was the team’s seventh in a row.
Cleveland Browns vs New Orleans Saints: How to watch live for free (12/24/22)
The Cleveland Browns will take on the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial). In their last game...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: score the $200 bonus this Christmas
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. End the year with our BetMGM Ohio bonus code here to obtain a special pre-registration offer ahead of a massive January...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 bonus is the perfect holiday gift
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The clock is ticking on this last-minute DraftKings Ohio promo code offer, but there is still time to sign up early....
Bet on motivated Patriots, wind factor to keep high-flying Bengals at bay
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s not supposed to be snowy in Massachusetts on Saturday, but the wind will be enough. With projected winds of 25-30 mph and gusts of over 40 mph, don’t expect there to be a passing display put on by Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Paired with the rushing style of the Patriots, expected a game where the Patriots try to control possessions and the clock.
Bengals ride confident defensive mindset into final minutes: ‘They got to get 7? No way’
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — It looked like the Bengals’ backs were against the wall. Nothing could be further from the truth. Cincinnati’s defense lined up for a crucial goal-line stand with 1:15 to go on Saturday with absolute confidence they were going to win the game under less than ideal circumstances.
Watch Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson and a Grinch arrive for Browns vs. Saints
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper and other Browns arrive for the Saints game at frigid FirstEnergy Stadium. Pharaoh Brown stole the show, arriving in a Grinch costume. Pre-game temperature was 4 degrees, with windchills of minus-28. It didn’t stop David Njoku...
