ashlandsource.com
Shelby man, 34, killed in Crawford County crash Friday
BUCYRUS -- A 34-year-old Shelby man died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle, weather-related crash in Crawford County, according to the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2022 Freightliner driven by Matthew Ruth, 36, of Bucyrus was westbound on Remlinger Road (County Road 49) in Vernon...
Crestview, Hillsdale standouts part of All-Area defensive unit
MANSFIELD — If you were to design the prototypical high school linebacker, there’s a pretty good chance the end product would look a lot like Mansfield Senior’s Mekhi Bradley. The two-time area Defensive Player of the Year, Bradley comes straight from central casting. The senior is big...
Ashland Co. Sheriff's Dept. focusing on snow emergency
ASHLAND — At around 3 a.m. today, Sheriff E. Wayne Risner was up talking with dispatch and his enforcement sergeant. They told him the roads were covered in snow and ice, and snow was being blown around by high winds. So at 3:20 a.m., he issued a Level 2...
Richland, Ashland, Crawford and Knox counties under Level 2 snow emergencies
Richland, Ashland, Crawford and Knox counties were all under Level 2 snow emergencies Friday morning, according to the sheriff's offices in each county. Under the three-tier system, Level 2 means roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.
Ashland man charged with drug, weapon offenses
ASHLAND -- An Ashland man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated possession of drugs and having weapons while under disability, according to a press release issued by Ashland law enforcement agencies. Trent A. Carey, 31, was arrested and incarcerated on the charges. The case has been forwarded to...
Jane's Thaw: Ashland County woman finds a Safe Haven in recovery from domestic violence & addiction
ASHLAND — Jane leaned forward as she sat in a cushioned chair in an office at Safe Haven, a domestic violence and rape crisis center in Ashland. She showed up dressed in a flannel, dark blue jeans and black Chuck Taylor low tops with no socks.
Robert Dean Keets
Robert Dean Keets, 64, of Ashland, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He was born in Ashland on April 12, 1958 to the late William Howard and Ruth Elizabeth (Hart) Keets. Robert was a farmer all of his life. He previously worked as a school bus driver for...
