villages-news.com
Naughty woman from The Villages lands behind bars for Christmas
A Village of Silver Lake woman with a history of arrests found herself behind bars on Christmas. Destinee Rose Keen, 30, who lives at 739 Royal Palm Ave., was arrested in the wee hours Friday morning by Lady Lake police on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was found to be in possession of fentanyl and marijuana.
villages-news.com
Village of Alhambra man jailed after skipping court date in attack on girlfriend
A Village of Alhambra man has been jailed after skipping a court date in a case in which he has been accused of attacking his girlfriend. Gary Thomas Wilcock, 61, was booked last week at the Lake County Jail without bond on a warrant charging him with failure to appear. The warrant was issued this past October after he missed a court date in Lake County.
Polk County inmate dies following attack on deputies
OIDI task team is investigating the death of Eric Nelson, 46, a registered sex offender who was arrested by Lakeland police on suspicion of methamphetamine and paraphernalia possession.
villages-news.com
Villager previously convicted of stalking arrested after caught on surveillance
A 64-year-old Villager previously convicted of stalking was arrested after returning to the neighborhood of the object of his affection. Christopher John Drennen of 337 Batesburg Way in the Village of Tall Trees was arrested Wednesday on a charge of violating a court order. A woman, whom Drennen has previously...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon couple argument leaves one stabbed and other in jail
A domestic argument between a Dunnellon man and woman escalated last week, leaving the man stabbed and leaving their home in fear of his life. According to the arrest record for Daphne Jena Nail, 29, the deputy was called to North Lovell Drive on Dec. 18 about a stabbing and domestic disturbance. The deputy was informed the man and woman have cohabitated for the past 13 years and have children.
villages-news.com
New York snowbird to lose license after golf cart DUI at Brownwood
A New York snowbird will lose her driver’s license after a drunk driving arrest in a golf cart at Brownwood. Diane Tomkin, 62, of Port Jefferson, N.Y., will lose her license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service after pleading no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of threatening woman with knife during argument over text messages
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of threatening a woman with a knife during an argument over text messages. On Wednesday, an MCSO corporal responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with Antonyo Vincent Jackson and the female victim, and both individuals stated that the disturbance was only verbal.
villages-news.com
Habitual offender arrested after caught back behind wheel
Sumter County sheriff’s deputies nabbed a driver with 10 previous arrests for driving while license suspended. Casey Dane Gilmore, 38, of Inverness, was driving a green Chevrolet SUV at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday in Bushnell when he was pulled over, according to an arrest report. A deputy found that Gilmore has 10 convictions for driving while license suspended, the most recent conviction in November 2021 in Sumter County.
villages-news.com
Woman hospitalized after brawl fueled by discovery of text messages
A brawling couple was arrested after the discovery of text messages fueled cheating suspicions. Lady Lake police officers were called in the wee hours Wednesday to a home on Aaron Lane after 23-year-old Quemea Evelyn Brooks found text messages on the phone of 32-year-old Craig Darien Brown. The text messages from other women led her to suspect Brown had been cheating on her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Friends and family mourn driver killed in crash in The Villages
Friends and family are mourning the death of a 27-year-old man killed in a crash this past week in The Villages. Augustin Winston Samuel Jr. of Wildwood suffered fatal injuries Dec. 19 at the scene of a crash at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. A 22-year-old female passenger in his car died three days later.
villages-news.com
Woman jailed after failing to show up in court after arrest at McDonald’s
A woman was jailed after failing to show up in court after an arrest at a local McDonald’s restaurant. Susan Lee Fredericks, 52, of Lady Lake, was booked Thursday morning at the Sumter County Detention Center on warrant charging her with failure to appear. She had been due in...
Man robbed at gunpoint inside Carrollwood home, HCSO says
A man was robbed last night after being forced into his home at gunpoint, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
Citrus County Chronicle
Daytona Beach man faces drug and weapon charges
Switching lanes without using a turn signal was all it took to land a Daytona Beach man in jail facing drug and a weapons charge in Citrus County. Thaddeus Michael Malysz III, 21, was seen Dec. 17 by a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy driving south on Suncoast Boulevard near west Yulee Drive in Homosassa, according to the arrest report.
WCJB
Ocala Police officers surprised drivers with $100 at traffic stops instead of tickets for Secret Santa
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers decided to trade speeding tickets for cash. OPD officers say they wanted to spread some Christmas cheer by playing Secret Santa during traffic stops. Officers explained the reason for the stop but then surprised drivers by giving them $100 instead of a ticket.
Condo association president arrested again on video voyeurism charges
Bunnell, Fla. — A Flagler County man, already facing video voyeurism charges, was arrested again Wednesday on nine additional charges. Robert W. Orr was the president of Las Brisas Condominium Association. Police say he hid cameras in condos, catching unsuspecting victims in various stages of undress. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Sheriff: Mom who claimed she was assaulted, robbed on I-4 allegedly made up story
After a Florida woman reported that she was assaulted and robbed when she pulled over on Interstate 4 to change her child's diaper, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office says that story might not be true
villages-news.com
Man who lost license after DUI conviction arrested after caught back behind wheel
A man who lost his driver’s license after a drunk driving conviction was arrested after he was caught back behind the wheel of a car. Jeremiah Castillo, 35, of Ocala, was driving a black Toyota convertible in the wee hours Wednesday on Poinsettia Avenue in the area of County Road 466A when a Fruitland Park police officer ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license.
WESH
Police charge husband of woman shot, killed in Altamonte Springs with murder
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. On Thursday, police charged the woman’s husband with second-degree murder in her death. Thirty-six-year-old Jonathan Jiles is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Brandi Jiles early Tuesday morning. Jonathan Jiles was initially arrested...
villages-news.com
Husband arrested after alleged attack on wife at Oakleaf apartments
A husband was arrested after an alleged attack on his wife at the Oakleaf Apartment Homes in Lady Lake. Officers were called to the apartment complex on County Road 466 after 38-year-old Charles Ryan Hall became “enraged” and threw a gaming controller into the television, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Woman Files Suit Against D. R. Horton After Falling Down Staircase
WIMAUMA, Fla. – A newly-built home in the Forest Brooke subdivision was built with an allegedly defective staircase. A lawsuit was filed in the Hillsborough County court system on December 22 concerning serious injuries sustained by a property invitee. The location of the home is
