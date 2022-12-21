ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

villages-news.com

Naughty woman from The Villages lands behind bars for Christmas

A Village of Silver Lake woman with a history of arrests found herself behind bars on Christmas. Destinee Rose Keen, 30, who lives at 739 Royal Palm Ave., was arrested in the wee hours Friday morning by Lady Lake police on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was found to be in possession of fentanyl and marijuana.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Village of Alhambra man jailed after skipping court date in attack on girlfriend

A Village of Alhambra man has been jailed after skipping a court date in a case in which he has been accused of attacking his girlfriend. Gary Thomas Wilcock, 61, was booked last week at the Lake County Jail without bond on a warrant charging him with failure to appear. The warrant was issued this past October after he missed a court date in Lake County.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Dunnellon couple argument leaves one stabbed and other in jail

A domestic argument between a Dunnellon man and woman escalated last week, leaving the man stabbed and leaving their home in fear of his life. According to the arrest record for Daphne Jena Nail, 29, the deputy was called to North Lovell Drive on Dec. 18 about a stabbing and domestic disturbance. The deputy was informed the man and woman have cohabitated for the past 13 years and have children.
DUNNELLON, FL
villages-news.com

New York snowbird to lose license after golf cart DUI at Brownwood

A New York snowbird will lose her driver’s license after a drunk driving arrest in a golf cart at Brownwood. Diane Tomkin, 62, of Port Jefferson, N.Y., will lose her license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service after pleading no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
ocala-news.com

Ocala man accused of threatening woman with knife during argument over text messages

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of threatening a woman with a knife during an argument over text messages. On Wednesday, an MCSO corporal responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with Antonyo Vincent Jackson and the female victim, and both individuals stated that the disturbance was only verbal.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Habitual offender arrested after caught back behind wheel

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies nabbed a driver with 10 previous arrests for driving while license suspended. Casey Dane Gilmore, 38, of Inverness, was driving a green Chevrolet SUV at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday in Bushnell when he was pulled over, according to an arrest report. A deputy found that Gilmore has 10 convictions for driving while license suspended, the most recent conviction in November 2021 in Sumter County.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Woman hospitalized after brawl fueled by discovery of text messages

A brawling couple was arrested after the discovery of text messages fueled cheating suspicions. Lady Lake police officers were called in the wee hours Wednesday to a home on Aaron Lane after 23-year-old Quemea Evelyn Brooks found text messages on the phone of 32-year-old Craig Darien Brown. The text messages from other women led her to suspect Brown had been cheating on her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Friends and family mourn driver killed in crash in The Villages

Friends and family are mourning the death of a 27-year-old man killed in a crash this past week in The Villages. Augustin Winston Samuel Jr. of Wildwood suffered fatal injuries Dec. 19 at the scene of a crash at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. A 22-year-old female passenger in his car died three days later.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Daytona Beach man faces drug and weapon charges

Switching lanes without using a turn signal was all it took to land a Daytona Beach man in jail facing drug and a weapons charge in Citrus County. Thaddeus Michael Malysz III, 21, was seen Dec. 17 by a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy driving south on Suncoast Boulevard near west Yulee Drive in Homosassa, according to the arrest report.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Man who lost license after DUI conviction arrested after caught back behind wheel

A man who lost his driver’s license after a drunk driving conviction was arrested after he was caught back behind the wheel of a car. Jeremiah Castillo, 35, of Ocala, was driving a black Toyota convertible in the wee hours Wednesday on Poinsettia Avenue in the area of County Road 466A when a Fruitland Park police officer ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Husband arrested after alleged attack on wife at Oakleaf apartments

A husband was arrested after an alleged attack on his wife at the Oakleaf Apartment Homes in Lady Lake. Officers were called to the apartment complex on County Road 466 after 38-year-old Charles Ryan Hall became “enraged” and threw a gaming controller into the television, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL

