Names to know at Under Armour All-American Game

Players from across America report in earnest Thursday for the Under Armour All-American Game. Several LSU signees and at least one notable target still on the board will spend the next week in Orlando, capping the trip off with the game set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. CT inside Camping World Stadium.
