ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocracokeobserver.com

Large numbers of sick and dead birds appearing on Outer Banks and sound islands

Sightings of sick and dying birds on the Outer Banks and islands in the Pamlico Sound are pointing to a major outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Although officials believe the disease currently poses little risk to humans, people are warned to not touch distressed birds because contact could cause transmission to other animals.
COLORADO STATE
WRAL News

Winter weather live updates | Travel chaos, bitter cold

NEW YORK — Calling it a “kitchen sink storm,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Friday as wintry weather heads into the state. "It is throwing everything at us but the kitchen sink. We’ve had ice, flooding, snow, freezing temperatures, and everything that Mother Nature could wallop at us this weekend,” Hochul said during a press briefing.
COLORADO STATE
WITN

Thousands without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to thousands of utility customers across the state. A combination of rain and strong winds settling into the region is creating the dangerous recipe. As of midday Friday, the outages included more than 200,000...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Christmas Eve forecast brings dangerous below freezing temps

Bundle up — it is going to be cold, cold, cold all Christmas weekend long. Saturday morning will likely be the coldest our temps go, for many spots the wind chill will be in the single digits to well below zero in western North Carolina. Early Saturday morning, Asheville...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Dec. 23: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. However, prices have started going up again and demand is high as Americans filled up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WXII 12

15 Christmas facts you should know about North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Christmas is very much a North Carolina thing, and it’s big business for the state. In fact, the state is pretty much considered the North Pole of Christmas trees, but that’s not all. Find out about what makes the season so special in North Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
cbs17

Raleigh-Durham International Airport sees delays, cancellations amid bitter cold

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As the Christmas holiday approaches during freezing temperatures, Raleigh-Durham International Airport is experiencing multiple flight delays and cancellations. An artic blast on Friday saw wind gusts and lows into the 20s. Power outages began Friday afternoon, leaving thousands across the state without power. Saturday morning...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Rising Raleigh rents mean more are on the streets this holiday season

All Bobby Mitchell wanted for Christmas was warmth – a pair of gloves, some new shoes, a jacket and a place to call home. Thanks to help from several community organizations, Mitchell was able to get some of the items on his list, but one still remains out of reach. He is among the more than 1,500 people in Raleigh who are homeless this year, according to the 2022 point-in-time survey.
RALEIGH, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

NC Governor Urges Caution During Dangerous Cold Snap

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Emergency Management officials encourage all North Carolinians to use caution during the extreme artic weather and to avoid being outside if possible. Emergency management officials are monitoring conditions across the state as strong winds have caused downed trees and power lines. As of 5:00 p.m. Friday, there are more than 101,000 power outages and the forecast is for the dangerously cold temperatures and gusty winds to continue throughout the day and linger into Saturday.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wunc.org

Audubon’s 'Christmas Bird Count' is underway in North Carolina

Some North Carolinians across the state are participating in the 123rd Audubon Christmas Bird Count. The event began on Dec. 14 and goes through Jan. 5. The National Audubon Society first started the count in 1896. Curtis Smalling, the director of conservation for Audubon North Carolina, said the count started with a group in New England. They wanted to conserve birds after what they thought were too many being hunted.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

North Carolina braces for ‘dangerously cold weather,’ chance of snow as powerful front meets rain

(WGHP) — North Carolina is bracing as rain and cold threatens to bring a possible mix, including snow, to the Piedmont Triad. Already communities in the mountains and foothills—including Alleghany, Wilkes and Surry counties—are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency Tuesday in preparation […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Storm damage: Downed trees, dark clouds, falling ice and a double rainbow

Viewers from across central NC sent photos of wind damage, ominous clouds and even a double rainbow from today's cold front, bringing bitterly cold temperatures to the Triangle. Viewers from across central NC sent photos of wind damage, ominous clouds and even a double rainbow from today's cold front, bringing...
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
71K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy