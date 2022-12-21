Read full article on original website
ocracokeobserver.com
Large numbers of sick and dead birds appearing on Outer Banks and sound islands
Sightings of sick and dying birds on the Outer Banks and islands in the Pamlico Sound are pointing to a major outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Although officials believe the disease currently poses little risk to humans, people are warned to not touch distressed birds because contact could cause transmission to other animals.
cbs17
Raleigh families begin Christmas weekend without power, worry if they’ll stay heated through holiday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Instead of homes warm and lit up with Christmas lights, Raleigh families said their holiday weekend started in darkness. “The wind is terrible,” Jessica Danley and Mark Baltimore said, who were out shopping for groceries Friday night. The two were hoping to get ahead...
Winter weather live updates | Travel chaos, bitter cold
NEW YORK — Calling it a “kitchen sink storm,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Friday as wintry weather heads into the state. "It is throwing everything at us but the kitchen sink. We’ve had ice, flooding, snow, freezing temperatures, and everything that Mother Nature could wallop at us this weekend,” Hochul said during a press briefing.
WITN
Thousands without power in North Carolina as temperatures drop
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to thousands of utility customers across the state. A combination of rain and strong winds settling into the region is creating the dangerous recipe. As of midday Friday, the outages included more than 200,000...
Duke Energy begins ‘rolling blackout’ outages, power outages across NC spikes above 300,000
As wind gusts start to pick up so are the number of power outages in North Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Christmas Eve forecast brings dangerous below freezing temps
Bundle up — it is going to be cold, cold, cold all Christmas weekend long. Saturday morning will likely be the coldest our temps go, for many spots the wind chill will be in the single digits to well below zero in western North Carolina. Early Saturday morning, Asheville...
Thousands without power across Charlotte as Arctic blast brings dangerously cold air
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 160,000 people in North Carolina and South Carolina are without electricity as high winds from the Arctic blast took down trees and power lines Friday morning. Some areas in Charlotte saw gusts up to 62 mph Friday morning. As of 1:15 p.m., nearly 12,000...
Dec. 23: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. However, prices have started going up again and demand is high as Americans filled up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, […]
Number of power outages across North Carolina going down as temperatures continue to drop
The cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to more than 85,000 utility customers.
NC 12 and other Outer Banks spots still flooded amid high winds; bitter cold expected
MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a coastal flood warning, several spots on the Outer Banks are expected to still be underwater on Christmas Eve. N.C. 12, which is typically hit by storms, was flooded by 3 p.m. on Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. By 8:30 p.m., the road was still closed […]
25,000 without power in Wake County as arctic blast moves in Friday afternoon
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 200,000 customers were without power in North Carolina at one point on Friday morning as wind speeds picked up in excess of 40 miles per hour in some parts of the state. The Christmas weekend got off to a bumpy start for many in...
WXII 12
15 Christmas facts you should know about North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Christmas is very much a North Carolina thing, and it’s big business for the state. In fact, the state is pretty much considered the North Pole of Christmas trees, but that’s not all. Find out about what makes the season so special in North Carolina.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before North Carolina Freezes
North Carolina is preparing for the first major freeze of winter.
cbs17
Raleigh-Durham International Airport sees delays, cancellations amid bitter cold
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As the Christmas holiday approaches during freezing temperatures, Raleigh-Durham International Airport is experiencing multiple flight delays and cancellations. An artic blast on Friday saw wind gusts and lows into the 20s. Power outages began Friday afternoon, leaving thousands across the state without power. Saturday morning...
Rising Raleigh rents mean more are on the streets this holiday season
All Bobby Mitchell wanted for Christmas was warmth – a pair of gloves, some new shoes, a jacket and a place to call home. Thanks to help from several community organizations, Mitchell was able to get some of the items on his list, but one still remains out of reach. He is among the more than 1,500 people in Raleigh who are homeless this year, according to the 2022 point-in-time survey.
FORECAST: Temperatures to drop into single digits during coldest weekend in years
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app. WEATHER WARNING: The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning on Friday for counties in western North Carolina. Winds could be between 25 mph and 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
wccbcharlotte.com
NC Governor Urges Caution During Dangerous Cold Snap
RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Emergency Management officials encourage all North Carolinians to use caution during the extreme artic weather and to avoid being outside if possible. Emergency management officials are monitoring conditions across the state as strong winds have caused downed trees and power lines. As of 5:00 p.m. Friday, there are more than 101,000 power outages and the forecast is for the dangerously cold temperatures and gusty winds to continue throughout the day and linger into Saturday.
wunc.org
Audubon’s 'Christmas Bird Count' is underway in North Carolina
Some North Carolinians across the state are participating in the 123rd Audubon Christmas Bird Count. The event began on Dec. 14 and goes through Jan. 5. The National Audubon Society first started the count in 1896. Curtis Smalling, the director of conservation for Audubon North Carolina, said the count started with a group in New England. They wanted to conserve birds after what they thought were too many being hunted.
North Carolina braces for ‘dangerously cold weather,’ chance of snow as powerful front meets rain
(WGHP) — North Carolina is bracing as rain and cold threatens to bring a possible mix, including snow, to the Piedmont Triad. Already communities in the mountains and foothills—including Alleghany, Wilkes and Surry counties—are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency Tuesday in preparation […]
Storm damage: Downed trees, dark clouds, falling ice and a double rainbow
Viewers from across central NC sent photos of wind damage, ominous clouds and even a double rainbow from today's cold front, bringing bitterly cold temperatures to the Triangle. Viewers from across central NC sent photos of wind damage, ominous clouds and even a double rainbow from today's cold front, bringing...
