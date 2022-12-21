CultureMap Wine Guy Chris Shepherd pours out champagne tips and the ultimate 'farmers fizz' for NYE celebrations

Read full article on original website
Shaquille O'Neal's chicken restaurant announces big new Houston-area location
Shaquille O'Neal's chicken chain has revealed its second Houston-area location. Big Chicken will open next year in Richmond at at 3415 FM 762. O’Neal, an NBA Hall-of-Famer and media personality, is the primary investor in Big Chicken, a rapidly growing restaurant that started in Las Vegas. It serves fried chicken sandwiches with a range of toppings such as the Big & Sloppy (mac and cheese, fried onions), the Big Aristotle (fried onions, Muenster, Memphis-style barbecue sauce), and the Shaq Attack (pepper jack, jalapeño slaw, spicy chipotle barbecue sauce). Sides include Cheez-It-crusted mac and cheese, jalapeño slaw, and fries (both potato...
Houston's best family-friendly holiday events spread cheer and wonder through winter break
When schools across the city close at the end of the month for winter break, the much-anticipated holiday break begins, with most students on vacay until the first week of January 2023. With that in mind, Houston boasts a wealth of holiday activities and offerings, designed to make the break a fun-filled one for kids of all ages. Here are some of our picks for a happy holiday season in Houston and beyond.Immersive fun and holiday activities At Bayou Bend, the Christmas Village blends music, faux snow sledding, and more fun in a charming setting. Photos with Santa are...
Adorable new UH cougar mascot cubs leap into new era with time-honored ring-guarding tradition
Two impossibly cute brothers are stepping into a longstanding University of Houston tradition. Shasta VII and Louie, the rescued cougar cubs who now live at the Houston Zoo, are currently "guarding" two UH school rings. On December 1, the 11-week-old brothers officially became UH mascots by protecting the rings int their enclosure. To keep the young little ones engaged, keepers hid meatballs amongst the hay and climbing logs near the ring boxes as the duo sniffed and examined.UH students can view all the 2022 school rings on Friday, December 9, where the jewelry will be placed in UH-themed boxes and...
