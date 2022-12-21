ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How Rich is Gal Gadot?

By Michelle Tompkins
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qA99h_0jqS8JcI00

Gal Gadot, 37, is an Israeli beauty queen and model who donned the famous Wonder Woman costume to the delight of millions of fans, only to learn that the next film in the franchise has been put on hold after writer, Patty Jenkins’ script was rejected.

See: How Rich is Henry Cavill?
Find Out: How Rich Are Johnny Depp, Will Smith and More of the Most-Searched Names of 2022?

At least her work is just on hold — co-star Henry Cavill will not be returning as Superman at all.

Gadot only earned a base salary of $300,000 for her first feature as Diana Prince in the first “Wonder Woman.”  This caused an uproar as people thought she was earning less than her male superheroes, however, most untested actors and franchises start out low and their salaries grow as a result of box office and other marketing deals.

She earned $10 million for her next foray into portraying the superheroine. After having earned $32 million in 2020, she was named one of the top five highest-paid actresses.

In 2019, she started her own production company called Pilot Wave.

Her net worth is $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth .

Gal Gadot’s Early Years

Gal Gadot was born in Petah Tikva, Israel on April 30, 1985. As a child, she studied dance. When she was 18, she won the title of Miss Israel.  While she served her two-year mandatory Israeli military service, she was a combat fitness instructor. This experience helped her do many of her own stunts in her film work and eventually land the role of Wonder Woman.

She embarked on a successful modeling career and began considering an acting career.

Gadot had an unsuccessful audition to be a Bond Girl in “Quantum of Solace,” but the casting director remembered her and cast her as Gisele in the fourth film of the “Fast and Furious” franchise. She reprised the role for the fifth and sixth films.

Her first appearance as Wonder Woman came in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” in 2016.

More recently, she appeared in Netflix’s 2021 film “Red Notice” with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds and in 2022’s rendition of the classic Agatha Christie story “Death on the Nile” alongside Kenneth Branaugh and Armie Hammer.

She currently has seven projects in various states of development and will reappear again soon as Cleopatra, Hedy Lamarr and the Snow Queen.

Her Personal Life

Gadot married Jaron “Yaron” Varsano, a real estate developer, in 2008. They have three daughters together.

Discover: Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift and the Richest Country Star From Each State

They own multiple homes in Israel and in California. They added a Malibu condo for $5 million to their real estate portfolio in 2020. That property costs her $1,240 per month in HOA dues.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Rich is Gal Gadot?

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is speaking up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and the female influences in her life for a new interview with Variety this month, as part of being named...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Jewish Press

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe

On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
Digital Trends

5 actors who should replace Henry Cavill as Superman

With Henry Cavill officially out as Superman in the DC Universe, audiences are anxious to see who will inherit his superhero mantle in James Gunn’s upcoming reboot film. This reboot will follow the legendary hero in his first years fighting crime and working at the Daily Planet in Metropolis, so fans can expect to see a fresh, young face fly through the skies with the iconic red cape.
KANSAS STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
229K+
Followers
16K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy