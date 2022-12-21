Colorado State Patrol to conduct holiday surge operation on the roads after Christmas Day

COLORADO (KRDO) -- On Monday, Dec. 26, a holiday surge operation is scheduled to be performed to reduce serious bodily injury and fatal crashes, Colorado State Patrol announced on Wednesday.

Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Rippe stated the following:

“Nationally the heaviest travel days around the Christmas Holiday are the 23 rd and the 26 th -28 th of December.” Sgt. Rippe, Colorado State Patrol

Based on serious crash data collected over the last three years, a plan was developed by the Colorado State Patrol Alamosa Troop Office to bring awareness of the top casual factors, including the time and location of a crash.

According to the state patrol, the weather was a major role in crashes in the San Luis Valley, with a majority of crashes taking place on the mountain passes in December.

Troopers will be focusing mainly on the following:

Impaired driving

Lane violations

Exceeding lawful and safe speeds

Inattentive to driving

According to the data, the majority of crashes happened on U.S. Highway 160, between Monte Vista and the summit of Wolf Creek Pass and between Alamosa to the summit of La Veta Pass.

The state patrol said drivers should expect an increase in trooper presence west of Monte Vista and east of Alamosa.

Colorado State Patrol Captain Lyons stated the following:

“We want everyone to enjoy this holiday season without the tragedy that comes from careless decisions while driving. We ask for everyone to remain alert, focus on driving safely, and not driving if you have been drinking. If you do observe unsafe driving, please report it by calling 911, or *CSP (*277) from your cell phone.” Captain Lyons, Colorado State Patrol

