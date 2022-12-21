ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Freight Cars Extremely 'Mangled' After Train Derails In California

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Union Pacific Train derailed in Victorville on Tuesday morning, sending a total of 23 freight cars off of the tracks and into the dirt. According to KTLA , some cars involved in the incident were overturned and "completely destroyed." Aerial footage of the scene shows multiple cars in wreckage on the side of the track. The person operating the camera zooms in and out to show viewers just how many cars were destroyed, and what still remained inside of them. Viewers are able to see a few cars not only flipped on their sides, but entirely ripped apart after leaving the track.

"Some of these containers are just decimated," the person recording the video narrated as they zoomed in on the more severely damaged freight cars.

KTLA mentioned that no injuries were reported as a result of the train wreck. No information has been released regarding the reason for the train derailing, in addition to where the train was headed before the incident occurred . Officials continue to investigate the reason for the crash as the site is cleaned up. KTLA noted that no information was released regarding an exact date that the section of the track would be operable again.

Sacramento, CA
