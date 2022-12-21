As we endure bitter cold temperatures, some people may not have a place to stay warm which is why Our Neighbor's Place stepped in to help. They operate on a rotating basis among several downtown Erie churches during the winter season. This is a shelter of last resort, which means they don't start taking people in until all the other shelters are full. Guests have the opportunity to shower, a place to sleep, and are introduced to available homeless services.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO