State Police in Girard to Use DUI Checkpoints, Roving Patrols over Holiday Weekend
Pennsylvania State Police in Girard announced they will use DUI checkpoints and roving patrols over the holiday weekend to deter driving under the influence. Troopers are asking anyone who plans on drinking alcohol not to get behind the wheel and designate a sober driver. They are also reminding people the...
Abandoned Dog Found in Girard Township
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after an abandoned dog was found in Girard Township. Troopers were called Tuesday around 12:19 a.m. to the 7800 block of Locust Lane. That's where they found a brown lab mix dog leashed to a wooden stake next to a field. Anyone with information on...
Warming Shelter Opened at Mill Village Fire Department
A warming shelter is open at Mill Village Fire Department's social hall from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, according to Erie County government officials. The social hall is located at 14408 N. Main St., Waterford, Pa. 16441. If someone arrives after 11 p.m., there will be a phone number on...
Fire Destroys Home on Harvey Avenue
A Lawrence Park family is out of its home after a fire on Friday night. This was the scene on Harvey Avenue around 8:30 at night. Fire consumed this home, destroying the building and leaving the family without a home two days before Christmas. Erie News Now is still working...
Fire in Lake City Claims Lives of 2 Dogs
A fire in Lake City Borough early Saturday morning claimed the lives of two dogs, and firefighters battled the cold to put out the flames. It was reported at Lakeside Village Mobile Home Park off W. Lake Rd. around 5:19 a.m. The trailer was fully involved in flames when firefighters...
Erie Streets Department Continues to Clear City Streets
The Erie Streets Department has been working all day long to clear the streets throughout the city. A total of 13 trucks have been working since 5:30 am, salting and plowing the city's main streets. According to Erie Streets Bureau Chief Jeff Gibbens, the bitter cold conditions create extra challenges.
Mandatory Evacuation Order Issued For Chautauqua County Shoreline
SUNSET BAY, NY (WNY News Now) — A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some shoreline communities along Lake Erie in northern Chautauqua County. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and County Sheriff James Quattrone issued the order, as well as a local state of emergency for communities north of Route 5, around 12:30 p.m. on Friday as a major blizzard engulfes the region.
$50K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Erie County
A $50,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Erie County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday. The ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle on Interchange Rd. in Erie County. The prize is part of the sixth weekly drawing of eight in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, which lead up to a Jan. 7 drawing.
Humane Society Reminds Pet Owners of Cold Weather Safety
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — A regional Humane Society’s Law Enforcement Division is reminding pet owners to be aware of the safety of their pets as temperatures are expected to plummet to dangerously cold levels over the holiday weekend. Dogs cannot be left outdoors for more than...
Keeping Your Camper Safe in the Winter
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — For many outdoor lovers, they might be getting their campers or RVs ready the cold season. It’s best to completely drain your camper of all water, and fill the drains with anitfreeze to prevent damage to your pipes. But to prevent even...
Erie Sees Fresh Snow on Christmas
Many people woke up to a white Christmas this morning all throughout the Erie area on Sunday morning. The forceful winds kept pushing a lot of the fresh, fallen snow onto the roadways making travel difficult for some. Snow plows worked to clear the streets to make is easier for...
Christmas at the Warner Returns
A Christmas tradition returned to Downtown Erie Friday night, beginning the celebrations. Grace Church hosted it Christmas at the Warner event, welcoming crowds for two performances on Friday. The free service combines carols, creativity and a message of hope, while raising collecting donations for the Mercy Center for Women. Performances...
WINTER STORM: Blizzard Warning Canceled for Some; Fewer Power Outages; Flights into Erie Canceled
WINTER STORM WARNING: The blizzard warnings for Erie, Crawford and Ashtabula have been canceled and replaced with a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. Saturday. Many roads are slippery, and widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Our Neighbor's Place Prepares for Cold Weather
As we endure bitter cold temperatures, some people may not have a place to stay warm which is why Our Neighbor's Place stepped in to help. They operate on a rotating basis among several downtown Erie churches during the winter season. This is a shelter of last resort, which means they don't start taking people in until all the other shelters are full. Guests have the opportunity to shower, a place to sleep, and are introduced to available homeless services.
Blizzard Warning Issued For Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Blizzard conditions are expected to continue in Chautauqua County through the weekend, as winter storm Elliott moves through the east coast. The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning until 7 a.m. on Sunday. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet...
Bayfront Businesses Brace for Snowstorm
While some people are making last minute changes to their travel plans due to the incoming snow storm, businesses on Erie's Bayfront are bracing for the storm. The Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel will be on the front lines against the predicted heavy snow and high winds. They say they're ready to keep everyone safe during the storm.
Spaghetti Dinner to Help Those in Need
In the spirit of the holiday season, members of a Sherman, New York Motorcycle Club, the Hard Heads, took care of those in need. Member Matt Johnson orchestrated a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at the Western NY Clubhouse. He contacted the Sherman School District and worked with school guidance counselors. The counselors identified fourteen families in need and they presented the families with grocery gift cards and presents.
Erie's Black Santa spreads cheer and inclusivity
Santa Clause is traditionally portrayed as a white man. But now, there's a push for inclusivity in the Santa industry. Our Isley Gooden met with Erie's Black Santa and Mrs. Claus. They're making Christmas dreams come true for kids and adults all over the city. "No matter the gender, the...
Festivus Celebration on Friday Night
Christmas is on Sunday, but holiday celebrations began in Erie on Friday with a Festivus party. Basement Transmission played host the event, drawing a sizeable crowd despite the weather. The holiday originated in an episode of Seinfeld, but it soon spawned real-world observances, like the party on Friday. Organizers and...
