National Signing Day 2022-2023: Connecticut’s High School and Prep School Football College signing list

darientimes.com
How Nika Mühl became elite point guard and 'great leader' for UConn women's basketball team
HARTFORD — Geno Auriemma joked earlier this season that the problem with Nika Mühl making her first 3-point shot in a game is that she immediately becomes more interested in attempting another. Mühl made her first 3-pointer Wednesday as the UConn women’s basketball team rolled past Seton Hall...
Nearly 40K Still Without Power In Connecticut: Here Are Communities With Most Outages
Around 40,000 utility customers in Connecticut still lack power amid bone-chilling temperatures following a powerful storm system with damaging winds that swept through the region.As of around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, Eversource is reporting 38,174 customers in the dark, with United Illuminatin…
Storm Knocks Out Power To Over 100,000 In Connecticut: Here Are Communities With Most Outages
A powerful storm packed with damaging winds has knocked out power to more than 100,000 across Connecticut. As of around 7:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, Eversource is reporting 97,652, with United Illuminating reporting another 3,447. Among the communities with the most outages:. Danbury: 4,729. Simsbury: 4,626. Newtown: 3,042. East Haddam:...
darientimes.com
Access to grocery stores can be a challenge in CT, even in affluent areas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There are pockets throughout the state where residents struggle to find a grocery store nearby, a challenge that can be compounded in areas with higher poverty rates where residents might not have access to a car or public transportation to get to one.
flhsprospect.com
A Legal Battle for Transgender Rights Comes to an End
The issue of trans women in girls sports at the high school and college levels seems to have exploded in salience in the past few years. In this year’s midterm elections, several Republican candidates, including Herschel Walker in Georgia, ran ads about the topic. Connecticut has had its own experience in this matter, with a battle on the issue coming to an apparent end just several days ago.
PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
Bristol Press
Eversource responding to thousands of outages across state, including those in Bristol, New Britain
Eversource on Friday responded to thousands of outages across the state – as heavy rains and high winds rolled through the area late Thursday and into Friday. Just before noon, the power company reported a total of about 85,000 customers in Connecticut who were without power. In New Britain,...
Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to
Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Egan Awarded $2.45 Million by Connecticut Health Horizons Initiative
Fairfield, CT - Fairfield University Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies has been awarded $2.45 million from the Connecticut Health Horizons initiative, a three year higher education program launched by Governor Ned Lamont. The program is designed to address the shortage of nursing and behavioral health providers in the state of Connecticut.
worldatlas.com
Most Underrated Towns in Connecticut
Connecticut is most well-loved for its vibrant arts and culture scene, not to mention its natural beauty. Tourists continue to return for the state's Long Island Sound shoreline, the rolling Litchfield Hills, and the Connecticut River Valley. Still, there are a number of small towns scattered throughout Connecticut that are worth the visit.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Gasoline Drops Another 10 Cents Per Gallon In Connecticut
Gas prices dropped 10 cents per gallon in Connecticut this past week and have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. despite high demand as Americans fill up their tanks for holiday travel plans. The 10-cent drop in Connecticut followed an 18-cent drop the previous week....
How one lawsuit could change housing opportunity in Connecticut towns
Aleena Thomas is living in her three-bedroom home in Derby with one foot already out the door. Her landlord has asked her to leave. And she has every intention of doing so, but first she has to find the ideal home as a single mother of five children. Her hopes...
thebeveragejournal.com
Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away
Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
This CT Diner Serves Best French Toast In State, Report Says
A Connecticut diner was named the eatery that serves the best French toast in the state thanks to its banana-bread-inspired dish, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That.O'Rourke's Diner, located in Middletown in Middlesex County, serves the best French toast in Connecticut, according to …
darientimes.com
Thousands in CT still without power on Christmas two days after storm
Several thousand in Connecticut remained without power on Christmas morning — two days after a storm caused more than 100,000 outages statewide and flooded coastal communities. Eversource, the state's largest electricity provider, reported that about 2,840 customers remained without power, accounting for 0.22 percent of its customer base in...
connecticutexplorer.com
19 Awesome Dog-Friendly Restaurants in CT!
Are you looking for some awesome dog-friendly restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. In Connecticut, we love our pups and we appreciate that so many wonderful businesses let us take them with us to dine. This list of dog-friendly restaurants in CT is the tip...
Connecticut to increase home heating assistance by $430 per household
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut residents who heat their homes with deliverable fuels will be able to receive an additional $430 this winter season from the state’s energy assistance program, the governor announced Friday. Gov. Ned Lamont said the funds through the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) received a...
PODCAST: Connecticut evictions lead to homelessness and emotional damage
CT Mirror's Ginny Monk talks about the third article in her series exploring the effects of evictions on children in Connecticut.
Heavy rain and windstorm causes flooding along Conn. shoreline
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — All along the Connecticut shoreline, Friday’s storm brought unwanted water into parking lots and roads including several in downtown Mystic and onto homes in Old Saybrook along Great Hammock Road. Cosey Beach in East Haven saw waste high water in some spots. This all happened during the morning’s extra high tide. […]
darientimes.com
Amid mental health crisis, hundreds of Connecticut children stuck on waitlist for key programs
Sarah Eagan wants you to imagine a scenario. Your child is mired in a mental health breakdown and has begun to act out in increasingly dangerous ways, threatening to harm himself or those around him. You have tried everything, but his problems have kept getting worse, and you've become increasingly frightened. Finally, seeing few other options, you take your child to the emergency room, where professionals assess him, stabilize him and refer him to an impressive-sounding at-home program specially designed for children like him. Maybe, you think, things will work out alright after all.
