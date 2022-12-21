KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A powerful winter storm moving across the Great Lakes is creating potentially dangerous weather conditions for West Michigan. In response to the threats, the Weather Alert Team has declared Friday and Saturday as Weather Alert Days. The storm center passed over the Lower Peninsula late Thursday night and early Friday morning and is now moving across Ontario. Cold air racing in behind the system will generate numerous lake effect snow bands through the day Friday. Strong wind will cause blowing and drifting snow making driving conditions extremely hazardous. The National Weather Service has posted a Blizzard Warning for much of West Michigan, valid through Saturday evening. Areas not covered by the Blizzard Warning are under a Winter Storm Warning for the same time period.

