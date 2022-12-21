Read full article on original website
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 a.m., 122522
Weather conditions will gradually improve for this Christmas Day. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely to continue but will become lighter. (Dec. 25, 2022) Weather conditions will gradually improve for this Christmas Day. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely to continue but will become lighter. (Dec. 25, 2022)
WZZM 13
Blizzard Warnings End, Winter Alerts Continue!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Blizzard conditions came to an end over West Michigan on Saturday evening, but the snowfall did not. Heavy bands of lake-effect snow continued Saturday night and they are expected to do so through most of Christmas Day!. This fresh snowfall will come with breezy winds...
Pre-Christmas Blizzard Saturday update: Snowfall expected, wind gusts, wind chill
We are still in the grip of a windy winter storm. The effects are slowly lessening, but we still have more snow, wind and cold to endure today. Here’s an update on what we can expect around Michigan. The weather pattern can be broken up into two scenarios across...
WZZM 13
13 On Your Side Forecast: Snow Chances Continue Christmas Day!
Lake-effect snow will continue in West Michigan on Christmas day. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the latest forecast!
WZZM 13
13 Weather 4 PM Update: Travel Remains Difficult To Impossible In West Michigan!
Lakeshore counties continue to report impassable roads and impossible travel in spots. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the latest!
wrif.com
Winter Storm Causes Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Store to Close
Well, even Michigan’s favorite Christmas store couldn’t beat the storm. Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is closing early because of it. The huge Christmas store is usually open almost every day, including on Christmas Eve. Now, it will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. It’s usually closed on Christmas Day.
Detroit News
These places were hit hardest by wind, snow during Friday's storm
A winter storm swept across Michigan on Friday, disrupting travel plans and power supply across the grid, with high winds and low temperatures. Some places in Michigan saw nearly 60 mph wind speeds and over two feet of snow. Towns like Mancelona, Sparr and Alba in northern Michigan saw the...
Winter weather, wind chill advisories extended for Metro Detroit as deep freeze refuses to loosen its grip
A Winter Weather Advisory that was set to expire early Saturday morning was instead extended by meteorologists – and a new one added –after experts said bitter cold and high winds in Southeast Michigan continue to pose a “threat to life or property.”
WWMTCw
Weather Alert Day for blizzard conditions, bitter cold
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A powerful winter storm moving across the Great Lakes is creating potentially dangerous weather conditions for West Michigan. In response to the threats, the Weather Alert Team has declared Friday and Saturday as Weather Alert Days. The storm center passed over the Lower Peninsula late Thursday night and early Friday morning and is now moving across Ontario. Cold air racing in behind the system will generate numerous lake effect snow bands through the day Friday. Strong wind will cause blowing and drifting snow making driving conditions extremely hazardous. The National Weather Service has posted a Blizzard Warning for much of West Michigan, valid through Saturday evening. Areas not covered by the Blizzard Warning are under a Winter Storm Warning for the same time period.
go955.com
Winter Weather Advisory continues through Christmas Day
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After being blasted by arctic winds and snowfall from three to 29 inches, most of West Michigan has shifted from a Blizzard Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory through 7:00 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service says additional snow accumulations of one to fout...
National Weather Service: Seiche on Lake Erie brings water levels to all-time low
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The National Weather Service is reporting a seiche on Lake Erie. The water level on the western basin of Lake Erie near Toledo broke the all-time lowest level ever recorded, the agency said. It noted that the level is still dropping. A seiche is a standing wave twirling in a body of water, according to the National Ocean Center.
MSP: Several troopers hurt in winter storm crashes
Michigan State Police is reminding drivers to give extra space to troopers responding to problems on the roads after the agency says several were injured during a Christmastime winter storm. One crash, on Friday night in Detroit, sent a trooper to the hospital with broken bones and internal injuries, police...
WOOD
Winter storm bears down on West Michigan
Storm Team 8 breaks down what you need to know to stay safe as the winter blast continues. (Dec. 22, 2022) Storm Team 8 breaks down what you need to know to stay safe as the winter blast continues. (Dec. 22, 2022) Blizzard warning continues across West Michigan. Blizzard warning...
ClickOnDetroit.com
SE Michigan winter storm timeline breakdown, snow total predictions, flash-freeze concerns
4Warn Weather – It’s all systems go for our significantly impactful severe winter storm. Things are rather benign this afternoon, with light wind, temperatures that have risen into the upper-30s to mid-40s (4 to 6 degrees Celsius), and mainly dry conditions. This is your last opportunity to get...
WNEM
Slick roads for drivers trying to make it home for Christmas
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Drivers in vehicles big and small set out on slippery roads as MDOT crews and local road commissions work to clear streets after a winter storm. “The winds, the gusts, the road conditions were very treacherous and very dangerous,” said semi-truck driver James Jackson of Maryland.
WWMTCw
Closings reported in West Michigan on Saturday Dec. 24
Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Saturday Dec. 24. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3’s closing system, click here for instructions.
WZZM 13
13 Weather 2 PM Update: Blizzard Conditions Continue Saturday Afternoon!
Blizzard conditions are continuing in West Michigan Saturday afternoon. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the latest details!
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for December 22-24
Some portions of Mid-Michigan could be buried beneath up to a foot and a half of snow before Christmas, according to the latest projections from forecasters at AccuWeather.com. However, the National Weather Service is being a little more conservative with its estimates. A developing winter storm is expected to begin...
