Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]
Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
Boise vs Meridian: What Kind of Holiday Budgets Do Locals Have?
Let’s face it, the holidays are expensive. In fact, not only is it proven that the holidays are becoming increasingly more expensive, but people are becoming bigger and worse spenders — finding themselves more in debt and less prepared for their holiday expenses. There’s a recent article from...
Look! Boise Reacts to Warning Against Warming Up Your Car
Boise, Idaho. Idahoans are fine folks with a lot to say. We're unapologetically opinionated and proud to be so. This is never truer than when an entity, an authority, or a Joe Shmoe tells us how to run our lives or, our cars. On Dec. 22, an article shared by...
Snowman delivery service? Yep, Boise has it.
BOISE, Idaho — Some things just catch your eye. A truck full of snow people probably falls into that category. “We're out here delivering snowmen. We got a truckload of snowballs and a round of deliveries to do so, we can get people setup for Christmas," said Keith Anderson.
8 Fun, Family Friendly Events Happening In and Around Boise On Christmas Day 2022
Thanks to a wicked winter storm, Christmas 2022 became a flightmare for many families across the Treasure Valley. At one point on Friday, Alaska Airlines canceled all of their outbound flights from Seattle and Portland as the two cities tried to recover from an ice storm that left thick sheets coating both planes and runways. Traveling by road wasn’t much better as several parts of I-84 were closed due to the storm.
LOL Idaho Truck Tailgates That Should Be Banned In Idaho
Sometimes when I see it, I think it should be illegal. I do a double take, and the drivers around me all do the same. They're all thinking, "Did I just see what I think I saw?" They did. I mean, they sort of did. It's an optical illusion, and it gets me every time.
Johanna Gains Would Love this Modern Rustic Boise Home [Pics]
BOISE, IDAHO - Without even reading the description that this realtor gave, I automatically got California vibes from just looking at the pictures. Lysi Bishop with Keller Williams Realty Boise starts with "A striking fusion of worlds, Idaho’s rustic beauty and sleek contemporary lines of the California Modern are emboldened in this one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece" and she's not wrong this stunning home is something you would expect to see along the California coast.
KTVZ
OSU archaeologists, on Idaho dig, find oldest known projectile points in the Americas
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon State University archaeologists have uncovered projectile points in Idaho that are thousands of years older than any previously found in the Americas, helping to fill in the history of how early humans crafted and used stone weapons. The 13 full and fragmentary projectile points,...
Where is the Best City for Christmas in Idaho? Hint: Not Boise
What do you think, does it matter where you celebrate Christmas? I guess it would depend on whether you’d prefer having a beautiful white Christmas with snow and cold weather or not... Or, what about the “price” of Christmas and how much it costs? That will be different depending...
The Most Dangerous, Deadly Place in Idaho Isn’t What You Think
When you think about “the deadliest” or the “most dangerous places in Idaho,” and what they could be... I’m sure you’re thinking about the most dangerous cities (where there’s the most crime), the most dangerous hikes, or maybe... The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls where people literally parachute off the bridge every single day? That was my guess!
Boise’s Festive Idaho Potato Drop Will Get Live National Spotlight on CNN
There is no question that Boise is home to one of the most unique New Year's Eve events in the entire country. We've known that since the Idaho Potato Drop began in December 2013. The rest of the country is catching on now. The ball drops in New York, the...
Winter weather impacts holiday travel around the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho — A fresh snowfall can mean many different things for people. It provided a day of fun for sledders who flocked to Camel's Back Park to race down its hill. But snow can also mean a headache for holiday travelers. Weather conditions throughout the region led to...
What is the Most Misspelled Word in Idaho and Surrounding States?
I will admit right here right now, I am not a great speller. Words like definitely and Wednesday mix me up from time to time. Do you tout yourself as a great speller? Did you win the spelling bee in school or do people turn to you for help with how to spell things? Well good for you, for most of us there are words that are just plain tricky to spell.
Register Your Dog in Boise Or Risk Going to Jail
One of the crazy things about social media or apps that act as public forums... is how much you'll learn in the blink of an eye. Take the NextDoor app for example; the popular neighborhood app is the ultimate forum for neighborhood gossip and also... this generation's neighborhood watch. Recently,...
Idaho Now One of The Worst States With Christmas Spirit
Does the influx of Californians associate with the lack of Christmas spirit in Idaho?. Probably not, but since 2020 the Christmas spirit has declined tremendously. Is that because in 2020 the pandemic had us really starting to appreciate our loved ones, and time slowed down to a halt in 2020 which allowed us to take a breath from everything else that is going on?
It’s Time To Punish Idaho Drivers With Out-Of-State Plates
If there is one thing that Idaho loves, it's calling out people who aren't from Idaho. It's a tradition that is as prominent as fry sauce and it begs the question: what if Idahoans could make money by reporting people with out-of-state license plates?. How badly are "transplants" breaking the...
Snownado/Snow Devil: Rare phenomenon captured on video in Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho – Snownado or Snow Devil? No matter what you call it, you can bet you’ve seen something rare, according to the World Meteorological Organization. The Snownado was captured on video by the Idaho Transportation Department. A staff member was driving on US-30 over Fish Creek Summit. He was using a GoPro camera to capture some stock footage when...
3 Places To Warm Up With Your Clothes Off In Idaho [Pics]
How do you plan on staying warm this winter, nude hot springs?. A great way to stay warm this winter is the obvious, HOT SPRINGS! But you should be careful which ones you go to, especially if you're new to the area. I'm no scientist so I found Tophotsprings.com to educate you and me on what makes these hot springs work "Idaho’s geothermal activity causes natural hot springs to pop up all over the state, and soaking in this mineral rich water is an experience unique to any other."
Post Register
Snow falling across southwest Idaho today
BOISE, Idaho — After a frigid day yesterday, temperatures will remain cold. The high temperature will jump into the mid-20s today. We'll see periods of snow across the Treasure Valley throughout the day. The mountains will see sustained snowfall for most of the day. The snow will be lighter...
14 Yummy Boise Area Restaurants for Every Budget Open on Christmas Day 2022
Earlier this week, we shared that a legendary Boise restaurant was honored with the distinction of being one of the “Best Christmas Restaurants” in America. It’s also one of the most expensive. We were already working on gathering this information when one of our rockstar Facebook fans,...
