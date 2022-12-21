ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

MIX 106

Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]

Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Boise vs Meridian: What Kind of Holiday Budgets Do Locals Have?

Let’s face it, the holidays are expensive. In fact, not only is it proven that the holidays are becoming increasingly more expensive, but people are becoming bigger and worse spenders — finding themselves more in debt and less prepared for their holiday expenses. There’s a recent article from...
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Snowman delivery service? Yep, Boise has it.

BOISE, Idaho — Some things just catch your eye. A truck full of snow people probably falls into that category. “We're out here delivering snowmen. We got a truckload of snowballs and a round of deliveries to do so, we can get people setup for Christmas," said Keith Anderson.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

8 Fun, Family Friendly Events Happening In and Around Boise On Christmas Day 2022

Thanks to a wicked winter storm, Christmas 2022 became a flightmare for many families across the Treasure Valley. At one point on Friday, Alaska Airlines canceled all of their outbound flights from Seattle and Portland as the two cities tried to recover from an ice storm that left thick sheets coating both planes and runways. Traveling by road wasn’t much better as several parts of I-84 were closed due to the storm.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Johanna Gains Would Love this Modern Rustic Boise Home [Pics]

BOISE, IDAHO - Without even reading the description that this realtor gave, I automatically got California vibes from just looking at the pictures. Lysi Bishop with Keller Williams Realty Boise starts with "A striking fusion of worlds, Idaho’s rustic beauty and sleek contemporary lines of the California Modern are emboldened in this one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece" and she's not wrong this stunning home is something you would expect to see along the California coast.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Where is the Best City for Christmas in Idaho? Hint: Not Boise

What do you think, does it matter where you celebrate Christmas? I guess it would depend on whether you’d prefer having a beautiful white Christmas with snow and cold weather or not... Or, what about the “price” of Christmas and how much it costs? That will be different depending...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Most Dangerous, Deadly Place in Idaho Isn’t What You Think

When you think about “the deadliest” or the “most dangerous places in Idaho,” and what they could be... I’m sure you’re thinking about the most dangerous cities (where there’s the most crime), the most dangerous hikes, or maybe... The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls where people literally parachute off the bridge every single day? That was my guess!
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

What is the Most Misspelled Word in Idaho and Surrounding States?

I will admit right here right now, I am not a great speller. Words like definitely and Wednesday mix me up from time to time. Do you tout yourself as a great speller? Did you win the spelling bee in school or do people turn to you for help with how to spell things? Well good for you, for most of us there are words that are just plain tricky to spell.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Register Your Dog in Boise Or Risk Going to Jail

One of the crazy things about social media or apps that act as public forums... is how much you'll learn in the blink of an eye. Take the NextDoor app for example; the popular neighborhood app is the ultimate forum for neighborhood gossip and also... this generation's neighborhood watch. Recently,...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Now One of The Worst States With Christmas Spirit

Does the influx of Californians associate with the lack of Christmas spirit in Idaho?. Probably not, but since 2020 the Christmas spirit has declined tremendously. Is that because in 2020 the pandemic had us really starting to appreciate our loved ones, and time slowed down to a halt in 2020 which allowed us to take a breath from everything else that is going on?
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

It’s Time To Punish Idaho Drivers With Out-Of-State Plates

If there is one thing that Idaho loves, it's calling out people who aren't from Idaho. It's a tradition that is as prominent as fry sauce and it begs the question: what if Idahoans could make money by reporting people with out-of-state license plates?. How badly are "transplants" breaking the...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

3 Places To Warm Up With Your Clothes Off In Idaho [Pics]

How do you plan on staying warm this winter, nude hot springs?. A great way to stay warm this winter is the obvious, HOT SPRINGS! But you should be careful which ones you go to, especially if you're new to the area. I'm no scientist so I found Tophotsprings.com to educate you and me on what makes these hot springs work "Idaho’s geothermal activity causes natural hot springs to pop up all over the state, and soaking in this mineral rich water is an experience unique to any other."
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Snow falling across southwest Idaho today

BOISE, Idaho — After a frigid day yesterday, temperatures will remain cold. The high temperature will jump into the mid-20s today. We'll see periods of snow across the Treasure Valley throughout the day. The mountains will see sustained snowfall for most of the day. The snow will be lighter...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

