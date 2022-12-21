Read full article on original website
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut
We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
Keke Palmer Has the Perfect Response to Haters Who Called Her 'Ugly' Without Makeup
Keke Palmer is shutting down the haters who tried to criticize her for showing off her natural makeup-free face. The Nope actress, 29, took to Twitter on Tuesday, Dec. 6, to send a message to the internet trolls who called her "ugly" in response to an unspecified post of Palmer without any makeup on.
Glowing and Flowing: Keke Palmer Shakes Her Tailfeather with Her Baby Bump on Display
Now that the cat is out of the bag, Keke Palmer can post fun dance videos with her baby bump in tow. The Nope star took to TikTok in the wake of her pregnancy announcement to share her impromptu dance to the O’Jay’s “She Used to Be My Girl”.
Lizzo Speaks About Facing Stigma As A Black Pop Music Artist: 'You Just Gotta Get Used To Me'
Sitting down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lizzo opened up about the stigma she has faced as a Black pop music artist. The 34-year-old artist expressed her thoughts when she answered questions related to her new documentary Love, Lizzo on HBO Max. Lizzo was specifically asked to address the...
Wendy Williams Barely Able To Walk, Begs For Assistance While Entering Her New York Apartment
Fans have once again voiced their concern for Wendy Williams. In a shocking video shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show struggled to walk and begged for assistance as she made her way into her New York City penthouse. "Hey Wendy, how ya doin'?" the camera man asked a wobbly Williams, to which she replied, "Fine. Thanks. Can I have your hand, please? Can I have your hand? Somebody's hand!""WENDY WILLIAMS' FRIEND REVEALS AILING FORMER TALK SHOW HOST IS 'STRONGER' AFTER CHECKING INTO REHABThe ex daytime diva almost completely lost her...
Jennifer Coolidge Sets the Record Straight on Sleeping With "200 Men" After American Pie
Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Clarifies Sleeping With "200 Men" Quote. One time in an interview, Jennifer Coolidge tried her hand at using a hyperbole, claiming she slept with scores of men after playing Stifler's mom in 1999's American Pie. "I did say that jokingly," the actress said in a conversation with...
You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Simon Cowell's 'Melting Face' From His Latest Video—Fans Think He’s Doing Botox Again
Just a few months ago, Simon Cowell sensationally revealed that he was going to ditch the Botox and fillers and start ageing gracefully due to his son Eric’s apparent disapproval of his appearance after his cosmetic procedures. However, the 63-year-old music mogul appears to have gone against his word, as he has sparked fresh plastic surgery concerns from fans after he looked more unrecognizable than ever in a brand new (but since deleted) promotional video for Britain’s Got Talent that was posted to its official Twitter account.
bravotv.com
Lisa Rinna Debuts a Shocking New Shorter Haircut: “I Have Chills”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member made a dramatic change to her signature hairstyle — and it’s all inspired by her late mother, Lois. Lisa Rinna is known for her signature shag haircut. That’s why, when she stepped out on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards on December 6, Bravoholics were surprised by her new look: a windswept pixie, which she paired with a sleek, plunging black Givenchy dress and black sunglasses.
housebeautiful.com
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News
Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Lizzo Doesn’t Have Many Friends Because She’s Lived With ‘Reckless Abandon’
Here's Lizzo's thoughts on her history of close friends and how many of relationships haven't developed due to living with 'reckless abandon'.
Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Rare Family Photos With Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir: Cutest Moments
Hollywood royalty! Beyoncé and Jay-Z keep their lives at home relatively under wraps, but the A-listers have given glimpses of their kids growing up over the years. The couple tied the knot in April 2008. Three years later, the "Love on Top" singer announced she was pregnant with a show-stopping onstage reveal during her performance […]
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
ETOnline.com
Hailey Bieber Shares Photo of Her Stomach With Cyst the Size of an Apple on Her Ovary: 'Not a Baby'
Hailey Bieber is opening up about a new health struggle. The 26-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to post a mirror selfie in which she lifted up her shirt to show off her bare stomach. "I have a cyst on my ovary...
womansday.com
'The Voice' Fans Can’t Stop Doing Double Takes Of Kelly Clarkson’s Daring New Look
How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend. Kelly Clarkson loves the holidays, obvi. The former Voice coach loves the fashion from this time of year. But she had fans doing double...
After Beyoncé's 'Becky With The Good Hair' Lyrics Sparked Cheating Rumors, Rita Ora Has Responded
Rita Ora opened up about being at the center of the rumor mill for "Becky with the good hair" back in 2016.
Why Taylor Swift Wrote the Song ‘Mean’ About Her Performance With Stevie Nicks
Taylor Swift wrote the song “Mean” after her performance with Stevie Nicks at the 2010 Grammy Awards.
Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Singing "Girl on Fire"
Watch: Will There be Another Alicia Keys & Jay-Z Collab? She Says…. Alicia Keys is "Fallin'" for Gabrielle Union's little karaoke queen. After Union's 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James Union Wade recently covered the Grammy winner's hit 2012 anthem "Girl on Fire" in an adorable Instagram video, the singer revealed what it means to her to have a new generation finding inspiration in her music.
thesource.com
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Finally Share Photos Of Their Baby Boy
Finally, we get to see mogul Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky’s baby boy. After much anticipation and seeing the new parents out and a bout the world wondered—when would we get to see the golden child? While we still don’t know the baby’s name we are happy just to see this little muffin.
Pete Davidson Telling Friends EmRata Is ‘The Girl Of His Dreams’: His Mom Is Excited To Meet Her (Exclusive)
“After spending Thanksgiving together and then going to the New York Knicks game together, it is more than obvious to anyone who knows Pete Davidson that he is completely into Emily Ratajkowski,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Pete, 29, and EmRata, 31, went public with their long-rumored romance on Nov. 27 by sitting courtside for the Knicks game, less than a week after the two attended a Friendsgiving together. Though Pete has been romantically involved with some high-profile women – from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale to Kim Kardashian – this new romance might be endgame for Staten Island’s favorite son.
WFAA
Sorry, Mariah fans: Survey finds that 'All I Want for Christmas is You' is America's most-annoying Christmas song
YORK, Pa. — We should remind everyone of this right from the top: Taste is subjective, and songs that make some people swoon make others rush to hit that "skip" button. With that in mind: A recent survey conducted by the financial website FinanceBuzz.com determined that the most annoying Christmas song in America is Mariah Carey's modern classic "All I Want for Christmas is You."
POPSUGAR
