How far does one have to bend before they break? It's a question that 11 women contend with in Sarah Polley's Women Talking, based on the Miriam Toewe novel of the same name. The film follows the women of an isolated Mennonite colony grappling with the appalling discovery that the men have been routinely drugging and sexually abusing them. When all the men leave the colony to post bail for the discovered culprits, the women have just 24 hours to decide between three options: stay in the colony and forgive the men, stay in the colony and fight back, or leave. Much of the film takes place in a hayloft where women from three different families congregated to deliberate and debate over each possibility. As they talk, traumas are unearthed, wrath is vented out, and grievances are rectified.

