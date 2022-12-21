Read full article on original website
Who Does Emily End Up with at the End of Emily in Paris Season 3?
Since Emily in Paris's original premiere, the show's titular character (portrayed by Lily Collins) just can't seem to make up her mind when it comes to love. Whether it was finding herself accidentally intruding in her neighbor and hottie chef-next-door Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Parisian frenemy Camille's (Camille Razat) relationship or not being able to decide between said chef and her new British beau Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) — our favorite Chicagoan in Paris finds herself at a romantic crossroads.
Blake Lively at the Met Gala was the most influential celebrity fashion moment of 2022
Over the past 12 months, we've been treated to some memorable moments in fashion. But the most popular of all? Blake Lively's Met Gala appearance. The actress' show-stopping Versace gown, which transformed on the red carpet from one colour to another, has been crowned the most influential celebrity moment of 2022 in a study conducted by the digital agency Media Vision, which looked at more than 200 fashion moments and their search volumes, engagements and social media statistics to calculate the moment with the biggest influence.
Jennifer Lopez Wears a Winter White Sweatsuit for Last-Minute Shopping
Jennifer Lopez looks stylish at any time in any place, even while running some last-minute holiday errands. The multi-hyphenate was photographed while she was out and about in LA yesterday, where she was seen finishing up some Christmas shopping. For the outing, the "Waiting for Tonight" singer looked casual yet put together in a set of off-white sweats, comprised of a crewneck sweater that revealed a bit of midriff and drawstring waist pants.
Bella Hadid’s Hair Transformation Heralds the Era of “Aspen Blonde”
Supermodel Bella Hadid is the latest celebrity to debut a new neutral-blonde 'do—one with a more marketing-friendly name than "dirty blonde." Hadid would like to welcome you to the era of "Aspen blonde." What exactly is "Aspen blonde?" Hadid's colorist, Jenna Perry, told Vogue she lifted Hadid's previously deep...
Princess Kate’s Latest Holiday Look Includes a Glittering Tweed Jacket
10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. The Princess of Wales is back with yet another jaw-dropping holiday look. In a new video released by Kensington Palace today, Princess Kate makes a sparkling appearance while recording an introduction to Royal Carols:...
One on One: Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell
"I was buzzing, absolutely buzzing," Jack O'Connell says, smiling. Emma Corrin, his co-star in the new Netflix adaptation of Lady Chatterley's Lover, has just asked how he felt to be cast in the film. The casting happened, as many things in our post-pandemic lives do, via Zoom. "We had a...
Claire Foy Isn't Scared of Getting Angry in Women Talking
How far does one have to bend before they break? It's a question that 11 women contend with in Sarah Polley's Women Talking, based on the Miriam Toewe novel of the same name. The film follows the women of an isolated Mennonite colony grappling with the appalling discovery that the men have been routinely drugging and sexually abusing them. When all the men leave the colony to post bail for the discovered culprits, the women have just 24 hours to decide between three options: stay in the colony and forgive the men, stay in the colony and fight back, or leave. Much of the film takes place in a hayloft where women from three different families congregated to deliberate and debate over each possibility. As they talk, traumas are unearthed, wrath is vented out, and grievances are rectified.
How I pioneered a new gifting concept
“The market space came before the product,” says Harriet Hastings of the story behind Biscuiteers, the biscuit-delivery brand that she founded in 2007. “No one was really doing online food gifting, and I realised that was an obvious gap, because when you get to a certain age, everyone gives their friends food and wine. There was a huge opportunity in corporate gifting too.”
Sun Entertainment Seeks Winding Up Action Against Philip Lee and Markus Barmettler’s Inversion Productions
Legal action to wind up Inversion Productions, a company controlled by Philip Lee and Markus Barmettler, executive producers of “The Revenant,” has begun in Hong Kong. The action is being taken by Sun Entertainment Culture, a Hong Kong-based studio with mainland Chinese backing. A petition to wind up Inversion Productions is set to be heard in the High Court in Hong Kong in February. The action arises from Sun’s attempt to recoup a film production loan originally made to Inversion Productions (previously known as TNC Productions) in late 2014 in connection with the project to make ambitious indie sci-fi film “Inversion.” Set to have...
The Princess of Wales inspires our festive wardrobes yet again
In the lead up to her special carol service, the Princess of Wales has been dressing perfectly for the festive season. Kate has worn yet another shimmering look – adding to a fun Christmas wardrobe that already includes a red sequinned dress and a cosy roll-neck jumper – in the form of a shimmering Self Portrait tweed jacket. She teamed the seasonal style with statement earrings and wore her hair in her signature bouncy curls.
Amanda Seyfried on why she will never divert away from her personal style
Amanda Seyfried still feels uncomfortable on the red carpet. As one of Hollywood’s most recognisable faces, you might assume that she wouldn't be fazed by it, but, like so many A-list actresses, she still struggles to feel at ease in the unusual situation. Posing in front of so many photographers will always have its challenges, she tells me, and no matter how much experience you have, it rarely feels like a natural thing to do.
Zendaya Shows Off Her New Bob in a Candid Video
Zendaya's Cinderella Gown Fully Lit Up the Met Gala Zendaya's Cinderella Gown Fully Lit Up the Met Gala. Zendaya chopped off her hair for a fresh winter look—and the results are so, so chic. The Euphoria star shared a video on her Instagram yesterday showing off her new ’do—an...
Kate Hudson: What you don't know about me
Kate Hudson has been navigating the public eye for the best part of two decades, ever since her award-winning breakout role in 2000's Almost Famous. As one of the most recognisable American actresses of our generation, she has become synonymous with relatable rom-coms, but is also known for her fun-loving segments on late-night talk shows and as a successful athleisurewear entrepreneur.
Ain't No Mo' is Broadway's Most Important New Play
What if, in an effort to end racism in America, the U.S. government gave every Black citizen descended from slaves a one-way ticket to Africa? This question is at the center of Ain’t No Mo’, the formidable new play starring and written by 27-year-old Jordan E. Cooper that made its Broadway premiere on December 1. Directed by Obie winner Stevie Walker-Webb and produced by Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels, the production is a searing—and uproarious—examination of the turbulent experience that is being Black in America today.
