Outagamie Co. tow ban lifted
APPLETON (WLUK) - Outagamie Co. lifted its tow ban on I-41 and Wis. 441 on Sunday morning. The sheriff's department says tow operations can resume. Outagamie County was one of several communities which put the tow bans in place on Thursday, due to the conditions caused by Winter Storm Brooklyn.
De Pere metal treatment building reports no damage after morning oil fire
DE PERE (WLUK) -- Omega Metal Treating in De Pere is reporting no fire damage after an oil fire Friday morning. The De Pere Fire Rescue and the Fox River Fire District were dispatched to the Commerce Drive building for a report of an oil fire from a furnace around 11 a.m. Friday.
Man convicted of battery to a law enforcement officer in Waupaca protest
WAUPACA (WLUK) – A man who got into a fight with a police officer during an August 2020 protest following the death of George Floyd was convicted of battery to a law enforcement officer. Matthew Banta, 25, was placed on probation for three years by Judge Raymond Huber at...
Winter Storm Brooklyn causes treacherous driving conditions
(WLUK) -- Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads, as Winter Storm Brooklyn continues to wreck havoc on holiday travel. In Winnebago County, officials are telling drivers to stay off of I-41 in Oshkosh due to whiteout conditions. Below is a video of whiteout conditions on I-41 in...
Fish Creek Couple Goes All Out for Christmas
For many people, Christmas decorating is mainly a matter of hanging up some lights or putting up a tree. For John and Brittani Fairchild, it’s a weeklong affair. “We go all out,” Brittani said. Just looking at the outside of the house, it’s obvious how much effort goes...
FOX 11 Storm Chaser looks at lingering impacts from Winter Storm Brooklyn
(WLUK) -- The snow from Winter Storm Brooklyn has ended, but its effects remain. Very strong winds and blowing snow will continue to be the main threat Saturday along with frigid temperatures. Winds will gust to 40 mph at times. Widespread blowing and drifting snow could lead to near zero visibility at times and dangerous driving conditions.
Winter Storm Brooklyn brings wind and waves to Door County
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- Windy conditions continue as Winter Storm Brooklyn impacts the region. "On land, it's brutal. It's blizzard-like conditions. I live on the highway, and the snow and blowing snow is coming right across the highway," said Lance LaVine, Howie's Tackle Co-Owner. It only takes a few words...
Snow totals from Winter Storm Brooklyn start to come in
(WLUK) -- Preliminary snow totals are coming in from Winter Storm Brooklyn. Some of the hardest-hit areas were in Door County and along the western shore of Green Bay. Winter Storm Brooklyn began Wednesday night and continued into the morning on Friday. Spotty snow showers were expected through the rest of Friday, but the bigger concern was wind and blowing snow, along with arctic temperatures.
Second child dies of flu-related complications in Wisconsin, health officials confirm
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin health officials confirmed a second pediatric influenza-associated death in the state. The state did not identify the patient. However, the Howard-Suamico School District and online posts say a Bay Port High School freshman died of Influenza A complications this week. Ava Schmidt, 14, died Wednesday of "after...
Green Bay's Christmas could be among its coldest ever
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - With a projected high temperature Sunday of 8 degrees, it could land in the top ten list of coldest Christmas Days recorded in Green Bay. According to the National Weather Service, the record low for Dec. 25 in the city is -4, set in 1933 and 1983.
Green Bay's Triangle Hill opens for tubing Monday
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A popular Green Bay snow tubing hill will open next week, just in time for winter recess. Triangle Hill will open for tubing on Monday, Dec. 26. The hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting. It's also the grand opening of the new...
HSGT: West De Pere tops De Pere
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday night in non-conference girls basketball action, West De Pere beat De Pere. Click the video for highlights.
