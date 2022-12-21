(WLUK) -- Preliminary snow totals are coming in from Winter Storm Brooklyn. Some of the hardest-hit areas were in Door County and along the western shore of Green Bay. Winter Storm Brooklyn began Wednesday night and continued into the morning on Friday. Spotty snow showers were expected through the rest of Friday, but the bigger concern was wind and blowing snow, along with arctic temperatures.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO