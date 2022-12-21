ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remember The Year El Paso Got 22 Inches Of Snow?

El Paso may be in the desert but we do occasionally get snow. One year, we got a you-know-what load of it. We haven't seen any snow on the ground here in El Paso so far this year, although the mountains have been dusted a couple of times. It does snow here though, I swear.
Here’s Why White Sands Is The Most Interesting National Park

If you take a drive on US-54 E; just located an hour & a half outside of El Paso, you'll find the home of White Sands National Park (or White Sands National Monument). Now the US is home to amazing national parks like Yellowstone, Yosemite or the Grand Canyon but I think White Sands IS the most interesting national park in our country.
Migrants waiting in downtown El Paso still facing cold temperatures

EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting to get to their final destination are still facing cold and frigid temperatures. Several migrants were still seen camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso near the Greyhound Bus Station Friday morning. Migrants were seen covered from head to...
Must Try Burgers in Texas Includes One Delicious El Paso Burger

I don't usually question the science behind it- I just order the burger and enjoy it. But it is a favorite, and in Texas we don't mess around with our burgers. East Coast Traveler has named their "Best Must Try Burgers in Texas". I know what you're thinking: "East Coast Traveler? Did they get lost?" They don't explain what they were doing in Texas, but we can all thank them for compiling a list that is worthy of any burger lover or Texas foodie.
El Paso Electric shares readiness tips for expected cold front

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As we anticipate temperatures to drop soon, many people will most likely be turning their heaters on to try and stay warm, and with that cold front to be expected, El Paso Electric is sharing some of their ways to ensure that the community will have power throughout the cold […]
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold conditions through Christmas day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The cold arctic air filtering into the El Paso area Thursday night. Wind Chills are expected to dip into the teens Thursday night into Friday morning, with afternoon highs struggling to warm to the low 40s Friday afternoon. The arctic airmass is expected to...
El Paso Keeps Moving From Full Service To No Service

Pretty soon, we'll be doing our own dental work. Once upon a time, when getting gas, you never got out of your car. As recently as the mid 90's/early 2000's. there were still a few, full service gas stations left. You drove up, a guy came out and you chilled while he took care of everything.
Migrants sleep through an Artic storm that brings below freezing temperatures

EL PASO, Texas - The powerful Arctic storm has placed many under weekend weather alerts with warnings of life-threatening wind chills, blizzards, and ice storms. The Artic storm has reached the US-Mexico border. Some migrants in the El Paso community are forced to brave the winter cold by sleeping on the streets. Temperatures dropped to The post Migrants sleep through an Artic storm that brings below freezing temperatures appeared first on KVIA.
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Expect a hard freeze tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!. We are only 2 days away from Christmas Eve!❄️☃️🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉. We are actually expecting a high of 66 degrees, our warmest day this week and that’s all going to change tonight!🥶
