The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox News About the Border Crisis and President BidenTom HandyTexas State
El Paso officials race to protect migrants from deadly cold snapEdy ZooEl Paso, TX
One Texas City is Struggling to Handle MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Remember The Year El Paso Got 22 Inches Of Snow?
El Paso may be in the desert but we do occasionally get snow. One year, we got a you-know-what load of it. We haven't seen any snow on the ground here in El Paso so far this year, although the mountains have been dusted a couple of times. It does snow here though, I swear.
Here’s Why White Sands Is The Most Interesting National Park
If you take a drive on US-54 E; just located an hour & a half outside of El Paso, you'll find the home of White Sands National Park (or White Sands National Monument). Now the US is home to amazing national parks like Yellowstone, Yosemite or the Grand Canyon but I think White Sands IS the most interesting national park in our country.
Best Places For Rockers To Enjoy A Bite To Eat In El Paso
If there's two things El Paso loves, it's food & music. There's plenty of places to get food & appreciate music in town. Sometimes you don't have to go to a bar; sometimes the restaurant themselves is a place to appreciate the greats of music. Punk Burger: One of the...
The Oldest Building In El Paso Now Houses A Very Strange Business
El Paso's oldest, commercial business building was almost lost back in 2012. The Montgomery Building at 216 S. El Paso Street also occupies the 218 S. El Paso Street address and is not only El Paso's oldest building, it's also the last "false front" building standing in El Paso. The...
KVIA
Migrants waiting in downtown El Paso still facing cold temperatures
EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting to get to their final destination are still facing cold and frigid temperatures. Several migrants were still seen camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso near the Greyhound Bus Station Friday morning. Migrants were seen covered from head to...
Christmas Day Will Rock El Paso Style With These Amazing Locals
Sunday afternoon, from 5-7pm, 95.5 KLAQ brings you two hours of the latest national rock releases & we shine the spotlight on great local rock from El Paso & around the Borderland. We call this 2 hour block: Q Connected. This year, Q Connected falls ON Christmas Day. We'll have...
KLAQ’s West El Paso ‘Hood Has Changed So Much Over The Years
The west side of El Paso has seen many businesses and buildings come and go over the years. The little corner of it where the KLAQ studios are has seen enough changes to fill this article. Though, I may do the "rest of the west" in a future one. The...
Must Try Burgers in Texas Includes One Delicious El Paso Burger
I don't usually question the science behind it- I just order the burger and enjoy it. But it is a favorite, and in Texas we don't mess around with our burgers. East Coast Traveler has named their "Best Must Try Burgers in Texas". I know what you're thinking: "East Coast Traveler? Did they get lost?" They don't explain what they were doing in Texas, but we can all thank them for compiling a list that is worthy of any burger lover or Texas foodie.
El Paso Businesses Prove To Be El Paso Strong As They Help Migrants In Need
If you’ve driven through Downtown El Paso recently then you may notice migrant families who are trying their hardest to stay warm outside. Temperatures overnight dipped down to below freezing causing dangerous weather conditions for people staying out in the cold. It is so heartbreaking to think that these...
El Paso Electric shares readiness tips for expected cold front
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As we anticipate temperatures to drop soon, many people will most likely be turning their heaters on to try and stay warm, and with that cold front to be expected, El Paso Electric is sharing some of their ways to ensure that the community will have power throughout the cold […]
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold conditions through Christmas day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The cold arctic air filtering into the El Paso area Thursday night. Wind Chills are expected to dip into the teens Thursday night into Friday morning, with afternoon highs struggling to warm to the low 40s Friday afternoon. The arctic airmass is expected to...
How To Spend The Holidays In El Paso With Out-Of-Towners
I am a transplant. Meaning, I'm not from El Paso. It sure does feel like home, but one thing I always struggled with was how to host MY OWN family from out of town... in a town I wasn't familiar with at all yet. That's really where this list comes...
Aurellias Brew in El Paso Stores and Proceeds Go Directly to Vets
It's a local El Paso brew... and you won't feel guilty drinking it. Aurellia's Bottle Shop & Brewhouse just released a new brew and 100% of the proceeds go to Chapter 187 Disabled American Veterans. That's right - 100% of the proceeds. We had Justin Gibson, owner of Aurellia's Bottle...
If The Grinch Lived In El Paso, These Would Be His Favorite Spots
Ah yes... The Grinch. Everyone's favorite green grouch (right next to Oscar the Grouch). If you've never heard of The Grinch, or you need a reintroduction, here you go. We know people love to dress up as The Grinch too; there's El Paso's own Grinch & who doesn't love to dress up AS the Grinch.
El Paso News
Roxy’s Christmas Weekend Forecast: Expect below freezing temps!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Friday!!!. Merry Christmas Eve, Eve!❄️☃️🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉. Well that arctic air mass has moved in expect a high of 40 degrees for today!🥶. We are rather breezy today as well making our...
El Paso Keeps Moving From Full Service To No Service
Pretty soon, we'll be doing our own dental work. Once upon a time, when getting gas, you never got out of your car. As recently as the mid 90's/early 2000's. there were still a few, full service gas stations left. You drove up, a guy came out and you chilled while he took care of everything.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Very cold overnight lows expected Thursday through the weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is bracing for the arctic airmass that is expected to arrive Thursday night. This cold air is expected to produce a wind-chill in the teens Thursday night into Friday morning. This cold air will stay in place through the weekend, so make...
Migrants sleep through an Artic storm that brings below freezing temperatures
EL PASO, Texas - The powerful Arctic storm has placed many under weekend weather alerts with warnings of life-threatening wind chills, blizzards, and ice storms. The Artic storm has reached the US-Mexico border. Some migrants in the El Paso community are forced to brave the winter cold by sleeping on the streets. Temperatures dropped to The post Migrants sleep through an Artic storm that brings below freezing temperatures appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Nu Metal Fans Rejoice With This Show Happening Soon
El Paso LOVES concerts & it's always an exciting time whenever a new show gets announced. We have a few shows to look forward to in 2023; including Greta Van Fleet/Rival Sons at the Don Haskins in March. Well the next month, in April, El Paso will get to enjoy...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Thursday Forecast: Expect a hard freeze tonight
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Thursday!. We are only 2 days away from Christmas Eve!❄️☃️🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉. We are actually expecting a high of 66 degrees, our warmest day this week and that’s all going to change tonight!🥶
