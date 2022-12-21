Read full article on original website
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchStill UnsolvedWhite Plains, NY
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identitySavannah AylinNewtown, CT
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Grow Wellness
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Grow Wellness!
Christmas morning: 137 homes in Ridgefield without power, Parks & Rec open for warming, charging, showers
Ridgefield, CT: December 25, 2022-9 AM: Parks and Recreation at 195 Danbury Road is open today from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. for warming, charging and showers. There are still approximately 137 homes without power. Please check on friends and neighbors, especially those who are elderly or housebound or anyone...
Merry Christmas, Ridgefield! May your days be merry and bright!
To all who celebrate Christmas, may it be merry and bright!. Thank you for inviting us into your local world. It's a true honor to share (and tell) your stories. Cheers to a healthy and happy 2023!. And the Grinch, with his Grinch-feet ice cold in the snow, stood puzzling...
Warming Center at Ridgefield Parks & Rec, Three Eversource Crew in Town, No Restoration Schedule Yet
Parks and Recreation at 195 Danbury Road is open tonight until 10 p.m. as a warming center. Residents who need an additional warming center beyond 10 p.m. should call the Ridgefield Police Department’s non-emergency line: 203-438-6531. As more information becomes available it will be posted on the town website...
A few hundred Eversource customers in Ridgefield remain without power this afternoon, shout out to John Frey for keeping residents informed!
At 1:45 p.m. today, Saturday, December 24, Eversource CT said, "We expect to substantially complete restoration from the holiday storm at 4 p.m. today. Substantial completion means that at least 99% of affected customers are in service in all communities. Here in Ridgefield, Eversource reports 3.32% of the town (or...
For sale in Redding: iconic mansion built for Mark Twain, new price!
"Stormfield" - the iconic mansion built in Redding for author Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain, who lived there from 1908 until his death in 1910. Upon surveying the countryside from his new home, Clemens exclaimed “How beautiful it all is. I did not think it could be as beautiful as this.” He stipulated the house should be built in the style of a Tuscan villa, after having enjoyed time in Italy, and derived the property's name from his short story "Captain Stormfield's Visit to Heaven."
15% of Ridgefield is without power, restoration efforts slowed
After an evening of high winds and rain, currently, 15% of Ridgefield (approximately 1700 meters) is without power. You can view town-by-town outage numbers on the Eversource website here. This afternoon, via an Everbridge message, First Selectman Rudy Marconi provided a storm restoration update. Please read below:. Due to the...
Ridgefield Police Report Hazardous Travel Throughout Town
Ridgefield Police are reporting road hazards throughout town and asking anyone that needs to travel to use extra caution. There are many areas with downed debris and several traffic lights are currently out. Please pay attention to the temporary stop signs that have been deployed. We are working with other...
Red Cross helps Danbury family after fire on Wildman Street
The American Red Cross is helping one family – one adult after a fire yesterday on Wildman Street, Danbury. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the family's immediate needs. Responders included: Cheryl Engels, Ralph Stein, Sharon Cuartero and Tim Rodgers. The Red Cross also provided a recovery envelope...
Fierce wind rips through Ridgefield, leaving many in the dark
1658 Eversource customers in Ridgefield are without power this morning after fierce winds blew threw our area last night. To view the power outage report via Eversource, click here. Here's the last weather report for the holiday weekend via National Weather Service:. Today. Rain and snow showers before 3pm, then...
Ridgefield High School hockey goalie blows up TikTok after singing The National Anthem without a mic
Ridgefield High School hockey player, sophomore Ashley Collins (aka Singing Goalie) is blowing up TikTok after a video of her singing The National Anthem without a mic went viral. Collins, who has 65.1K followers on TikTok with the handle @AshleyJoMusic, began singing the National Anthem with a microphone in hand...
