KCBY
City of Eugene to delay opening of public offices and facilities Friday
EUGENE, Ore. — Due to freezing rain and hazardous road conditions, the City of Eugene announced that they will delay the opening of community centers, libraries, public facilities, and administrative offices, until 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 22. The city says that 911, Fire and Emergency Services will continue to...
KCBY
Update: LTD bus and Ridesource service delayed until late Friday morning
UPDATE (7:02 a.m. Friday, December 23): LTD estimates that bus service and Ridesource will resume service at 11:00 a.m. Friday if road conditions improve. Check LTD.org for current service information. ---- LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Poor road conditions due to freezing weather has halted bus operations for the Lane Transit...
KCBY
Lane County Public Works closes Prairie Road at Irving Road due to multi-car crash
Icy road conditions lead to a multi-car crash on Prairie Road at the intersection of Irving Road. The best place to be right now is home and off the roads,” said Lane County Road Maintenance Manager Orin Schumacher. “We have crews out tonight and they are all reporting hazardous driving conditions – mostly thanks to a build up of ice on road surfaces.
KCBY
Semi-truck jackknifed on I-5 northbound, near Coburg exit
COBURG, Ore. — Traffic is stalled on both the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 5 Thursday night due to several crashes that were caused by freezing weather conditions. Latest Forecast | Eugene Police share ways to stay safe driving in cold wet weather. Among them, a semi-truck jackknifed...
KCBY
Oregon football team departs for Holiday Bowl
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks football team visited the Eugene Airport Saturday afternoon and boarded a plane for its trip to San Diego for the Holiday Bowl. Our cameras were on hand and captured footage of their departure. The Ducks will face North Carolina in the bowl game...
KCBY
Lane County Sheriff's Office reports multiple crashes due to icy weather
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With forecasted freezing weather conditions hitting the area, the Lane County Sheriff's Office is warning Lane County residents how dangerous road conditions are. Freezing rain has made the roadways in Lane County unsafe Thursday evening, and weather conditions are expected to persist through the night.
KCBY
Benton County Sheriff's Office ask for help in finding missing person
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for the public help in finding a 22-year-old man who is missing. Steven Mainwaring's last known location is presumed to be in the general area of Alsea, on December 18, 2022. Steven is 6'2, with green eyes and blonde hair.
KCBY
Top Sports Moments of 2022 (Part 1): Beavs, Ducks, high school teams recognized
EUGENE, Ore. — When it comes to sports in 2022, the year was anything but boring in our viewing area. We've crafted a ‘Top Sports Moments of 2022’ countdown. At No. 10, we start with a moment that happened exactly one week ago - December 17, the Las Vegas Bowl.
KCBY
Oregon State to sign Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei
He was originally supposed to be the next Ducks quarterback after Justin Herbert, but in 2019 five-star prospect DJ Uiagalelei announced he was committing to Clemson over Oregon. Three years later, DJ is headed to the Beaver State; but to play for the Beavers. Espn's Pete Thamel broke the news...
