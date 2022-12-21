Read full article on original website
mprnews.org
Lost income, cold horses, full truck stops: How storm is affecting Minnesotans
As the winter storm moves through Minnesota, closing highways and snarling holiday travel plans, Minnesotans continue to push through the wind and cold. Here are some experiences we’ve heard from Minnesotans around the state. Stuck at the truck stop. Brenda Boje, manager at Blue Line Junction in Worthington, said...
voiceofalexandria.com
Despite the recent cold in Minnesota, relief is coming our way
(Undated)--Despite the cold, snow, and winds that have impacted the Christmas/Holiday Weekend, much warmer air is headed our way as we close-out 2022 and head into 2023. The Climate Prediction Center says that the 6-10 Day Outlook is calling for above normal temperatures for the Upper Midwest. We could see some 30s possible for next week across Minnesota.
fox9.com
Tips to conserve heat in your home during dangerously low temperatures
When the weather outside is frightful, the warmth inside feels so delightful. During dangerously low temperatures, there are simple ways Minnesotans can conserve energy in their homes and body heat.
Warmer temperatures and a break from the extreme cold forecast next week
Forecast high temperatures for noon on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from the 12Z ECMWF weather model.Photo byPivotal Weather. While this dangerous cold will be in place for at least the next couple of days, looking ahead to next week we will finally see some relief from this extreme cold. By Tuesday of next week, temperatures look to return back to around normal for this time of year with above average temperatures forecast by the middle of next week when we look to replace these -20 to -40 degree wind chills with a couple of days with temperatures at or above freezing through about Wednesday through Friday.
Almost all southwestern Minnesota roads closed due to whiteout conditions
Just after 1 PM on Friday, December 23, 2022, the Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a statement saying they would once again close I-90 from Albert Lee to the South Dakota border at 2 PM Friday for the extremely hazardous travel conditions that are ongoing across the region.
Blizzard causing drifts 'as long and as tall as semi trucks' in Minnesota
A ground blizzard is raging in southern Minnesota on Friday and reports from law enforcement near the City of Winthrop say there are snow drifts the size of semi trucks. "Local law enforcement are reporting drifts as long and as tall as semi trucks on [Highways] 15 and 19 and ARE NOT PASSABLE," the City of Winthrop reported.
kscj.com
NO TRAVEL IN MINNESOTA EITHER
YOU CAN ADD MINNESOTA TO THE LIST OF PLACES YOU CAN’T GET TO TODAY. OFFICIALS ARE WARNING AGAINST TRAVEL IN MUCH OF MINNESOTA TODAY. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IS EXPECTED TO MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, AND WIND CHILLS IN THE NEGATIVE 30S COULD CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION FOR STRANDED MOTORISTS.
How do the roads look in Minnesota Friday morning?
A blizzard has hit Minnesota, with I-90, Hwy. 60 and most major state and county highways shutting down in a vast area of south-central and southwestern Minnesota Thursday evening. So what's the situation on Friday morning? The south and southwest remains closed down, but roads remain passable a little further...
Winter storm to pack another punch Thursday with peak blizzard conditions on Friday
Minnesota’s latest winter storm isn’t over quite yet after 7.4 inches of snow fell at MSP, setting a new record for December 21 on Wednesday. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Thursday and last well into Friday with subzero temperatures.
WATCH: Eastern Iowa Sports Reporter Covering Winter Storm Goes Viral
Have you ever wondered if anyone covering severe weather or extreme winter weather thought to themselves, "man, this really sucks!"? The answer to that question is, yes. We got that answer from someone who typically doesn't cover weather in Iowa, he mainly covers sports so we aren't sure this answer it totally valid.
mprnews.org
Blizzard rages: Roads shut, hurricane-force winds down trees on the North Shore
Our well-advertised blizzard delivered in spades Friday. Weather satellites can see the blizzard plume running more than 1,100 miles form Winnepeg to Ohio and beyond. Highways in southern and western Minnesota were closed. Sustained 40 mph winds with 51 mph gusts whipped fluffy snow into a raging ground blizzard with visibility less than 1/4 mile to near zero at times.
boreal.org
Minnesota DNR warns those in Northern MN to check local conditions and use caution due to heavy snow impacts to state parks and trails
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - December 23, 2022. Recent significant snow events are impacting winter recreation access in state parks and trails in northern Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Heavy, wet snowfall last week made many roads and trails impassable and cut power to several state parks. Additional snow and bitter cold temperatures this week further impacted conditions at some state parks and trails across Minnesota.
KEYC
BLIZZARD WARNING: Dangerous storm will continue into Saturday
Do not travel! A Blizzard Warning is now in effect for much of Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. 40 to 50 mph wind gusts combined with the 6 to 12 inches of fluffy, light snow that has fallen over the past week will create whiteout blizzard conditions through Saturday morning. Travel will be impossible, especially in rural areas. Visibility and travel conditions will continue to deteriorate throughout the night, with the strongest wind and worst travel conditions likely late tonight through Friday into Friday night. In addition to the blizzard, we will also be dealing with an extremely dangerous -35° to -45° wind chill. If you must travel, have a cell phone and charger, extra clothing, and a full tank of gas. If you do get stranded, do not leave your vehicle. Travel conditions will slowly improve on Saturday; however, there will be a lot of drifts. It could take a day or two to clear roads and get things back to normal. This is a long duration, life-threatening winter weather event. Please take it seriously. Don’t travel if you don’t have to, and stay tuned for updates. The KEYC Weather Team will be working through the holiday weekend, keeping you up to date on this dangerous winter storm.
willmarradio.com
Snow is over, winds are picking up, bringing poor visibility and drifting
(St. Paul, MN) -- Hundreds of schools, agencies, and government offices are closed as weather conditions worsen in Minnesota. Blowing snow is expected to create blizzard conditions today and tomorrow, making travel difficult to impossible. Dangerous, bitter cold is driving people indoors and into warming centers across the state. Many schools that would have had classes are closed through tomorrow as well.
willmarradio.com
Overnight status for road closures in southwest Minnesota
Willmar, MN– At 5:30 pm on Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation released this road closure information. The majority of state highways in the twelve counties of southwest Minnesota District 8 remain closed or in a No Travel Advised status. See the updated listings below, which will remain in effect overnight. Road conditions will be reevaluated in the morning and posted to 511mn.org.
WATCH VIDEO – TERRIBLE CHAIN REACTION PILE-UP ON I-94 IN MINNESOTA
THE TERRIBLE CHAIN REACTION CRASH ON I-94 SHOULD BE A WAKE-UP CALL. Winters in Minnesota can be deadly on our roads, and this horrible chain-reaction crash was caught on camera. The incident happened on I-94 on December 16th of 2022. As I watched this video it appeared that someone was...
KEYC
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin,...
ND/MN Winter Survival Kits Simplified
North Dakota and Minnesota compete for the worst winter weather. Here's how you can survive them both.
MnDOT Reminds Drivers to Stay Out of Snow Plow Blind Spots
The snow plows have had a busy start to the winter season, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to be aware of, and stay out of snow plow blind spots. **Be patient. Stay back. Stay safe! **Remember, our snowplow drivers are working to improve road conditions for...
MN State Patrol: What to do if you end up in the ditch driving in winter weather
MINNEAPOLIS — Officials continue to remind Minnesotans to stay off the roads over the next few days if possible. "We don't want to meet people out there in the ditch so, if you can wait, plan ahead. That's what we ask people to do," said Lieutenant Gordon Shank with the Minnesota State Patrol.
